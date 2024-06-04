Deep Look LIVE: WUL Championships Recap, HSNI Preview

Alpenglow Tops the WUL!

June 4, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith discuss the new WUL champions as well as check in elsewhere in the semipro landscape. After the break they preview the upcoming HSNI!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday June 4th at 12:00PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Deep Look LIVE: WUL Championships Recap, HSNI Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, starting directly after the show.

Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: WUL Championships Recap, HSNI Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look LIVE: WUL Championships Recap, HSNI Preview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Better Box Score Metrics: Offenses Running Wild [UFA Week 6, 2024]
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look LIVE: WUL Championships Recap, HSNI Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: Portland Open Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Vukovic with Rare EDGE and EDGE-B Double [UFA Week 5, 2024]
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now