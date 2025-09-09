Club Sectionals 2025 Roundup

Here's who qualified for Regionals!
The 2025 Club Series is here, as teams from around the country competed to earn spots at Regionals with their performance at qualifying Sectionals tournaments.
Here’s a look at the teams that qualified, though it is important to note that not all teams that qualified are accepting their bids, so Regionals lineups may look fairly different in some regions or divisions.
Results will be updated here as they are reported. Want more information on your Sectional tournament listed on this page? Submit a recap of what happened right here.
2025 Nationals Bids
|Region
|Men's Division
|Mixed Division
|Women's Division
|Great Lakes
|2
|1
|1
|Mid-Atlantic
|2
|2
|3
|Northeast
|3
|3
|3
|Northwest
|2
|1
|3
|North Central
|1
|1
|1
|Southeast
|3
|3
|1
|Southwest
|2
|2
|3
|South Central
|1
|3
|1
Great Lakes
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
1. Chicago Parlay
2. RAMP
3. Prion
4. Skyhawks
5. Spectre
6. Nothing’s Great Again (aka Babymaker)
7. Indiana Pterodactyl Attack (IPA)
8. Stackcats
9. Jabba
10. Three Rivers Ultimate Club
11. ELevate
Bye: #1 Ann Arbor Hybrid
1. Union
2. Steamboat
3. Toast!
4. Queen City Gambit
5. Twist
6. Lightning
7. Trex Mix
8. Melonheads
9. Columbus Chaos
10. Crash
11. OUtlaws
12. Thunderpants the Magic Dragon
13. Columbus Cohesion
14. Pixel
T-15. Corns of Wrath
T-15. Cowti
Women’s
Regionals size: 9 teams
Bye: #20 Chicago Nemesis
1. Indy Rogue
2. Dish
3. Lakeshore Drive
Bye: #10 Toronto 6ixers
1. Outrage
2. Lake Erie Walleye
3. Sureshot
4. Solstice
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #2 Chicago Machine
1. I-69
2. Haymaker
3. Trident
4. Roundhouse
5. Shift
6. Shenanigans
7. Maumee Boys
8. Blink
9. On Ramp
10. U54
11. Riptide
Bye: #15 Toronto GOAT
1. Flying Dutchmen
2. Houndd
3. ELDL
4. Colonels
5. Black Lung
6. Endgame
7. Chimney
8. Mango Tree
9. Suspect
10. Mischief
11. Scoop
12. Enigma
13. Zoo Animals
14. Rotisserie Chicken
15. Diesel
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #11 Washington DC Rally
1. Fireball
2. Jumbo Slice
T3. HVAC
T3. Spice
5. Revival
T6. Ant Madness
T6. Obelisk
T8. LORD
T8. Brackish
T10. District Cocktails
T10. Virginia Vanguard
T12. Cville-ians
T12. Washington Myxtics
T14. Legion
T14. Swing Vote
T16. DiscCoordination
T16. Grounded
18. Roanoke Rizzlers
1. #25 Pittsburgh Port Authority
2. #23 Baltimore Anthem
3. Farm Show
4. Crucible
5. Voltage
6. Heavy Flow
7. Pittsburgh Iron City
Bye: #17 Philadelphia AMP
Founders play will be completed the weekend of September 13-14.
Women’s
Regionals size: 13 teams
Bye: #3 Washington DC Scandal, #16 Washington DC Grit
Bye: #9 Pittsburgh Parcha
No teams competed in the Central Appalachia section.
1. #22 Philadelphia Flight
2. Zephyr
3. Pine Baroness
4. Splurge
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #8 Washington DC Truck Stop
1. Vault
2. Oak Grove Boys
3. Crypt
4. Town Hall Stars
5. John Doe
6. L.U.T. $ack
7. Yacht Club
8. Beef Depot
9. Puzzles
12. Fort Reno Flatball Club
13. Beef Depot Development
14. Jolly Roger
15. HB Woodlawn Flatball Club
Forfeit – Bryce Whitney Fan Club
Founders play will be completed the weekend of September 13-14.
North Central
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
North Plains
1. NOISE
2. Northern Comfort
3. Madison United Mixed Ultimate
4. Frostbite
5. Mad Udderburn
6. Boomtown Pandas
7. Moustrap
8. Point of No Return
9. Dino Fancy
10. The Midwest Goodbye
11. Mastodon
12. MUFABots
Bye: #5 Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
1. Minnesota Star Power
2. Bird
3. Pushovers
4. No Touching
5. Great Minnesota Get Together
6. Pandamonium
7. Melt
8. The Force
9. Limbo
10. Lemonade
11. Lake Superior Disc
1. Fatal Attraction
2. Good Company
3. The Chad Larson Experience
4. ConSTLation
5. STL CELESTIAL
6. QCO
7. Impact
8. Arms Race
Women’s
Regionals size: 8 teams
1. Heist
2. Medusa
3. Central Wisconsin Phoenix
Bye: #21 Minneapolis Pop
1. River Monsters
2. Compact Disc
1. Stellar
2. Wicked
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
1. Mad Men
2. Zoboomafoo
3. Fuse
4. happyBOISE
5. Dangerous Unidentified Mystical Beast
6. Rubicon Rapids
7. Timber
8. Conspiracy Theory
9. Milwaukee Breaker
Bye: Minneapolis Mallard
1. #12 Minneapolis Sub Zero
2. #20 Winnipeg General Strike
3. Knights of Ni
4. Kenji’s BBB
5. DINGWOP
6. Nomads
7. NOMAD
8. Ope
1. Lounar
2. NOx
3. Kansas City Smokestack
4. DeMo
5. Scythe
6. Friendly Fire
7. STL Mooner
8. Ultimate Friends
9. Loaded Panda
10. Kansas City Northern Lines
11. Powerline
Northeast
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #6 New York XIST
1. Grand Army
2. Funk
3. NY Swipes
4. FLI
5. Heat Wave
6. Brooklyn Hive
7. Champignons
8. Hartford Current
9. PterodaCTyl
10. Starfire
11. Domino Effect
1. The Buoy Asscociation
2. Big Rig
3. Zero Strategy
4. Odysee
5. UV Rays
6. Taproot
7. Aged Cheddar
8. Sugar Shack
Bye: #7 Boston Slow, #12 Boston Sprocket
1. Wild Card
2. Dark Wing
3. Obscure
4. Quahogs
5. Young and the Restless
6. Scarecrow
7. T Party
8. League of Shadows
9. Rainbow
10. Beached Whales
11. Lampshade
12. Electric Eyebrows
1. Garbage Plates
2. Bench
3. #19 Ithaca Townies
4. Buffalo Lake Effect
5/6. Mashed
5/6. Garbage Pla(C)e
7. Buffalo Brain Freeze
8. UFO Ultimate
9. Compost Plates
Women’s
Regionals size: 11 teams
1. #6 New York BENT
2. #18 Northampton Starling
3. Pizza Rat
4. Brooklyn Book Club
5. Remember When
Bye: Québec Iris
No teams competed in the North New England section.
Bye: #5 Boston Brute Squad
1. Siege
2. Vice
3. Versa
4. Frolic
Upstate New York
No teams competed in the Upstate New York section.
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #4 New York PoNY
1. #22 New York Blueprint
2. Colt
3. Shade
4. Magma Bears
5. Yew Nork Yew Nork
6. Sungho Moon
7. Spring Break ’93
8. Long Island Riff Raff
9. Havoc
1. #16 Montreal Mephisto
2. Red Tide
3. Sprout
4. Club M – Manic
5. Resurgam
6. Ascension
7. BANG
Bye: #3 Boston DiG
1. Scoop
2. Lantern
3. Skeleton Squad
4. Odyssey
5. BAG
6. Big Wrench
7. Riverside Riptide
8. Crossfire
9. MBTA
10. Pineapple
1. #24 Ottawa Phoenix*
2. Dapper*
3. Alibi
4. Los Buds
5. Buffalo Frostbite
6. DAP LAB
7. Motive
8. Arcane Edge
Northwest
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
*Alaska
No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.
Bye: #24 Montana MOONDOG
1. Sego
2. Bozos
2. Sky-90
Note: The Montana-based teams, Bozos and Sky-90, forfeited first place rather than drive to Salt Lake City. They played a single game for the second and final bid to Northwest Regionals.
1. Oregon Scorch
2 Hive
3. Porch Bears
4. Choco Ghost House
5. Drip
6. Igneous
7. Sky Lab
8. Nebula
Bye: #4 Seattle BFG, #21 Seattle Mixtape
1. Lights Out
2. Spoke
3. TT
4. Smack
5. Seattle Soft Serve
6. Grit City
7. Bullet Train
8. BOP
9. Squid, Inc.
10. Pegasus
11. UFO
12. Heat Wave
13. Mola Mola
14. Garbage
Women’s
Regionals size: 13 teams
Alaska
No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.
1. #17 Utah Dark Sky
2. Seven Devils
3. Swelly
4. Swell
*Oregon
Combined with Washington Sectionals
Bye: #2 Seattle Riot, #11 Portland Schwa, #12 Vancouver Traffic
1. Seattle END
2. Drift
3. Underground
4. Portland Rain Check
5. Seattle Soul
6. Dogfish
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Alaska
No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.
Bye: #17 Salt Lake Shrimp
1. Powderhogs
2. Cache Valley High Ground
3. Sawtooth
4. AFC Rumble
5. Wretched Refuse
6. X Wives
7. Lil Huckers
8. Real Hogs FC
9. Lake City Inversion
DNF – Zombie Tidal Wave
DNF – R&D
Bye: #7 Portland Rhino Slam!
1. Dark Star
2. Tremor
3. Junco
Bye: #9 Seattle Sockeye, #14 Vancouver Furious George
1. Jen City Executives
2. SOUF
3. Surf
4. Switchback
5. Blackfish
6. Avenue
7. Seven Gills
8. Make it Rain
9. Heartbreak
10. COAST
11. Gravy Train
South Central
Mixed
Regionals size: 10 teams
1. Risky Business
2. Sugar High
3. solAR
Rocky Mountain
Bye: #8 Fort Collins shame.
1. Mile High Trash
2. Flight Club
3. Space Ghosts
4. Sin Nombre (Bid Declined)
5. Green Chiles
6. Cowpoke (Bid Declined)
7. All Jeeps, All Night
8. Yesterday’s Jam
9. The Strangers
Bye: #2 Austin Disco Club
1. Zero Turn Lawnmower
2. Moontower
3. Goosebumps
4. Heat
Women’s
Regionals size: 14 teams
Red River
Red River Sectionals was combined with South Texas.
Bye: #8 Denver Molly Brown
1. #14 Colorado Kelp
2. Colorado Small Batch
3. Colorado Cuthroat U-20 Girls
4. Trainwreck
5. Jackwagon
6. Cosmos
1. #19 Dallas Dimes
2. Vengeance
3. San Antonio Problems
4. Crush City
5. Inferno
6. TWISTED
7. Firewheel
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
1. Dreadnought
2. Brawl
3. Cowtown Cannons
4. Barnstorm
5. Sprawl
6. Rawhide
7. Dallas Delinquents
8. Supercell
9. Dreadnought: Battleship
Bye: #5 Denver Johnny Bravo
1. Fungi
2. ISO Atmo
3. Colorado Cuthroat U-20 Boys
4. Red Lotus
5. (washed)
6. Tugboat
7. The Incline
8. Colorado College
9. Colorado Cuthroat U-20 Boys TWO
10. Carbon
Bye: #19 Austin Doublewide
1. Gamble
2. Alamode
3. HIP
4. Riverside
5. Texas Tea
6. Texas Duffy
7. Bonzaiii!!!
8. Cozy Boys
9. Black Gold
10. Warhawks
11. Forge
12. Heatwave
13. A La Carte
Southeast
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #15 Nashville ‘Shine
1. Murmur
2. Roma Ultimate
3. Conspiracy
4. MoonPi
5. Tempo
6. Holler!
7. Verdant
8. Savannah Wild
DNF – Greenville Hypnotic
DNF – Surgemada
1. MCO
2. Rocket
3. Field Crabs
4: Flux
Bye: #10 Huntsville Space Force
1. Amber
2. Pyro
3. STAX
4. Bums
North Carolina
1. #3 Durham Toro
2. Asheville Parliament
3. FlyTrap
4. Brunch Club
5. Storm
6. Malice in Wonderland
7. Catalyst
8. WingDings 2
9. Carolina Reapers
10. Magnanimouse
11. Rampage
Women’s
Regionals size: 11 teams
1. Ozone
2. CHAOS
3. Magma
1. Fiasco
2. Tabby Rosa
3. Calpyso
4. Spanglish
5. Roseate Spoonbill
Gulf Coast
No teams competed in Gulf Coast Sectionals.
Bye: #4 Raleigh Phoenix
1. Shiver
2. Juice Box
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
East Coast Sectionals was split into subsections because it had more than 16 teams. The top finishing teams from each subsection played a sectional final.
Bye: #10 Atlanta Chain Lightning
1. Little Red Wagon (Subsection A 1)
2. Tanasi (Subsection B 1)
Subsection A
2. Elysium
3. Lost Boys
4. Two-Headed Goose
5. Charleston Heat Stroke
6. GVL Trout
7. Romulus
8. Hex Panthers
Subsection B
2. Atlanta Arson
3. WOMP
4. Hooch
5. Old & Nasti
6. Tennessee Folklore
7. Harvest Moon
8. Nocturnal
9. Atlanta Outlaws
1. Florida Untied
2. ELE
3. El Niño
4. Psychedelic
T5. Vicious Cycle
T5. Uproar
7. Players Into Serious Sports
8. Certified Scrubs
1. Alliance
2. Gang of Disc
3. Battleship
4. Ronin
5. Second Nature
6. Cookie Mon$terz
7. Alliance 2
8. Southern Hospitality
9. Barefoot
Bye: #6 Raleigh Ring of Fire, #11 Raleigh-Durham United
1. Triumph
2. BaNC
3. Queen City Kings
4. Cash Crop 2
5. PARLAY
6. NC Brickhouse
7. Hydra
8. Gambit
Southwest
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Hawaii
Hawaii combined with SoCal sectionals.
Bye: #22 Arizona Lawless
1. Lotus
2. #16 San Diego California Burrito
3. Party Wave
4. Robot
5. Shipwreck
6. Octonauts
7. Spoiler Alert
8. Erosion
9. Karma
10. Phlagstaff Ultimate
11. Family Style
12. Birds of Paradise
13. Boiling Point
1. #9 San Francisco Mischief
2. #13 Sacramento Tower
3. #18 San Francisco Polar Bears
4. Donuts
5. LIT
6. BW
7. Classy
8. ABBQ
9. VU
10. BOBA
11. Mango
12. Cutthroat
13. DR
14. TTT
15. Firefly
16. Moonlight
Women’s
Regionals size: 14 teams
Hawaii
No teams competed in Hawaii Sectionals.
Bye: #1 San Francisco Fury
1. #15 San Francisco Nightlock
2. #25 Oakland LOL
3. FAB
4. Void Cat Rewind
5. Sacramento Delta
6. Tempo
7. Ultraviolet
Bye: #7 San Diego Flipside
1. Wildfire
2. Rampage
3. Gila Monster
4. Haboob
5. Just Add Water
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Hawaii
No teams competed in Hawaii Sectionals.
Bye: #1 San Francisco Revolver
1. OAT
2. Swordfish
3. Zyzzyva
4. Shadows
5. Scooby Coupy COUP
6. Bay Dog
7. BART
8. Sauce
9. Fresno Firefall
10. East Bay Earthworms
11. Float
12. Bobcats
1. SoCal Condors
2. Hazard
3. Nighthawk
4. Skipjack
5. OC Crows
6. Drought
7. Unrestricted Free Agents
8) Sonoran Dog
9) PHX Sprout
10) Tempe Tantrum
11) Monsoon