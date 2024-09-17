Club Sectionals 2024 Roundup

Here's who qualified for Regionals!
September 17, 2024 by Ultiworld in Coverage with 0 comments
The 2024 Club Series is here, as teams from around the country competed to earn spots at Regionals with their performance at qualifying Sectionals tournaments.
Here’s a look at the teams that qualified, though it is important to note that not all teams that qualified are accepting their bids, so Regionals lineups may look fairly different in some regions or divisions.
Results will be updated here as they are reported. Want more information on your Sectional tournament listed on this page? Submit a recap of what happened right here.
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
2024 Nationals Bids
|Region
|Men's Division
|Mixed Division
|Women's Division
|Great Lakes
|1
|1
|1
|Mid-Atlantic
|1
|1
|3
|Northeast
|3
|3
|4
|Northwest
|4
|4
|3
|North Central
|1
|1
|1
|Southeast
|3
|2
|1
|Southwest
|1
|2
|2
|South Central
|2
|2
|1
Great Lakes
Mixed
Regionals size: 12 teams
1. Fort Wayne Three Rivers Ultimate Club
2. Chicago Nothing’s Great Again (aka Babymaker)
3. Chicago Parlay
4. Chicago RAMP
5. South Bend Skyhawks
6. Champaign Prion
7. Chicago Stackcats
8. Chicago ELevate
9. Indianapolis Spectre
10. Indiana Pterodactyl Attack (IPA)
11. Chicago Jabba
Bye: #7 Ann Arbor Hybrid
1. Cincinnati Steamboat
2. Cincinnati Queen City Gambit
3. Ann Arbor Twist
4. Dublin Trex Mix
5. Columbus Chaos
6. Battle Creek Toast!
7. Lexington Lightning
8. Detroit Pixel
9. East Lansing POW!
10. Dayton Thunderpants the Magic Dragon
11. Athens OUtlaws
12. Columbus Cohesion
Women’s
Regionals size: 8 teams
Bye: #11 Chicago Nemesis
1. Indianapolis Rogue
2. Chicago Dish
1. Ann Arbor Outrage
2. Lake Erie Walleye
3. Lexington Y’all
4. Cincinnati Sureshot
5. Columbus Solstice
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #2 Chicago Machine
1. Chicago Trident
2. I-69
3. Chicago Haymaker
4. Roundhouse
5. Trident II
6. Chicago Black Market
7/8. On Ramp
7/8. Shenanigans
9. Lafayette Street Dogs
10. Parking Lot
11. Chicago Dart Frogs
12. Blink
1. Beacon
2. Flying Dutchmen
3. Colonels
4. Chimney
5. Omen
6. Black Lung
7. Enigma
8. Scoop
9. Diesel
10. Mischief
11. Swarm
12. East Lansing Detroit Lions
Mid-Atlantic
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #11 Washington DC Rally
1. Greater Baltimore Anthem
2. Richmond Revival
3. Washington DC Jumbo Slice
4. Washington DC Fireball
5. Washington DC HVAC
6. Columbia Heavy Flow
7. Arlington Ant Madness
8. Hampton Brackish
9. Washington DC District Cocktails
10. Lynchburg Legion
11. Charlottesville Spice
12. Charlottesville CVille-ians
13. Washington DC Espionage
14. Washington DC Swing Vote
15. Baltimore Voltage
Bye: #13 Philadelphia AMP
1. Pittsburgh Port Authority
2. West Chester Loco
3. Allentown PS
4. Harrisburg Farm Show
5. New Jersey Jughandle
6. Wilmington Delabear
7. Hoboken Axoltols
8. Philadephia Philly Twist
9. Pittsburgh Crucible
10. Philadelphia ColorBomb
11. Philadelphia JAWN
12. New Jersey DEVYL U20 Mixed
Women’s
Regionals size: 14 teams
#4 Washington DC Scandal, #14 Washington DC Grit
1. Washington DC Agency
2. Virginia Rebellion
3. Baltimore Wave
4. Second Fiddle
5. Washington DC Dissent
6. Washington DC Pickup Lines
Bye: #10 Pittsburgh Parcha
1. #25 Philadelphia Flight
2. New Brunswick Pine Baroness
3. Philadelphia Zephyr
4. Philadelphia Splurge
5. Philadelphia Incline
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #3 Washington DC Truck Stop, #19 Virginia Vault
1. Oak Grove Boys
2. Town Hall Stars
3. John Doe
4. Crypt
5. Puzzles
6. MOB Ultimate
7. Bomb Squad
8. Bryce Whitney Fan Club
9. LUT $ack
10. Haze
11. Winc City Fog
12. MORT
13. BDC
14. Beef Depot
15. Jolly Roger
1. Philadelphia Ghostbusters
2. Garden State Ultimate
3/4. Pittsburgh Temper
3/4. Philadelphia Phantom
5/6. Helots
5/6. Rumspringa
7/8. Hazard
7/8. SUPA FC
9. Pittsburgh Stealers
10. CITYWIDE Special
11/12. Rebels
11/12. Happy Valley Roofing and Mustache Supply
13/14. EZ
13/14. Night Owl
15/16. Delco Club
15/16. DEVYL U20 Open
17. Wooder
18. Chemical X
North Central
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #4 Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust, Madison NOISE
1. Minneapolis MSP
2. Winnipeg PBHG
3. Milwaukee Northern Comfort
4. Lake Elmo Pushovers
5. Twin Cities Pandamonium
6. Madison Boomtown Pandas
7. Stevens Point of No Return
8. Minneapolis The Force
9. Madison Mastodon
10. Milwaukee Frostbite
11. Minneapolis Lemonade
12. St. Paul Limbo
13. Madison Mad City Vibes
1. Twin Cities No Touching
2. Minneapolis Bird
3. Madison Mad Udderburn
4. Madison United Mixed Ultimate
5. Madison Mousetrap
6. Saint Paul Melt
7. Duluth Lake Superior Disc
8. Madison Dinosaur Fancy
9. Falcon Heights Great Minnesota Get Together
10. La Crosse Giant Six Pack
1. Ames Chad Larson Experience
2. Omaha Fatal Attraction
3. Wichita Impact
4. St. Louis ConSTLation
5. Iowa City Arms Race
6. Springfield QCO
7. Columbia I-70 United
8. Nick Culver Experience
Women’s
Regionals size: 8 teams
Bye: #18 Minneapolis Pop
1. Madison Heist
2. Milwaukee Medusa
3. Minneapolis Stormborn
4. Madison Freshwater Ultimate
1. Kansas City Wicked
2. St. Louis Stellar
3. Charm
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #16 Minneapolis Sub Zero
1. #17 Minneapolis Mallard
2/3. #24 Madison Mad Men
2/3. Golden Valley Knights of Ni
4. Winnipeg General Strike
5. Milwaukee Bux
6. Kenosha HouSE
7. Zoboomafoo
8. Sioux Falls Nomads
9. Timber
10. Duluth DINGWOP
11. OPE
12. Edina/St. Louis Park NOMAD
13. Void
14. DCVIII
15. Rubicon Rapids
16. KFC
1. St. Louis Lounar
2. Kansas City Smokestack
3. Des Moines DeMo
4. Kansas City NOx
5. Omaha Scythe
6. Loaded Panda
7. St. Louis STL Moonar
8. Friendly Fire
Northeast
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #10 Boston Slow, #14 Boston Sprocket
1. Mansfield Darkwing
2. Boston Wild Card
3. Portland The Buoy Association
4. Boston Obscure
5. Somerville Nice!
6. Manchester Scarecrow
7. Boston League of Shadows
8. Providence Quahogs
9. Boston T Party
10. Cambridge Lampshade
11. The Sea Beached Whales
12. Somerville Rainbow
13. Boston Replay
14. Portland Lobster Disque
Bye: #6 New York XIST
1. Newburgh Funk
2. Long Island FLI
3. Brooklyn Grand Army
4. Brooklyn Heat Wave
5. Brooklyn Hive
6. Hartford Deadweight
7. New York Swipes
8. New York Champignons
9. Westbury Starfire
10. Hartford Current
11. New York Domino Effect
12. Brooklyn Hot Honey
1. #24 Toronto UNION
2. Ithaca Townies
3. Albany Bench
4. Rochester Garbage Plates
5. Buffalo Lake Effect
6. Syracuse Mashed
7. Buffalo Brain Freeze
8. Rochester Garbage Pla(C)e
9. Toronto Zen
10. Rochester Compost
1. #17 Burlington Big Rig
2. Burlington Zero Strategy
3. Montreal LAX
4. Quebec Harfang
5. West Lebanon UV Rays
6. Northampton Taproot
7. Burlington Sugar Shack
Women’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #2 Boston Brute Squad
1. Boston Siege
2. Portland Frolic
3. Cambridge Vice
4. Cambridge Versa
Bye: #6 New York BENT
1. #21 Northampton Starling
2. Brooklyn Book Club
3. New York Remember When
4. New York Pizza Rat
Bye: #9 Toronto 6ixers
1. NCT
2. Ottawa Stella
3. Toronto IncogniTO
4. Oz
1. #15 Quebec Iris
2. Valkyrie
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #5 Boston DiG
1. Red Tide
2. Halifax Red Circus
3. New England Scoop
4. Somerville Big Wrench
5. Skeleton Squad
6. Lantern
7. Amherst Orlando Magic
8. Odyssey
9. Jerk Factory
10. Somerville BAG
11. Providence Poultry
12. Pineapple
13. MBTA
14. Crossfire
Bye: #7 New York PoNY, #22 Brooklyn Blueprint
1. New York Shade
2. Hartford Colt
3. New York Magma Bears
4. White Sauce Hot Sauce
5. Sungho Moon
6. Seymour Spring Break ’93
7. Brooklyn Tech Support Plus
8. Long Island Riff Raff
1. #13 Toronto GOAT
2. #20 Ottawa Phoenix
3. PIPE
4. Dapper
5. Albany Alibi
6. Suspect
7. Buffalo Frostbite
8. Motive
9. Mohawk Valley Wild
DNF PGZ
1. Montreal Mephisto
2. #23 Amherst Sprout
3. Deluxe
Northwest
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.
1. Salt Lake City Sego
2. #22 Montana MOONDOG
3. Logan Quick Draw
4. Bozeman Bozos
5. Missoula Sky-90
1. Oregon Scorch
2. Porch Bears
3. Bend Igneous
4. Happy Hour
5. Portland Hive
5. Drip
7. Eugene Garage Sale
7. Choco GH
9. Sky Lab
Bye: #1 Seattle BFG, #9 Seattle Mixtape, #2 Vancouver Red Flag
1. TT
2. #21 Seattle Spoke
3. Tacoma Grit City
4. Seattle Smack!
5. Seattle Lights Out
6. Seattle Pegasus
7. Seattle Soft Serve
8. Seattle Bullet Train
9. Bellingham Squid Inc.
10. Garbage
11. BOP
12. Heat Wave
13. Mola Mola
Women’s
Regionals size: 12 teams
No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.
1. #19 Utah Dark Sky
2. Salt Lake Swell
Bye: #13 Portland Schwa
Combined with Washington/BC Sectionals when a team dropped.
Bye: #8 Seattle Riot, #12 Vancouver Traffic
1. Seattle END
2. #22 Seattle Underground
3. Eugene Further
4. Victoria Hucklebears
5. Vancouver Drift
6. Seattle Soul
7. Portland Rain Check
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.
1. #21 Salt Lake Shrimp
2. Bonneville
3. Utah Powderhogs
4. Boise Sawtooth
5. Trout
6. Practice Squad
7. Fat Stacks
8. Provo Sundance Kids
Bye: #9 Portland Rhino Slam!, #18 Eugene Dark Star
1. Portland TremOR
2. Junco
Bye: #12 Vancouver Furious George
1. #10 Seattle Sockeye
2. Seattle Switchback
3. Seattle SOUF
4. Surf
5. Blackfish
6. Seven Gills
7. AVE
8. Heartbreak
9. Make it Rain
10. Kalakala Wiffleball Club
11. Joe Fisher
12. ONI
South Central
Mixed
Regionals size: 12 teams
1. Little Rock solAR
2. Little Rock Social Club
Bye: #3 Fort Collins shame., Denver Love Tractor
1. #25 Denver Mile High Trash
2. #25 Denver Flight Club
3. Denver Space Ghosts
4. Denver Green Chilies
5 All Jeeps, All Night
6. Albuquerque Sin Nombre
7. The Strangers
8. Ran Like the Winded
9. Low Oxygen
1. #5 Austin Disco Club
2. #16 Dallas Public Enemy
3. Moontower
4. Houston Goosebumps
5. Dallas Risky Business
6. Scoober Heroes
7. Traffic Jam
8. Discount Bexar
9. STX HEAT
Women’s
Regionals size: 14 teams
Bye: #5 Denver Molly Brown
1. Colorado Small Batch
2. #24 Colorado Kelp
3. Fort Collins Trainwreck
4. Colorado Springs COSMOS
5. Colorado Cutthroat U20 Girls
1. #23 Austin Vengeance
2. Houston Crush City
3. San Antonio Problems
4. Hayride
5. Dallas TWISTED
6. Houston Inferno
7. Austin Firewheel
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
1. Oklahoma City BARNSTORM
2. Fayetteville Dreadnought
3. Rawhide
4. Supercell
5. Dreadnought: Battleship
Bye: #1 Denver Johnny Bravo
1. Denver Fungi
2. (washed)
3. Johnny Walker
4. Boulder ISO Atmo
5. Red Lotus
6. Colorado Cutthroat U20 Boys
7. Carbon
8. Colorado College
9. The Incline
10. Choice City Hops
Bye: #11 Austin Doublewide
1. Dallas Brawl
2. Houston H.I.P
3. Austin Riverside
4. San Antonio Alamode
5. Fort Worth Cowtown Cannons
6. Houston Harvey Cats
7. Dallas Sprawl
8. College Station Texas Duffy
9. Riptide
10. Clutch
11. San Antonio Warhawks
12. Firefly TX
13. Dallas Delinquents
14. Forge
15. Shrimp Discs
16. Riverside Messengers
Southeast
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #12 Nashville ‘Shine
1. Murmur
2. Roma/Conspiracy
3. Roma/Conspiracy
4. Holler!
5. MoonPi
6. Verdant
7. Diamond Dogs/Tempo
8. Diamond Dogs/Tempo
9. Wagon Wheel
1. Oasis
2. Gainesville B-Unit
3. Flux
4. Swag
5. Field Crabs
1. Huntsville Pyro
2. #20 Huntsville Space Force
3. Baton Rouge Amber
4. Tupelo Barefoot
5. Memphis STAX
6. BUMS
7. Capitol City Croissants
8. New Orleans Boil
1. #18 Charlotte Storm
2. #19 Durham Toro
3. Durham Brunch Club
4. Asheville Too Much Fun
5. Wilmington Fly Trap
6. Raleigh Malice in Wonderland
7. Catalyst
8. Carolina Reapers
9. Magnanimouse
10. Rampage
11. Dial Down
Women’s
Regionals size: 10 teams
East Coast
1. Florida Tabby Rosa
2. Tampa Calypso
3. Miami Fiasco
4. Roseate Spoonbill
Bye: #3 Raleigh Phoenix
1. Durham Shiver
2. Charlotte and Asheville Juice Box
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #8 Atlanta Chain Lightning
1. Tennessee Tanasi
2. Atlanta Little Red Wagon
3. Columbia Lost Boys
4. Atlanta Hooch
5. Atlanta Arson
6. Charleston Heat Stroke
7. Nocturnal
8. Dyno
9. Greenville Space Cowboys
10. Carolina Summer
11. Harvest Moon
12. Hex Panthers
13. Atlanta Outlaws
14. Tennessee Folklore
14. Watchmen
16. Power Point Ultimate
1. Florida Untied
2. Orlando Bloom
3. El Niño
4. Psychedelic
5. Tampa Bay UpRoar
6. Frizz
7. Rocket
8. Bud
9. Players Into Serious Sports
1. Alabama Alliance
2. Cookie Mon$terz
3. Huntsville Second Nature
4. Gang of Disc
5. Alliance 2
6. Battleship
7. Capitol City Chaos
8. Ronin
9. Golden Triangle Ultimate
Bye: #6 Raleigh Ring of Fire
1. Chapel Hill Cash Crop 2
2. Boneyard
3. Charlotte baNC
4. Triumph
5. Hydra
6. Charlotte Queen City Kings
7. NC Brickhouse
8. Gambit
9. PARLAY
10. Oakay
Southwest
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
1.
Bye: #8 San Francisco Mischief
1. #15 Sacramento Tower
2. Bay Area Sunshine
3. Bay Area Donuts
4. San Francisco Classy
5. Firefly
6. South Bay LIT Ultimate
7. VU
8. AirThrowmads
9. Moonlight
1. San Francisco American BBQ
2. San Francisco Polar Bears
3. Sunnyvale BW Ultimate
4. Bay Area LIT
5. Reno Cutthroat
6. DR
7. Quails
8. Masala Magic
Bye: #23 Arizona Lawless
1. San Diego California Burrito
2. Los Angeles Lotus
3. Octonauts
4. Karma
5. Family Style
6. San Diego Shipwreck
7. Fusion
8. Santa Barbara Robot
9. Flagstaff Ultimate
10. Spoiler Alert
11. Taco Truck
12. Birds of Paradise
13. Kraken/Erosion/Party Wave
14. Kraken/Erosion/Party Wave
15. Kraken/Erosion/Party Wave
Women’s
Regionals size: 15 teams
No teams signed up for Hawaii Sectionals this year.
Bye: #1 San Francisco Fury, #11 San Francisco Nightlock
1. #17 Oakland LOL
2. Bay Area FAB
3. Sunnyvale Void Cat Rewind
4. Bay Area Tempo
5. Bay Area Ultraviolet
6. Sacramento Sac Lunch
Bye: #7 San Diego Flipside
1/2. #20 San Diego Wildfire
1/2. Los Angeles Rampage
3. Tucson Venom
4. Phoenix Haboob
5. Long Beach Just Add Water
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
No teams signed up for Hawaii Sectionals this year.
Bye: #4 San Francisco Revolver
1. Berkeley Zyzzyva
2. Wavestorms
3. East Bay OAT
4. Davis Green River Swordfish
5. Bay Dog
6. Shadows
7/8. San Francisco Battery
7/8. Sunnyvale Journeymen
9. San Francisco Mavericks
10. Float
11/12. Sauce
11/12. East Bay Earthworms
13/14. Anchor
13/14. Scooby Coupy COUP
1. SoCal Condors
2. Nighthawk
3. Los Angeles Hazard
4. Irvine OC Crows
5. Scottsdale Drought
6. San Diego Skipjack
7. Tucson Sonoran Dog
8. Santa Barbara Offshore
9/10. Monsoon
9/10. Bonsoon
11. Overflow
Only one team signed up so there was no tournament ↩