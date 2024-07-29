The Line: 7 Great Games from the 2023 Club Season

Relive some of the most exciting, high-level, and impactful games from the 2023 club season

Although the 2024 club season is well under way, it doesn’t mean we have to forget about 2023 already. Last season was a joy to watch unfold, featuring wild back-and-forth games, up-and-down seasons from some of the division’s most historic teams, and a Nationals that provided a perfect ending to an unforgettable year. With the first leg of the Triple Crown Tour, the US Open, rapidly approaching, let’s throw it back to 2023 and remember seven of the greatest games from last season. As an Ultiworld subscriber, you can rewatch many of these games in our video archives, and gain access to all of our coverage of the 2024 season. If this year is anything like the previous, your subscription will be well worth it.

Spoiler alert: I hope you, dear reader, like universe point, because all but one of these games go the distance.

Washington DC Scandal vs San Francisco Fury – Pro Championships Semifinal

This was the third of three matchups last season between Scandal and Fury, with Scandal taking the first two at US Open, 14-13 in pool play crossovers and 15-13 in the final.

The first half of this one was seemingly innocuous, or as innocuous as a heavy upwind/downwind game can be, and Scandal took half 8-6, powered by a 5-1 run in the middle of the half. The second half, though, was pure chaos, in all the best ways. It started with Blaise Sevier appearing to get a bid-through block with the score 10-8 to Scandal, and Scandal going downwind. Instead, a foul was called and upheld. Fury quickly scored after, and that goal was the second of seven straight for them, as they turned the game completely on its head and took a commanding 14-10 lead. Undeterred, Scandal fought back to tie the game at 14, with Sevier laying out for a goal in the end zone to tie the game and cap off a crazy sequence.

And somehow, the chaos was just getting started. Universe point was one for the ages, and I’d hate to spoil it for those who don’t remember this game. Do yourself a favor and go watch it.

Philadelphia AMP vs Seattle BFG – Pro Championships Semifinal

AMP were dominant all weekend at Pro Champs, winning all of their pool play games by 3+ goals1, while BFG were unlucky, going 2-2 in pool play thanks to a pair of universe point losses, before a two goal win in quarters (pre-semis??). Their semifinal matchup was not one filled with highlight reel plays, but there was plenty to enjoy under the lights in Milwaukee.

Like Scandal vs Fury, there was an upwind/downwind aspect, but both teams were happy to play through it. Late in the second half, AMP led 13-10 and were poised to secure another win, before BFG decided to ratchet up the defensive intensity with a suffocating zone on their downwind points. The big highlight was Mohammud Tilmo nearly scoring a Callahan to get a break back and make the score 13-12.

After a trade of holds, BFG earned an upwind break to bring the game to universe, and threw their zone out again. Another round of numerous swing passes and resets followed before Sam Grossberg and Henry Ing had a miscommunication on their own goal line, giving BFG the shortest of fields for a break and the stunning win.

Denver Molly Brown vs Toronto 6ixers – National Championships Pool Play

This game is the only non-bracket, and only non-universe point, matchup to make the list, but how can you not include a game that features a Cárdenas twins takeover and a massive comeback? Heading into the final round of pool play, 6ixers could feel good about their chances of making the bracket but needed a win to be sure, while Molly Brown just needed to avoid a blowout loss2 to ensure they would top Pool D.

And yet, for a good long while, that’s where this game appeared to be headed. 6ixers took an 8-4 lead into half and stretched that into a 12-6 advantage as the game neared its closing stages, poised to pull off a shocking upset and snatch Pool D away from the reigning champs. But then, Manu and Valeria woke up (as did the rest of Molly Brown, to be fair).

Molly closed out the game on a 9-0 run, turning a 12-6 deficit into a 15-12 win. Manu had 1G/2A/1D during the run, and 4G/3A/1D for the game, including this massive layout block. Funnily enough, Manu then barely missed a receiver in the end zone on the same point, setting up Valeria to get a massive layout block of her own. Valeria also scored a goal on the run as part of a 1G/2A/1D line for the game.

Philadelphia AMP vs Fort Collins shame. – National Championships Quarterfinal

On the showcase field at Nationals, shame. raced out to an early lead and took an 8-4 lead into half against perennial contenders AMP. But AMP, no strangers to tight games and thrilling comebacks, would slowly but surely get their breaks back, even taking a 13-12 lead as soft cap went on. And then, AMP crumbled again. A very leaky defense from the Philadelphia squad saw shame. easily hold to set up universe.

On universe point, Ing floated a backhand just a tad too high for Will Helenski. Nicholas Snuszka knocked the disc away, twice for good measure, and shame. took possession across midfield ready to strike for the win. Snuszka would later get the bookends, sending shame. to semis and leaving AMP in stunned silence on the field. There are few things that feel worse than blowing a big lead in the bracket at Nationals, but making a big comeback just to throw the game away has to be one of them, and you could see that feeling in AMP’s reactions as the reality of another titleless season sunk in.

DC Truck Stop vs Boston DiG – National Championships Quarterfinal

Let’s set the stage: Truck Stop were the number one seed at Nationals last year, and also the number one seed in 2022. In 2022, they were dominant, losing just three times before Nationals. They were then upset in the final at Nationals by Johnny Bravo, who they’d already beat in pool play. In 2023, Truck were somehow better, losing just once in the regular season before slipping up twice in pool play at Nationals, including to that same Bravo team. That poor showing set them up for a quarterfinal date with DiG. DiG had had a much more turbulent season, and only won Pool C on a tiebreaker. But DiG played arguably their best game of the season against Truck, and the game itself is a fantastic watch. This game, however, makes this list because of what happened on universe point.

You can see it in the clip, but I’ll make it clear: Peter Boerth called a strip in the end zone. If the call was upheld, Truck’s season ends in heartbreak again. Instead, observers ruled no strip, Truck went back up the field, broke to win, and won the whole dang tournament. Photographic evidence later revealed Boerth was justified in his strip call, and DiG should’ve had the upset secured, a somber cloud that hangs over what was truly an incredible display of offensive prowess from both sides.

Ann Arbor Hybrid vs Boston Slow – National Championships Quarterfinal

This game lacks the star power from other games on this list, or the great storyline, or the controversy. Rather, this was a good, clean game of ultimate that was close throughout, with neither side opening up a lead larger than two goals at any point in the contest. The one big run was a 5-1 push from Hybrid, as they turned a 10-8 deficit into a 13-11 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Hybrid were also kind enough to turn the disc on the goal line at 14-13, giving this game the universe point it deserved, even if that universe point itself was somewhat underwhelming (Hybrid held in just three throws, though one was at a high stall and two, including the winner, were overthrown somewhat, so there was a bit of tension). Still, this is as close as one can get to the platonic ideal of a Nationals quarterfinal between two teams looking to continue their Cinderella runs.

Chicago Machine vs Denver Johnny Bravo – National Championships Semifinal

Under the stadium lights in San Diego, we were treated to an absolute spectacle in the last semifinal of the evening, and this game truly had it all. Elite teams? Johnny Bravo were the reigning champions, and Machine made quarters each of the past four seasons. Star power? Machine were led by Joe White, who had risen to the peak of his powers and was one of the best players in the world, while Bravo had Alex Atkins, an All-Club caliber talent with a penchant for playing the heel of the division. A tight game throughout? The score deficit was never greater than three. And controversy? Absolutely.

Atkins spent this game putting on a heroic performance for Bravo while also getting perhaps a little too amped up, much to the chagrin of Machine. After Atkins caught the disc through contact to take a 13-12 lead, Machine’s Johnny Bansfield took exception to a spike that was a little too close to home, shoving Atkins in the back.

The act earned Bansfield an ejection from the game, setting up one of the funniest moments in ultimate history. Bansfield had to leave the premises, but there wasn’t a whole lot of guidance as to exactly how far he needed to go. So, in comedic fashion, he watched the remainder of the game atop a shipping container next to the stadium as Machine completed the comeback and earned a universe point win.