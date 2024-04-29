Deep Look LIVE: More College Regionals, More Semi-Pro

College regionals are here!

April 29, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith recap week 1 of D-I College Regionals and preview the final round of qualifiers. After the break they play some Semi-Pro Small ball!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube April 30th at 12PM Eastern!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

