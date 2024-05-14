High School Power Rankings: DiscNW Playoff Edition [5/14/24]

The HSNI field is set!

Welcome to the sixth edition of the 2024 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

Last week’s rankings were used to determine the final set of invitations to the 2024 High School National Invite, and the full field is now set!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

Green Canyon absolutely dominated a strong Utah scene to take down the state championships, fresh off their win at Spaghetti Western. After being dropped from a high perch in the rankings due to a close game against Lone Peak earlier this year, Green Canyon throttled them in the final 15-7. They join Eastside Prep and Jordan in the top three as unbeaten teams this season.

Open World Learning avenged a loss to Middleton from Neuqua Knockout at Hopkins Hustle, leapfrogging the Wisconsin team in the rankings. The Minnesota scene is very strong this year, with two HSNI qualifiers and a bevy of bubble teams.

Welcome to the top 25, University School of Nashville! The USN team was on the verge of being ranked earlier this year but was one of the first teams out. After taking down the Tennessee State Championships earlier this year and losing only to HSNI qualifiers back at the River Campus Classic, they crack the list as Four Rivers drops out.

Notes

Lincoln wins the first postseason battle with Roosevelt to move into the #2 spot in the rankings. Lincoln defeated Roosevelt 10-7 in the Seattle Public School Conference / Puget Sound Conference playoffs and will have the #1 seed at the Washington State Championships.

In a surprise upset, Nathan Hale topped Franklin 9-8 to finish third in the SPSC/PSC playoff bracket.

Welcome to the top 25, Cumberland! The undefeated Maine team came down to Massachusetts and rocked Four Rivers, who was a solid middle-of-the-pack team at Amherst Invite.

HSNI Final Team Lists

Boys Division

Eastside Prep (WA)

Green Canyon (UT)

Jordan (NC)

Jackson-Reed (DC)

South Eugene (OR)

Lincoln (WA)

Nathan Hale (WA)

Lone Peak (UT)

LASA (TX)

Wissahickon (PA)

Edina (MN)

West Jessamine (KY)

St. Louis Park (MN)

Pennsbury (PA)

Lexington (MA)

Berkeley (CA)

Girls Division