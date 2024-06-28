Coolman, Henke, Miller Have Good Weekends, But Not As Good at Felton, Rudy, and Gaither
June 28, 2024 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
In honor of the biggest story of Week 9 in the UFA, we’ll start this week by spotlighting the top three Mechanix in EDGE in their win over Pittsburgh.
Mechanix WK9 Top 3 in EDGE
|Name
|RecYd
|ThrYd
|TotYd
|A
|G
|HA
|B
|Qinc
|TRN
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Jake Felton
|336.0
|472.0
|808.0
|9.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|7.0
|3.6
|0.0
|3.6
|Aiden Rudy
|81.0
|235.0
|316.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.0
|0.5
|3.5
|Terry Gaither
|254.0
|6.0
|260.0
|1.0
|6.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|2.4
|0.5
|2.96
Josh Felton is the quintessential “shoot first, ask turnover questions later” handler. He’s seventh in the league in throwing yards, and fourth in per-game average. He also leads the league in throwaways, has the third lowest Completion Percentage Plus (CP+), and his 65 throwing yards-per-throwaway is well below the league average of 114.1 You know a team isn’t winning many games with that quarterback profile, but in the right circumstances, it can win one! Congratulations, Detroit.
- Turning to the rest of the league, Kyle Henke had the top offensive EDGE this week, while Noah Coolman had the highest total EDGE (Table 1).
All stats exclude Qincs. ↩
Better Box Score Metrics: Three Stars for Detroit [UFA Week 9, 2024] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!