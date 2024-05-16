Better Box Score Metrics: WUL MVP Race Tightens

Kercher, Thorpe Closing Strong, Again.

Last year, Paige Kercher concluded the season on a tear on her way to winning OPOTY. This year, it’s happening again, with Kercher tossing for 568 yards and only 1.5 turns in helping Utah get a key win over Seattle in Week 8. Kercher’s performance tops the EDGE leaderboard for Weeks 7 and 8 (Table 1). Teammate Lily Terpstra had a very similar stat line, and with an equally impressive 355 throwing yards with just 0.5 turns. Per the season totals table at the end, Terpstra leads the league in Completion Percentage Plus (CP+), and it’s not particularly close.