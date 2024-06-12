D-I Women’s 2024 All-American Second Team

Recognizing the next seven top performers of the 2024 season.

Each year, Ultiworld presents our annual College Awards. Our staff evaluates the individual performances of players from throughout the season, talking to folks around college ultimate, watching film, and look at statistics, voting upon the awards to decide those to be honored. The regular season and the college Series are both considered, with extra emphasis for performances in the competitive and high-stakes environment at Nationals.

Our All-American teams recognize the top performers across the division. While in the past we have closed our Awards with our First Team and Second Team, displaying the top seven and next seven players who had the best seasons, they have been moved up in the schedule.

Player of the Year

All-American First Team

All-American Second Team

Offensive Player of the Year Award

Defensive Player of the Year Award

Breakout Player of the Year Award

Rookie of the Year Award

Coaches of the Year Award

D-I Women’s All-American Second Team

Anna Goddu (British Columbia)

Anna Goddu was unquestionably one of the greatest receivers in the division in 2024. Her ability to win in the air and make gravity-defying bids were reflected in the 20 goals she racked up at Nationals. Goddu wasn’t just a threat deep though; she was also capable of working the under space and boosting the disc deep. The Callahan finalist earned the respect of the division and a spot on our All-American Second Team with her consistently jaw-dropping play.

Mika Kurahashi (British Columbia)

UBC’s downfield was stacked in 2024, which makes Mika Kurahashi’s performance even more impressive. Ever since joining the Thunderbirds, her speed and explosiveness have left defenders in the dust. This season she took her game to new heights with a solid arsenal of deep throws. In addition, she was the only UBC player to post a double double at Nationals (12G/12A). She was a fearsome defender as well, taking the toughest matchups when crossed over. Her all around impact makes her a clear choice for an All-American spot.

Edi Lam (Tufts)

Last year Lam was a top defender and block getter, this year they retained and elevated that skill while taking on an even bigger role on offense. They used their speed and explosiveness to generate yards and make gravity-defying catches. Despite being an O-line cutter, Lam’s defensive presence was felt in every game Tufts played as they got highlight level block after highlight level block against the division’s best players. A fantastic all-around performance from the formerly defense-first whiz earned them a spot on this list.

Kat McGuire (Michigan)

Here’s a statistic for you: in the two games Flywheel needed to win to get into the bracket at Nationals (against Georgia and Western Washington), McGuire threw nine assists and caught 10 goals. Those pack-animal numbers perfectly illustrate what she did all season for Michigan: put the team on her back. McGuire’s tireless excellence carried Michigan back to their first Nationals since 2018 (!) and was a wrecking ball in Madison.

Madison Ong (British Columbia)

There was no more significant injury this college season than Ong hurting her knee late in the spring at a Team Canada warm-up tournament. She was, for UBC, the straw that stirred the drink. The offense ran through her fleet-footed reset play and picture-perfect throwing. Even on a team packed with stars she was the biggest reason they entered Nationals as the top seed. With extremely limited mobility, she still managed to help steer a potent offensive attack and push UBC to within a couple of points of a return to semis. What a season, what a player – what a tragedy we didn’t get to see a full-strength version of her at Nationals.

Trout Weybright (Oregon)

Over the course of the spring, Fugue emerged as one of the deepest and most balanced teams in the division – and Weybright, the 2023 Rookie of the Year, emerged as one of the division’s most trustworthy leaders. Owner of the team’s only double-double at Nationals, he piloted Fugue to new heights with a crisp forehand, stingy defense, and one of the finest understandings of the risk-reward dynamic to be seen anywhere in Madison. Such maturity from a second-year player is All-American-worthy and portends even greater things in the future.

Theresa Yu (North Carolina)

It’s hard to stand out a team with the depth and systems – and, uh, the Player of the Year – of UNC. But Theresa Yu found a way. Just like she always seemed to find a way to get open and make moves. If you don’t believe me, look at her 7G/14A/3D stat line at Nationals. Not only did she get open on a regular basis, Yu was one of the most savvy, high-IQ players on the field. The consistency in her downfield receiving, paired with her trustworthiness to know when to take the shots and when to stick to small ball, ensured Yu could elevate her team and help them earn yet another championship title.