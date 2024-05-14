2024 D-III College Championships: How To Watch, Broadcast Schedule

25 live games from the D-III College Championships!

We are four days away from the 2024 USA Ultimate Division III College Championships! 32 worthy teams arrive at the season’s final weekend ready to crown a national champion.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend! You can follow along on the D-III College Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.

More D-III Coverage Than Ever

We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s D-III College Championships! After streaming 19 games at last year’s D-III Nationals, 25 games will be aired live this year!

Each round, we will have one showcase livestream with a commentary team and two additional live streams presented without commentary. Ultiworld All-Access subscribers and Event Pack purchasers and will get access to every single game live and on-demand (along with College Team Pack buyers). Ultiworld Standard subscribers will get access to all of the showcase streams, including all four semifinals and the final, but not the All-Access games. On Saturday and Sunday, one showcase game will be aired for free on YouTube.

All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcast.

2024 D-III College Championships Broadcast Schedule

Here is the full broadcast and video schedule for the D-III College Championships:

How To Watch the 2024 USA Ultimate D-III College Championships