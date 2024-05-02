Road to HSNI: How to Watch Neuqua Knockout, Amherst Invite, and Spaghetti Western

Three major high school tournaments will be livestreamed this weekend!
May 2, 2024 by Charlie Eisenhood in News, Video with 0 comments
The sixth annual High School National Invite is now just over a month away! We’ve got three more HSNI qualifying tournaments in the biggest high school ultimate weekend of the season!
Our live coverage of the Road to HSNI continues this weekend at the following three major high school tournaments:
– Neuqua Knockout (May 4-5, Loves Park, IL)
– Amherst Invite (May 4-5, Amherst, MA)
– Spaghetti Western (May 4-5, Stockton, CA)
Live and video-on-demand coverage will be available to all Ultiworld Standard and All-Access subscribers as well as those who purchase the new Road to HSNI Pack, which gets purchasers lifetime access to live and on-demand viewing of all HSNI qualifiers video coverage, along with the full slate of coverage from HSNI in June.
Neuqua Knockout Coverage
Ultiworld is set to broadcast one boys semifinal, the girls final, and the boys final from this weekend’s Neuqua Knockout. Games will be aired with natural sound only; no commentary will be included. Here is the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):
11:45 AM: Boys Quarterfinal
1:45 PM: Girls Final
3:15 PM: Boys Final
Amherst Invite Coverage
Ultiworld is set to broadcast one girls semifinal, the boys final, and the girls final from this weekend’s Amherst Invite. Games will be aired with natural sound only; no commentary will be included. Here is the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):
12:30 PM: Girls Semifinal
2:00 PM: Boys Final
3:30 PM: Girls Final
Spaghetti Western Coverage
Ultiworld is set to broadcast one girls semifinal, the girls final, and the boys final from this weekend’s Spaghetti Western. Games will be aired with natural sound only; no commentary will be included. Here is the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):
1:30 PM: Girls Semifinal
3:00 PM: Girls Final
4:50 PM: Boys Final
How to Watch
- Get an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription; Both subscriptions also get you access to exclusive articles, podcast bonuses, and more.
- Don’t want a subscription? Purchase a one-time Road to HSNI Event Pack for $24.99 to get all video from HSNI and the HSNI qualifiers this spring.