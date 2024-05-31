Double Overtime: WUL Championship Weekend Preview

A new WUL Champion will be crowned this weekend in Colorado!

May 31, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna is back and previews WUL Championship Weekend as well as some PUL playoff scenarios with Sascha.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

  1. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

  2. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

