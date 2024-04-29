Deep Look LIVE: More College Regionals, More Semi-Pro

College regionals are here!

Charlie and Keith recap week 1 of D-I College Regionals and preview the final round of qualifiers. After the break they play some Semi-Pro Small ball!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube April 30th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Qualified for Nationals? Celebrate by calling the Ultiworld Hotline and leaving a voicemail! ‪You may be featured on the show (302) 448-8584‬

Deep Look LIVE: More College Regionals, More Semi-Pro

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith dive into a college regionals mailbag. Starting directly after the show.