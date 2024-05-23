Double Overtime: Utah Clinches the Final Spot; Big PUL weekend

Wild Wild Northwest conference pushes Seattle out of championship weekend.

May 23, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments
With special guest Laura Osterlund, Sascha breaks down the weekend happenings. including going over a win for Utah over Colorado, which has them claim the final Championship Weekend spot. Gridlock continues to impress in the UL while DC continues to dominate.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: Utah Clinches the Final Spot; Big PUL weekend

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

  2. Laura Osterlund
    Laura Osterlund

    Laura picked up a disc her senior year of high school and hasn't put it down since. She played on the mixed/open team at Bethel University where she graduated with a journalism degree. Based out of the Twin Cities, MN, you can find her engaging in all levels of Ultimate: working with Minnesota Strike, playing mixed club, and grinding at local ultimate and goalty leagues. Her ultimate accomplishment - besides helping start a women's league (coming spring 2024) - is winning Z league with Big Blue.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , ,

TEAMS: , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Double Overtime: Utah Clinches the Final Spot; Big PUL weekend"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Inside our Live Production, #TheGame and Fantasy
    Subscriber podcast
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Jurek, Bonnet Help DC Survive Pollard Onslaught [UFA Week 4, 2024]
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look LIVE: D-III Nationals Recap, D-I Nationals Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Ultiworld All-Region 2024: D-I First Team & Rookie of the Year (Men’s Division)
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now