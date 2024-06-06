Better Box Score Metrics: WUL Championship Weekend and Season Awards

MVP Thorpe Leads Colorado to Title
June 6, 2024 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
If the Bay Area Falcons looked like the favorite to win the 2024 WUL title, what with their 5-1 record and a point differential of +32 (Colorado was second with +1), there was one stat that must have inspired some confidence for Alpenglow heading into Championship Weekend at their home field: they hadn’t lost there all season.
And they still haven’t. With decisive wins over San Diego Super Bloom in semis and the Utah Wild in the final, Colorado took the 2024 crown. Team depth is always critical—final commentators Katie Killibrew and Manisha Daryani appropriately highlighted the improbability of having 15 different Colorado players record assists in the final—but Alpenglow also had the benefit having the player just named MVP: Abby Thorpe.
