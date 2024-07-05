Better Box Score Metrics: Chosen Ones and Cool Hands [UFA Week 10, 2024]

It was a good week to be a Luke (or Luke variant).
July 5, 2024 by Paul Würtztack
- Indy’s Lucas Coniaris led a playoff push in Week 10 with the best EDGE performance of the weekend: 677 total yards, 7 scores, 0 turns (Table 1). Coniaris won’t reach 4200 regular-season throwing yards this year as he did in his breakout 2022 campaign, but he’s already recorded more assists and has doubled his receiving yards, with a third of his season remaining.
- Lukas McClamrock recorded five blocks in the highest scoring-efficiency game of the weekend to help Atlanta past Austin, which put him atop the EDGE-B leaderboard (Table 2). Those blocks plus a couple of scores were enough to get him on the EDGE leaderboard as well.
- Lukas Ambrose had another 3 blocks and 3 goals in Seattle’s thrilling win over Colorado; it wasn’t quite enough to get on the weekend leaderboard, but it keeps him in the lead for EDGE-B for the season, as well as among the leaders in block rate (Table 5) and break generation (Table 7).
- Although his team didn’t have a key win like the others, Luc Comire had a terrific game for Toronto, with just one turn on 441 throwing yards, 7 scores, and a block for the fifth best EDGE score of the weekend.
