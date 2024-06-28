Better Box Score Metrics: Three Stars for Detroit [UFA Week 9, 2024]

Coolman, Henke, Miller Have Good Weekends, But Not As Good at Felton, Rudy, and Gaither

June 28, 2024 by in Analysis with 0 comments
Detroit Mechanix’s Terry Gaither (#33) goes up in the middle of a pack of players in their win over Pittsburgh during the 2024 UFA regular season. Photo: Jeff Gamza – UFA

In honor of the biggest story of Week 9 in the UFA, we’ll start this week by spotlighting the top three Mechanix in EDGE in their win over Pittsburgh.

Mechanix WK9 Top 3 in EDGE

NameRecYdThrYdTotYdAGHABQincTRNEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Jake Felton336.0472.0808.09.02.00.00.00.07.03.60.03.6
Aiden Rudy81.0235.0316.05.00.00.01.00.00.03.00.53.5
Terry Gaither254.06.0260.01.06.01.01.01.01.02.40.52.96

Josh Felton is the quintessential “shoot first, ask turnover questions later” handler. He’s seventh in the league in throwing yards, and fourth in per-game average. He also leads the league in throwaways, has the third lowest Completion Percentage Plus (CP+), and his 65 throwing yards-per-throwaway is well below the league average of 114.1 You know a team isn’t winning many games with that quarterback profile, but in the right circumstances, it can win one! Congratulations, Detroit.

  • Turning to the rest of the league, Kyle Henke had the top offensive EDGE this week, while Noah Coolman had the highest total EDGE (Table 1).

  1. All stats exclude Qincs. 

Better Box Score Metrics: Three Stars for Detroit [UFA Week 9, 2024] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Paul Würtztack
    Paul Würtztack

    Paul Würtztack is an Ultiworld analyst.

TAGGED: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Better Box Score Metrics: Three Stars for Detroit [UFA Week 9, 2024]"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Ultiworld D-I College Awards 2024: Snubs & Superlatives
    Subscriber article
  • Ultiworld D-III College Awards 2024: Snubs & Superlatives
    Subscriber article
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Three Stars for Detroit [UFA Week 9, 2024]
    Subscriber article
  • Huckin’ Eh: Catching up on Tournament Action, CUC GM Mini-Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now