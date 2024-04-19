We had a WUL barn burner!
Jenna and Sascha are reunited to recap all of the action from the second week of the PUL season, including our first look at a revamped New York Gridlock in action. They also discuss the thrilling start to conference play in the WUL, including a stoppage time winner in San Diego.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Double Overtime: New Look New York, San Diego Survives
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
