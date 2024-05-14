2024 D-III College Championships: How To Watch, Broadcast Schedule

25 live games from the D-III College Championships!
May 14, 2024 by Charlie Eisenhood in News, Video with 0 comments
We are four days away from the 2024 USA Ultimate Division III College Championships! 32 worthy teams arrive at the season’s final weekend ready to crown a national champion.
We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend! You can follow along on the D-III College Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.
More D-III Coverage Than Ever
We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s D-III College Championships! After streaming 19 games at last year’s D-III Nationals, 25 games will be aired live this year!
Each round, we will have one showcase livestream with a commentary team and two additional live streams presented without commentary. Ultiworld All-Access subscribers and Event Pack purchasers and will get access to every single game live and on-demand (along with College Team Pack buyers). Ultiworld Standard subscribers will get access to all of the showcase streams, including all four semifinals and the final, but not the All-Access games. On Saturday and Sunday, one showcase game will be aired for free on YouTube.
All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcast.
2024 D-III College Championships Broadcast Schedule
Here is the full broadcast and video schedule for the D-III College Championships:
How To Watch the 2024 USA Ultimate D-III College Championships
- Sign up for an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription! Standard subscribers get access to showcase games, including all four semis and the two finals. All-Access subscribers can watch every game broadcasted from the event! You also get all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, including exclusive articles and podcasts, access to the Ultiworld Discord, and more.
- Don’t want a subscription? Buy the D-III College Championships Event Pack and get lifetime access to every broadcast live and on-demand!