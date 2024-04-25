Double Overtime: Liv Player, Record-Setting WUL Weekend

Liv Player joins the pod!

April 25, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha are joined by Portland Rising’s Liv Player to debrief Portland’s home opener against New York and look ahead to Rising’s upcoming schedule. They then break down an incredible weekend of WUL action, including a snow game in Colorado and a super San Diego comeback.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: Liv Player, Record-Setting WUL Weekend

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , ,

TEAMS: , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Double Overtime: Liv Player, Record-Setting WUL Weekend"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • The Line: Seven Great 2024 Transfers
    Subscriber article
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Luc Comiré Favorite UFA Memories
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Ottawa Gee-Gees, UFA Preview ft. Christophe Tremblay-Joncas and Luc Comiré
    podcast with bonus segment
  • The Top 25 D-I Men’s Division Players in 2024
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now