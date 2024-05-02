Road to HSNI: How to Watch Neuqua Knockout, Amherst Invite, and Spaghetti Western

Three major high school tournaments will be livestreamed this weekend!

The sixth annual High School National Invite is now just over a month away! We’ve got three more HSNI qualifying tournaments in the biggest high school ultimate weekend of the season!

Our live coverage of the Road to HSNI continues this weekend at the following three major high school tournaments:

– Neuqua Knockout (May 4-5, Loves Park, IL)

– Amherst Invite (May 4-5, Amherst, MA)

– Spaghetti Western (May 4-5, Stockton, CA)

Live and video-on-demand coverage will be available to all Ultiworld Standard and All-Access subscribers as well as those who purchase the new Road to HSNI Pack, which gets purchasers lifetime access to live and on-demand viewing of all HSNI qualifiers video coverage, along with the full slate of coverage from HSNI in June.

Neuqua Knockout Coverage

Ultiworld is set to broadcast one boys semifinal, the girls final, and the boys final from this weekend’s Neuqua Knockout. Games will be aired with natural sound only; no commentary will be included. Here is the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

11:45 AM: Boys Quarterfinal

1:45 PM: Girls Final

3:15 PM: Boys Final

Amherst Invite Coverage

Ultiworld is set to broadcast one girls semifinal, the boys final, and the girls final from this weekend’s Amherst Invite. Games will be aired with natural sound only; no commentary will be included. Here is the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

12:30 PM: Girls Semifinal

2:00 PM: Boys Final

3:30 PM: Girls Final

Spaghetti Western Coverage

Ultiworld is set to broadcast one girls semifinal, the girls final, and the boys final from this weekend’s Spaghetti Western. Games will be aired with natural sound only; no commentary will be included. Here is the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

1:30 PM: Girls Semifinal

3:00 PM: Girls Final

4:50 PM: Boys Final

How to Watch