2024 D-I College Championships Pools, Seeding Announced

The pools for the 2024 D-I College Championships are here!

The seeding and pools for both the D-I College Championships were announced yesterday by USA Ultimate. A highly competitive regular season left more doubt than usual about what ordering USA Ultimate would decide upon for this year’s qualifiers. They typically lean heavily on the USAU algorithm, but also consider head-to-head results, non-binding final regional standings, team feedback, and other factors.

Here are the pools and schedules for pool play at the 2024 D-I College Championships!

D-I Women’s Division

POOL A POOL B POOL C POOL D UBC (1) Vermont (2) Carleton (3) UNC (4) Tufts (8) Colorado (7) Stanford (6) Oregon (5) Victoria (12) Michigan (11) Washington (10) UC Santa Barbara (9) UC San Diego (13) Western Washington (14) Pennsylvania (15) UC Santa Cruz (16) Colorado State (17) Georgia (18) Utah (19) SUNY Binghamton (20)

Notes

The algorithm’s opinion on UBC vs. Vermont favored the former, but Vermont’s head to head win over the Thunderbirds at Northwest Challenge indicated they might get the no.1 seed. While either of the 2023 semifinalists would make a worthy top seed, UBC’s impressive regular season was enough to outweigh both that loss and a shock loss to Western Washington at Northwest Regionals.

UNC’s ranking was actually a nontrivial amount of points behind Oregon and Stanford, but they vaulted ahead of them in the final seeding. While their ranking seemed suppressed by failing to blow out Duke, it is easy to imagine how Pleiades’ three straight championships could have served as a trump card to get that a top seed.

D-I Men’s Division

POOL A POOL B POOL C POOL D UNC (1) Georgia (2) Massachusetts (3) Colorado (4) Brown (8) Oregon (7) Pittsburgh (6) Cal Poly SLO (5) Texas (12) Carleton (11) Minnesota (10) Vermont (9) Alabama-Huntsville (13) NC State (14) California (15) Penn State (16) Oregon State (17) Washington University (18) Ottawa (19) Michigan (20)

Notes