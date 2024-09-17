Club Sectionals 2024 Roundup

Here's who qualified for Regionals!

The 2024 Club Series is here, as teams from around the country competed to earn spots at Regionals with their performance at qualifying Sectionals tournaments.

Here’s a look at the teams that qualified, though it is important to note that not all teams that qualified are accepting their bids, so Regionals lineups may look fairly different in some regions or divisions.

Results will be updated here as they are reported. Want more information on your Sectional tournament listed on this page? Submit a recap of what happened right here .

2024 Nationals Bids

Region Men's Division Mixed Division Women's Division Great Lakes 1 1 1 Mid-Atlantic 1 1 3 Northeast 3 3 4 Northwest 4 4 3 North Central 1 1 1 Southeast 3 2 1 Southwest 1 2 2 South Central 2 2 1

Great Lakes

Mixed

Regionals size: 12 teams

Central Plains

1. Fort Wayne Three Rivers Ultimate Club

2. Chicago Nothing’s Great Again (aka Babymaker)

3. Chicago Parlay

4. Chicago RAMP

5. South Bend Skyhawks

6. Champaign Prion

7. Chicago Stackcats

8. Chicago ELevate

9. Indianapolis Spectre

10. Indiana Pterodactyl Attack (IPA)

11. Chicago Jabba

East Plains

Bye: #7 Ann Arbor Hybrid

1. Cincinnati Steamboat

2. Cincinnati Queen City Gambit

3. Ann Arbor Twist

4. Dublin Trex Mix

5. Columbus Chaos

6. Battle Creek Toast!

7. Lexington Lightning

8. Detroit Pixel

9. East Lansing POW!

10. Dayton Thunderpants the Magic Dragon

11. Athens OUtlaws

12. Columbus Cohesion

Women’s

Regionals size: 8 teams

Central Plains

Bye: #11 Chicago Nemesis

1. Indianapolis Rogue

2. Chicago Dish

East Plains

1. Ann Arbor Outrage

2. Lake Erie Walleye

3. Lexington Y’all

4. Cincinnati Sureshot

5. Columbus Solstice

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Central Plains

Bye: #2 Chicago Machine

1. Chicago Trident

2. I-69

3. Chicago Haymaker

4. Roundhouse

5. Trident II

6. Chicago Black Market

7/8. On Ramp

7/8. Shenanigans

9. Lafayette Street Dogs

10. Parking Lot

11. Chicago Dart Frogs

12. Blink

East Plains

1. Beacon

2. Flying Dutchmen

3. Colonels

4. Chimney

5. Omen

6. Black Lung

7. Enigma

8. Scoop

9. Diesel

10. Mischief

11. Swarm

12. East Lansing Detroit Lions

Mid-Atlantic

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Capital

Bye: #11 Washington DC Rally

1. Greater Baltimore Anthem

2. Richmond Revival

3. Washington DC Jumbo Slice

4. Washington DC Fireball

5. Washington DC HVAC

6. Columbia Heavy Flow

7. Arlington Ant Madness

8. Hampton Brackish

9. Washington DC District Cocktails

10. Lynchburg Legion

11. Charlottesville Spice

12. Charlottesville CVille-ians

13. Washington DC Espionage

14. Washington DC Swing Vote

15. Baltimore Voltage

Founders

Bye: #13 Philadelphia AMP

1. Pittsburgh Port Authority

2. West Chester Loco

3. Allentown PS

4. Harrisburg Farm Show

5. New Jersey Jughandle

6. Wilmington Delabear

7. Hoboken Axoltols

8. Philadephia Philly Twist

9. Pittsburgh Crucible

10. Philadelphia ColorBomb

11. Philadelphia JAWN

12. New Jersey DEVYL U20 Mixed

Women’s

Regionals size: 14 teams

#4 Washington DC Scandal, #14 Washington DC Grit

Capital

1. Washington DC Agency

2. Virginia Rebellion

3. Baltimore Wave

4. Second Fiddle

5. Washington DC Dissent

6. Washington DC Pickup Lines

Founders

Bye: #10 Pittsburgh Parcha

1. #25 Philadelphia Flight

2. New Brunswick Pine Baroness

3. Philadelphia Zephyr

4. Philadelphia Splurge

5. Philadelphia Incline

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Capital

Bye: #3 Washington DC Truck Stop, #19 Virginia Vault

1. Oak Grove Boys

2. Town Hall Stars

3. John Doe

4. Crypt

5. Puzzles

6. MOB Ultimate

7. Bomb Squad

8. Bryce Whitney Fan Club

9. LUT $ack

10. Haze

11. Winc City Fog

12. MORT

13. BDC

14. Beef Depot

15. Jolly Roger

Founders

1. Philadelphia Ghostbusters

2. Garden State Ultimate

3/4. Pittsburgh Temper

3/4. Philadelphia Phantom

5/6. Helots

5/6. Rumspringa

7/8. Hazard

7/8. SUPA FC

9. Pittsburgh Stealers

10. CITYWIDE Special

11/12. Rebels

11/12. Happy Valley Roofing and Mustache Supply

13/14. EZ

13/14. Night Owl

15/16. Delco Club

15/16. DEVYL U20 Open

17. Wooder

18. Chemical X

North Central

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Northwest Plains Subsection A

Bye: #4 Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust, Madison NOISE

1. Minneapolis MSP

2. Winnipeg PBHG

3. Milwaukee Northern Comfort

4. Lake Elmo Pushovers

5. Twin Cities Pandamonium

6. Madison Boomtown Pandas

7. Stevens Point of No Return

8. Minneapolis The Force

9. Madison Mastodon

10. Milwaukee Frostbite

11. Minneapolis Lemonade

12. St. Paul Limbo

13. Madison Mad City Vibes

Northwest Plains Subsection B

1. Twin Cities No Touching

2. Minneapolis Bird

3. Madison Mad Udderburn

4. Madison United Mixed Ultimate

5. Madison Mousetrap

6. Saint Paul Melt

7. Duluth Lake Superior Disc

8. Madison Dinosaur Fancy

9. Falcon Heights Great Minnesota Get Together

10. La Crosse Giant Six Pack

West Plains

1. Ames Chad Larson Experience

2. Omaha Fatal Attraction

3. Wichita Impact

4. St. Louis ConSTLation

5. Iowa City Arms Race

6. Springfield QCO

7. Columbia I-70 United

8. Nick Culver Experience

Women’s

Regionals size: 8 teams

Northwest Plains

Bye: #18 Minneapolis Pop

1. Madison Heist

2. Milwaukee Medusa

3. Minneapolis Stormborn

4. Madison Freshwater Ultimate

West Plains

1. Kansas City Wicked

2. St. Louis Stellar

3. Charm

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Northwest Plains

Bye: #16 Minneapolis Sub Zero

1. #17 Minneapolis Mallard

2/3. #24 Madison Mad Men

2/3. Golden Valley Knights of Ni

4. Winnipeg General Strike

5. Milwaukee Bux

6. Kenosha HouSE

7. Zoboomafoo

8. Sioux Falls Nomads

9. Timber

10. Duluth DINGWOP

11. OPE

12. Edina/St. Louis Park NOMAD

13. Void

14. DCVIII

15. Rubicon Rapids

16. KFC

West Plains

1. St. Louis Lounar

2. Kansas City Smokestack

3. Des Moines DeMo

4. Kansas City NOx

5. Omaha Scythe

6. Loaded Panda

7. St. Louis STL Moonar

8. Friendly Fire

Northeast

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

East New England

Bye: #10 Boston Slow, #14 Boston Sprocket

1. Mansfield Darkwing

2. Boston Wild Card

3. Portland The Buoy Association

4. Boston Obscure

5. Somerville Nice!

6. Manchester Scarecrow

7. Boston League of Shadows

8. Providence Quahogs

9. Boston T Party

10. Cambridge Lampshade

11. The Sea Beached Whales

12. Somerville Rainbow

13. Boston Replay

14. Portland Lobster Disque

Metro New York

Bye: #6 New York XIST

1. Newburgh Funk

2. Long Island FLI

3. Brooklyn Grand Army

4. Brooklyn Heat Wave

5. Brooklyn Hive

6. Hartford Deadweight

7. New York Swipes

8. New York Champignons

9. Westbury Starfire

10. Hartford Current

11. New York Domino Effect

12. Brooklyn Hot Honey

Upstate New York

1. #24 Toronto UNION

2. Ithaca Townies

3. Albany Bench

4. Rochester Garbage Plates

5. Buffalo Lake Effect

6. Syracuse Mashed

7. Buffalo Brain Freeze

8. Rochester Garbage Pla(C)e

9. Toronto Zen

10. Rochester Compost

West New England

1. #17 Burlington Big Rig

2. Burlington Zero Strategy

3. Montreal LAX

4. Quebec Harfang

5. West Lebanon UV Rays

6. Northampton Taproot

7. Burlington Sugar Shack

Women’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

East New England

Bye: #2 Boston Brute Squad

1. Boston Siege

2. Portland Frolic

3. Cambridge Vice

4. Cambridge Versa

Metro New York

Bye: #6 New York BENT

1. #21 Northampton Starling

2. Brooklyn Book Club

3. New York Remember When

4. New York Pizza Rat

Upstate New York

Bye: #9 Toronto 6ixers

1. NCT

2. Ottawa Stella

3. Toronto IncogniTO

4. Oz

West New England

1. #15 Quebec Iris

2. Valkyrie

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

East New England

Bye: #5 Boston DiG

1. Red Tide

2. Halifax Red Circus

3. New England Scoop

4. Somerville Big Wrench

5. Skeleton Squad

6. Lantern

7. Amherst Orlando Magic

8. Odyssey

9. Jerk Factory

10. Somerville BAG

11. Providence Poultry

12. Pineapple

13. MBTA

14. Crossfire

Metro New York

Bye: #7 New York PoNY, #22 Brooklyn Blueprint

1. New York Shade

2. Hartford Colt

3. New York Magma Bears

4. White Sauce Hot Sauce

5. Sungho Moon

6. Seymour Spring Break ’93

7. Brooklyn Tech Support Plus

8. Long Island Riff Raff

Upstate New York

1. #13 Toronto GOAT

2. #20 Ottawa Phoenix

3. PIPE

4. Dapper

5. Albany Alibi

6. Suspect

7. Buffalo Frostbite

8. Motive

9. Mohawk Valley Wild

DNF PGZ

West New England

1. Montreal Mephisto

2. #23 Amherst Sprout

3. Deluxe

Northwest

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

*Alaska

No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.

Big Sky

1. Salt Lake City Sego

2. #22 Montana MOONDOG

3. Logan Quick Draw

4. Bozeman Bozos

5. Missoula Sky-90

Oregon

1. Oregon Scorch

2. Porch Bears

3. Bend Igneous

4. Happy Hour

5. Portland Hive

5. Drip

7. Eugene Garage Sale

7. Choco GH

9. Sky Lab

Washington/B.C.

Bye: #1 Seattle BFG, #9 Seattle Mixtape, #2 Vancouver Red Flag

1. TT

2. #21 Seattle Spoke

3. Tacoma Grit City

4. Seattle Smack!

5. Seattle Lights Out

6. Seattle Pegasus

7. Seattle Soft Serve

8. Seattle Bullet Train

9. Bellingham Squid Inc.

10. Garbage

11. BOP

12. Heat Wave

13. Mola Mola

Women’s

Regionals size: 12 teams

*Alaska

No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.

Big Sky

1. #19 Utah Dark Sky

2. Salt Lake Swell

*Oregon

Bye: #13 Portland Schwa

Combined with Washington/BC Sectionals when a team dropped.

Washington/B.C.

Bye: #8 Seattle Riot, #12 Vancouver Traffic

1. Seattle END

2. #22 Seattle Underground

3. Eugene Further

4. Victoria Hucklebears

5. Vancouver Drift

6. Seattle Soul

7. Portland Rain Check

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

*Alaska

No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.

Big Sky

1. #21 Salt Lake Shrimp

2. Bonneville

3. Utah Powderhogs

4. Boise Sawtooth

5. Trout

6. Practice Squad

7. Fat Stacks

8. Provo Sundance Kids

Oregon

Bye: #9 Portland Rhino Slam!, #18 Eugene Dark Star

1. Portland TremOR

2. Junco

Washington/B.C.

Bye: #12 Vancouver Furious George

1. #10 Seattle Sockeye

2. Seattle Switchback

3. Seattle SOUF

4. Surf

5. Blackfish

6. Seven Gills

7. AVE

8. Heartbreak

9. Make it Rain

10. Kalakala Wiffleball Club

11. Joe Fisher

12. ONI

South Central

Mixed

Regionals size: 12 teams

Ozarks

1. Little Rock solAR

2. Little Rock Social Club

Rocky Mountain

Bye: #3 Fort Collins shame., Denver Love Tractor

1. #25 Denver Mile High Trash

2. #25 Denver Flight Club

3. Denver Space Ghosts

4. Denver Green Chilies

5 All Jeeps, All Night

6. Albuquerque Sin Nombre

7. The Strangers

8. Ran Like the Winded

9. Low Oxygen

Texas

1. #5 Austin Disco Club

2. #16 Dallas Public Enemy

3. Moontower

4. Houston Goosebumps

5. Dallas Risky Business

6. Scoober Heroes

7. Traffic Jam

8. Discount Bexar

9. STX HEAT

Women’s

Regionals size: 14 teams

Ozarks

Rocky Mountain

Bye: #5 Denver Molly Brown

1. Colorado Small Batch

2. #24 Colorado Kelp

3. Fort Collins Trainwreck

4. Colorado Springs COSMOS

5. Colorado Cutthroat U20 Girls

Texas

1. #23 Austin Vengeance

2. Houston Crush City

3. San Antonio Problems

4. Hayride

5. Dallas TWISTED

6. Houston Inferno

7. Austin Firewheel

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Ozarks

1. Oklahoma City BARNSTORM

2. Fayetteville Dreadnought

3. Rawhide

4. Supercell

5. Dreadnought: Battleship

Rocky Mountain

Bye: #1 Denver Johnny Bravo

1. Denver Fungi

2. (washed)

3. Johnny Walker

4. Boulder ISO Atmo

5. Red Lotus

6. Colorado Cutthroat U20 Boys

7. Carbon

8. Colorado College

9. The Incline

10. Choice City Hops

Texas

Bye: #11 Austin Doublewide

1. Dallas Brawl

2. Houston H.I.P

3. Austin Riverside

4. San Antonio Alamode

5. Fort Worth Cowtown Cannons

6. Houston Harvey Cats

7. Dallas Sprawl

8. College Station Texas Duffy

9. Riptide

10. Clutch

11. San Antonio Warhawks

12. Firefly TX

13. Dallas Delinquents

14. Forge

15. Shrimp Discs

16. Riverside Messengers

Southeast

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

East Coast

Bye: #12 Nashville ‘Shine

1. Murmur

3. Roma/Conspiracy

4. Holler!

5. MoonPi

6. Verdant

8. Diamond Dogs/Tempo

9. Wagon Wheel

Florida

1. Oasis

2. Gainesville B-Unit

3. Flux

4. Swag

5. Field Crabs

Gulf Coast

1. Huntsville Pyro

2. #20 Huntsville Space Force

3. Baton Rouge Amber

4. Tupelo Barefoot

5. Memphis STAX

6. BUMS

7. Capitol City Croissants

8. New Orleans Boil

North Carolina

1. #18 Charlotte Storm

2. #19 Durham Toro

3. Durham Brunch Club

4. Asheville Too Much Fun

5. Wilmington Fly Trap

6. Raleigh Malice in Wonderland

7. Catalyst

8. Carolina Reapers

9. Magnanimouse

10. Rampage

11. Dial Down

Women’s

Regionals size: 10 teams

East Coast

Florida

1. Florida Tabby Rosa

2. Tampa Calypso

3. Miami Fiasco

4. Roseate Spoonbill

Gulf Coast

North Carolina

Bye: #3 Raleigh Phoenix

1. Durham Shiver

2. Charlotte and Asheville Juice Box

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

East Coast

Bye: #8 Atlanta Chain Lightning

1. Tennessee Tanasi

2. Atlanta Little Red Wagon

3. Columbia Lost Boys

4. Atlanta Hooch

5. Atlanta Arson

6. Charleston Heat Stroke

7. Nocturnal

8. Dyno

9. Greenville Space Cowboys

10. Carolina Summer

11. Harvest Moon

12. Hex Panthers

13. Atlanta Outlaws

14. Tennessee Folklore

14. Watchmen

16. Power Point Ultimate

Florida

1. Florida Untied

2. Orlando Bloom

3. El Niño

4. Psychedelic

5. Tampa Bay UpRoar

6. Frizz

7. Rocket

8. Bud

9. Players Into Serious Sports

Gulf Coast

1. Alabama Alliance

2. Cookie Mon$terz

3. Huntsville Second Nature

4. Gang of Disc

5. Alliance 2

6. Battleship

7. Capitol City Chaos

8. Ronin

9. Golden Triangle Ultimate

North Carolina

Bye: #6 Raleigh Ring of Fire

1. Chapel Hill Cash Crop 2

2. Boneyard

3. Charlotte baNC

4. Triumph

5. Hydra

6. Charlotte Queen City Kings

7. NC Brickhouse

8. Gambit

9. PARLAY

10. Oakay

Southwest

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

*Hawaii1

NorCal Subsection A

Bye: #8 San Francisco Mischief

1. #15 Sacramento Tower

2. Bay Area Sunshine

3. Bay Area Donuts

4. San Francisco Classy

5. Firefly

6. South Bay LIT Ultimate

7. VU

8. AirThrowmads

9. Moonlight

NorCal Subsection B

1. San Francisco American BBQ

2. San Francisco Polar Bears

3. Sunnyvale BW Ultimate

4. Bay Area LIT

5. Reno Cutthroat

6. DR

7. Quails

8. Masala Magic

SoCal

Bye: #23 Arizona Lawless

1. San Diego California Burrito

2. Los Angeles Lotus

3. Octonauts

4. Karma

5. Family Style

6. San Diego Shipwreck

7. Fusion

8. Santa Barbara Robot

9. Flagstaff Ultimate

10. Spoiler Alert

11. Taco Truck

12. Birds of Paradise

15. Kraken/Erosion/Party Wave

Women’s

Regionals size: 15 teams

*Hawaii

No teams signed up for Hawaii Sectionals this year.

NorCal

Bye: #1 San Francisco Fury, #11 San Francisco Nightlock

1. #17 Oakland LOL

2. Bay Area FAB

3. Sunnyvale Void Cat Rewind

4. Bay Area Tempo

5. Bay Area Ultraviolet

6. Sacramento Sac Lunch

SoCal

Bye: #7 San Diego Flipside

1/2. #20 San Diego Wildfire

1/2. Los Angeles Rampage

3. Tucson Venom

4. Phoenix Haboob

5. Long Beach Just Add Water

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

*Hawaii

No teams signed up for Hawaii Sectionals this year.

NorCal

Bye: #4 San Francisco Revolver

1. Berkeley Zyzzyva

2. Wavestorms

3. East Bay OAT

4. Davis Green River Swordfish

5. Bay Dog

6. Shadows

7/8. San Francisco Battery

7/8. Sunnyvale Journeymen

9. San Francisco Mavericks

10. Float

11/12. Sauce

11/12. East Bay Earthworms

13/14. Anchor

13/14. Scooby Coupy COUP

SoCal

1. SoCal Condors

2. Nighthawk

3. Los Angeles Hazard

4. Irvine OC Crows

5. Scottsdale Drought

6. San Diego Skipjack

7. Tucson Sonoran Dog

8. Santa Barbara Offshore

9/10. Monsoon

9/10. Bonsoon

11. Overflow