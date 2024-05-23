Wild Wild Northwest conference pushes Seattle out of championship weekend.
With special guest Laura Osterlund, Sascha breaks down the weekend happenings. including going over a win for Utah over Colorado, which has them claim the final Championship Weekend spot. Gridlock continues to impress in the UL while DC continues to dominate.
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
Double Overtime: Utah Clinches the Final Spot; Big PUL weekend
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
Laura picked up a disc her senior year of high school and hasn't put it down since. She played on the mixed/open team at Bethel University where she graduated with a journalism degree. Based out of the Twin Cities, MN, you can find her engaging in all levels of Ultimate: working with Minnesota Strike, playing mixed club, and grinding at local ultimate and goalty leagues. Her ultimate accomplishment - besides helping start a women's league (coming spring 2024) - is winning Z league with Big Blue.
TEAMS: Arizona Sidewinders, Atlanta Soul, Bay Area Falcons, DC Shadow, Nashville Nightshade, Portland Rising, Raleigh Radiance, San Diego Super Bloom, Seattle Tempest, Utah Wild