Lots of total goals doesn't necessarily mean lots of strong advanced metrics.
July 8, 2024 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
- The conditions were good for scoring in Week 11, with more than a third of the teams posting at least 24 goals. Big scores don’t always feature big individual performances though—in blowouts like Salt Lake’s 11-goal win over Portland or Austin’s 10-goal win over Houston, production on the winning team is typically broadly distributed among O-line and D-line players. The only player on the EDGE leaderboard from those two games is the Sol’s Elliott Moore, who piled up nearly 300 yards of offense playing predominantly D-line (Table 1).
- The biggest performances often come in close shootouts; with O-lines trading goals, there’s a greater chance of production concentrating in a few O-liners. Exhibit A is LA’s 25-24 win over San Diego, which produced four leaderboard performances, including the 686 yards, 9 scores, 0 turns, 1 block performance by Stefan Samu to lead all. Travis Dunn, Pawel Janas, and James Franklin also made big contributions to the scoring party.
Better Box Score Metrics: Did High Scores Boost EDGE? [UFA Week 11, 2024] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!