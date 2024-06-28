Better Box Score Metrics: Three Stars for Detroit [UFA Week 9, 2024]

Coolman, Henke, Miller Have Good Weekends, But Not As Good at Felton, Rudy, and Gaither

In honor of the biggest story of Week 9 in the UFA, we’ll start this week by spotlighting the top three Mechanix in EDGE in their win over Pittsburgh.

Mechanix WK9 Top 3 in EDGE

Name RecYd ThrYd TotYd A G HA B Qinc TRN EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Jake Felton 336.0 472.0 808.0 9.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7.0 3.6 0.0 3.6 Aiden Rudy 81.0 235.0 316.0 5.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 0.5 3.5 Terry Gaither 254.0 6.0 260.0 1.0 6.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.4 0.5 2.96

Josh Felton is the quintessential “shoot first, ask turnover questions later” handler. He’s seventh in the league in throwing yards, and fourth in per-game average. He also leads the league in throwaways, has the third lowest Completion Percentage Plus (CP+), and his 65 throwing yards-per-throwaway is well below the league average of 114.1 You know a team isn’t winning many games with that quarterback profile, but in the right circumstances, it can win one! Congratulations, Detroit.

Turning to the rest of the league, Kyle Henke had the top offensive EDGE this week, while Noah Coolman had the highest total EDGE (Table 1).