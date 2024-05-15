Double Overtime: Falcons Eat Snakes; Wild Overcome a Raging Tempest

May 15, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The Bay Area Falcons dash the Championship Weekend hopes for the Arizona Sidewinders while Utah Wild stays alive in a win or go home scenario this week against Colorado Alpenglow. Big weekend ahead for the PUL as we’ll see every team in action.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: Falcons Eat Snakes; Wild Overcome a Raging Tempest

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

