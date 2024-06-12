D-I Women’s 2024 All-American Second Team

Recognizing the next seven top performers of the 2024 season.

June 12, 2024 by , , and in Awards with 0 comments

Each year, Ultiworld presents our annual College Awards. Our staff evaluates the individual performances of players from throughout the season, talking to folks around college ultimate, watching film, and look at statistics, voting upon the awards to decide those to be honored. The regular season and the college Series are both considered, with extra emphasis for performances in the competitive and high-stakes environment at Nationals.

Our All-American teams recognize the top performers across the division. While in the past we have closed our Awards with our First Team and Second Team, displaying the top seven and next seven players who had the best seasons, they have been moved up in the schedule.

  • Player of the Year
  • All-American First Team
  • All-American Second Team
  • Offensive Player of the Year Award
  • Defensive Player of the Year Award
  • Breakout Player of the Year Award
  • Rookie of the Year Award
  • Coaches of the Year Award

D-I Women’s All-American Second Team

Anna Goddu (British Columbia)

UBC’s Anna Goddu at the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Anna Goddu was unquestionably one of the greatest receivers in the division in 2024. Her ability to win in the air and make gravity-defying bids were reflected in the 20 goals she racked up at Nationals. Goddu wasn’t just a threat deep though; she was also capable of working the under space and boosting the disc deep. The Callahan finalist earned the respect of the division and a spot on our All-American Second Team with her consistently jaw-dropping play.

 

Mika Kurahashi (British Columbia)

UBC’s Mika Kurahashi goes for the clap catch at the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Sam Hoatling – UltiPhotos.com

UBC’s downfield was stacked in 2024, which makes Mika Kurahashi’s performance even more impressive. Ever since joining the Thunderbirds, her speed and explosiveness have left defenders in the dust. This season she took her game to new heights with a solid arsenal of deep throws. In addition, she was the only UBC player to post a double double at Nationals (12G/12A). She was a fearsome defender as well, taking the toughest matchups when crossed over. Her all around impact makes her a clear choice for an All-American spot.

 

Edi Lam (Tufts)

Tufts’ Edi Lam has eyes for the disc at the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Last year Lam was a top defender and block getter, this year they retained and elevated that skill while taking on an even bigger role on offense. They used their speed and explosiveness to generate yards and make gravity-defying catches. Despite being an O-line cutter, Lam’s defensive presence was felt in every game Tufts played as they got highlight level block after highlight level block against the division’s best players. A fantastic all-around performance from the formerly defense-first whiz earned them a spot on this list.

 

Kat McGuire (Michigan)

Michigan’s Kat McGuire readies a flick in pool play at the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Rudy DeSort – UltiPhotos.com

Here’s a statistic for you: in the two games Flywheel needed to win to get into the bracket at Nationals (against Georgia and Western Washington), McGuire threw nine assists and caught 10 goals. Those pack-animal numbers perfectly illustrate what she did all season for Michigan: put the team on her back. McGuire’s tireless excellence carried Michigan back to their first Nationals since 2018 (!) and was a wrecking ball in Madison.

 

Madison Ong (British Columbia)

UBC’s Madison Ong high fives her teammates at the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

There was no more significant injury this college season than Ong hurting her knee late in the spring at a Team Canada warm-up tournament. She was, for UBC, the straw that stirred the drink. The offense ran through her fleet-footed reset play and picture-perfect throwing. Even on a team packed with stars she was the biggest reason they entered Nationals as the top seed. With extremely limited mobility, she still managed to help steer a potent offensive attack and push UBC to within a couple of points of a return to semis. What a season, what a player – what a tragedy we didn’t get to see a full-strength version of her at Nationals.

 

Trout Weybright (Oregon)

Oregon’s Trout Weybright mid-air in Fugue’s white jerseys at the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Over the course of the spring, Fugue emerged as one of the deepest and most balanced teams in the division – and Weybright, the 2023 Rookie of the Year, emerged as one of the division’s most trustworthy leaders. Owner of the team’s only double-double at Nationals, he piloted Fugue to new heights with a crisp forehand, stingy defense, and one of the finest understandings of the risk-reward dynamic to be seen anywhere in Madison. Such maturity from a second-year player is All-American-worthy and portends even greater things in the future.

 

Theresa Yu (North Carolina)

UNC’s Theresa Yu in semifinals of the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

It’s hard to stand out a team with the depth and systems – and, uh, the Player of the Year – of UNC. But Theresa Yu found a way. Just like she always seemed to find a way to get open and make moves. If you don’t believe me, look at her 7G/14A/3D stat line at Nationals. Not only did she get open on a regular basis, Yu was one of the most savvy, high-IQ players on the field. The consistency in her downfield receiving, paired with her trustworthiness to know when to take the shots and when to stick to small ball, ensured Yu could elevate her team and help them earn yet another championship title.

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

  2. Grace Conerly
    Grace Conerly

    Grace has played frisbee for 9+ years. She's won some stuff and lost some stuff at various levels. Her most notable accomplishment is winning Triangle Ultimate’s indoor recreational winter league, 2019.

  3. Laura Osterlund
    Laura Osterlund

    Laura picked up a disc her senior year of high school and hasn't put it down since. She played on the mixed/open team at Bethel University where she graduated with a journalism degree. Based out of the Twin Cities, MN, you can find her engaging in all levels of Ultimate: working with Minnesota Strike, playing mixed club, and grinding at local ultimate and goalty leagues. Her ultimate accomplishment - besides helping start a women's league (coming spring 2024) - is winning Z league with Big Blue.

  4. Felicia Zheng
    Felicia Zheng

    Felicia Zheng is a D-I College Women’s reporter for Ultiworld. Originally from Wisconsin, she is currently on the East Coast playing with her beloved college team, Yale Ramona Quimby. In her free time, she enjoys talking about all things ultimate with teammates, friends, and strangers alike. You can reach her by email at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

TEAMS: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "D-I Women’s 2024 All-American Second Team"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Top HSNI Prospects
    Subscriber podcast
  • Victoria vs. Western Washington (Women’s Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Deep Look LIVE: HSNI Recap, College POTY Announcements, Windmill Preview ft. Ravi Vasudevan
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: Beaver State Fling Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now