Liv Player joins the pod!
Jenna and Sascha are joined by Portland Rising’s Liv Player to debrief Portland’s home opener against New York and look ahead to Rising’s upcoming schedule. They then break down an incredible weekend of WUL action, including a snow game in Colorado and a super San Diego comeback.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Double Overtime: Liv Player, Record-Setting WUL Weekend
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
-
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
TAGGED: Premier Ultimate League (PUL), Western Ultimate League (WUL), Colorado Alpenglow, Double Overtime, Liv Player, Premier Ultimate League, PUL, PUL 2024, VC Ultimate, Western Ultimate League 2024, WUL
TEAMS: Arizona Sidewinders, Atlanta Soul, DC Shadow, Nashville Nightshade, Portland Rising, Raleigh Radiance, San Diego Super Bloom, Seattle Tempest, Utah Wild