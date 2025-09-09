Club Sectionals 2025 Roundup

Here's who qualified for Regionals!

The 2025 Club Series is here, as teams from around the country competed to earn spots at Regionals with their performance at qualifying Sectionals tournaments.

Here’s a look at the teams that qualified, though it is important to note that not all teams that qualified are accepting their bids, so Regionals lineups may look fairly different in some regions or divisions.

Results will be updated here as they are reported. Want more information on your Sectional tournament listed on this page? Submit a recap of what happened right here .

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

2025 Nationals Bids

Region Men's Division Mixed Division Women's Division Great Lakes 2 1 1 Mid-Atlantic 2 2 3 Northeast 3 3 3 Northwest 2 1 3 North Central 1 1 1 Southeast 3 3 1 Southwest 2 2 3 South Central 1 3 1

Great Lakes

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Central Plains

1. Chicago Parlay

2. RAMP

3. Prion

4. Skyhawks

5. Spectre

6. Nothing’s Great Again (aka Babymaker)

7. Indiana Pterodactyl Attack (IPA)

8. Stackcats

9. Jabba

10. Three Rivers Ultimate Club

11. ELevate

East Plains

Bye: #1 Ann Arbor Hybrid

1. Union

2. Steamboat

3. Toast!

4. Queen City Gambit

5. Twist

6. Lightning

7. Trex Mix

8. Melonheads

9. Columbus Chaos

10. Crash

11. OUtlaws

12. Thunderpants the Magic Dragon

13. Columbus Cohesion

14. Pixel

T-15. Corns of Wrath

T-15. Cowti

Women’s

Regionals size: 9 teams

Central Plains

Bye: #20 Chicago Nemesis

1. Indy Rogue

2. Dish

3. Lakeshore Drive

East Plains

Bye: #10 Toronto 6ixers

1. Outrage

2. Lake Erie Walleye

3. Sureshot

4. Solstice

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Central Plains

Bye: #2 Chicago Machine

1. I-69

2. Haymaker

3. Trident

4. Roundhouse

5. Shift

6. Shenanigans

7. Maumee Boys

8. Blink

9. On Ramp

10. U54

11. Riptide

East Plains

Bye: #15 Toronto GOAT

1. Flying Dutchmen

2. Houndd

3. ELDL

4. Colonels

5. Black Lung

6. Endgame

7. Chimney

8. Mango Tree

9. Suspect

10. Mischief

11. Scoop

12. Enigma

13. Zoo Animals

14. Rotisserie Chicken

15. Diesel

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Capital

Bye: #11 Washington DC Rally

1. Fireball

2. Jumbo Slice

T3. HVAC

T3. Spice

5. Revival

T6. Ant Madness

T6. Obelisk

T8. LORD

T8. Brackish

T10. District Cocktails

T10. Virginia Vanguard

T12. Cville-ians

T12. Washington Myxtics

T14. Legion

T14. Swing Vote

T16. DiscCoordination

T16. Grounded

18. Roanoke Rizzlers

Central Appalachia

1. #25 Pittsburgh Port Authority

2. #23 Baltimore Anthem

3. Farm Show

4. Crucible

5. Voltage

6. Heavy Flow

7. Pittsburgh Iron City

Founders

Bye: #17 Philadelphia AMP

Founders play will be completed the weekend of September 13-14.

Women’s

Regionals size: 13 teams

Capital

Bye: #3 Washington DC Scandal, #16 Washington DC Grit

1. Agency

2. Wave

3. Virginia Rebellion

4. Incline

5. Dissent

6. Pickup Lines

Central Appalachia

Bye: #9 Pittsburgh Parcha

No teams competed in the Central Appalachia section.

Founders

1. #22 Philadelphia Flight

2. Zephyr

3. Pine Baroness

4. Splurge

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Capital

Bye: #8 Washington DC Truck Stop

1. Vault

2. Oak Grove Boys

3. Crypt

4. Town Hall Stars

5. John Doe

6. L.U.T. $ack

7. Yacht Club

8. Beef Depot

9. Puzzles

10.

11.

12. Fort Reno Flatball Club

13. Beef Depot Development

14. Jolly Roger

15. HB Woodlawn Flatball Club

Forfeit – Bryce Whitney Fan Club

Central Appalachia

1. Pittsburgh Temper

2. Pittsburgh Stealers

3. MOB Ultimate

4. Happy Valley Roofing and Mustache Supply

5. Hazard

6. Smogborn

7T. SUPA FC

7T. Bomb Squad

9. Puppies

10. Chemical X

Founders

Founders play will be completed the weekend of September 13-14.

North Central

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

North Plains

1. NOISE

2. Northern Comfort

3. Madison United Mixed Ultimate

4. Frostbite

5. Mad Udderburn

6. Boomtown Pandas

7. Moustrap

8. Point of No Return

9. Dino Fancy

10. The Midwest Goodbye

11. Mastodon

12. MUFABots

Northwest Plains

Bye: #5 Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust

1. Minnesota Star Power

2. Bird

3. Pushovers

4. No Touching

5. Great Minnesota Get Together

6. Pandamonium

7. Melt

8. The Force

9/10/11? Limbo / Lemonade / Lake Superior Disc

West Plains

1. Fatal Attraction

2. Good Company

3. The Chad Larson Experience

4. ConSTLation

5. STL CELESTIAL

6. QCO

7. Impact

8. Arms Race

Women’s

Regionals size: 8 teams

North Plains

1. Heist

2. Medusa

3. Central Wisconsin Phoenix

Northwest Plains

Bye: #21 Minneapolis Pop

1. River Monsters

2. Compact Disc

West Plains

1. Stellar

2. Wicked

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

North Plains

1. Mad Men

2. Zoboomafoo

3. Fuse

4. happyBOISE

5. Dangerous Unidentified Mystical Beast

6. Rubicon Rapids

7. Timber

8. Conspiracy Theory

9. Milwaukee Breaker

Northwest Plains

Bye: Minneapolis Mallard

1. #12 Minneapolis Sub Zero

2. #20 Winnipeg General Strike

3. Knights of Ni

4. Kenji’s BBB

5. DINGWOP

6. Nomads

7. NOMAD

8. Ope

West Plains

1. Lounar

2. NOx

3. Kansas City Smokestack

4. DeMo

5. Scythe

6. Friendly Fire

7. STL Mooner

8. Ultimate Friends

9. Loaded Panda

10. Kansas City Northern Lines

11. Powerline

Northeast

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Metro New York

Bye: #6 New York XIST

1. Grand Army

2. Funk

3. NY Swipes

4. FLI

5. Heat Wave

6. Brooklyn Hive

7. Champignons

8. Hartford Current

9. PterodaCTyl

10. Starfire

11. Domino Effect

North New England

1. The Buoy Asscociation

2. Big Rig

3. Zero Strategy

4. Odysee

5. UV Rays

6. Taproot

7. Aged Cheddar

8. Sugar Shack

South New England

Bye: #7 Boston Slow, #12 Boston Sprocket

1. Wild Card

2. Dark Wing

3. Obscure

4. Quahogs

5. Young and the Restless

6. Scarecrow

7. T Party

8. League of Shadows

9. Rainbow

10. Beached Whales

11. Lampshade

12. Electric Eyebrows

Upstate New York

1. Garbage Plates

2. Bench

3. #19 Ithaca Townies

4. Buffalo Lake Effect

5/6. Mashed

5/6. Garbage Pla(C)e

7. Buffalo Brain Freeze

8. UFO Ultimate

9. Compost Plates

Women’s

Regionals size: 11 teams

Metro New York

1. #6 New York BENT

2. #18 Northampton Starling

3. Pizza Rat

4. Brooklyn Book Club

5. Remember When

North New England

Bye: Québec Iris

No teams competed in the North New England section.

South New England

Bye: #5 Boston Brute Squad

1. Siege

2. Vice

3. Versa

4. Frolic

Upstate New York

No teams competed in the Upstate New York section.

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Metro New York

Bye: #4 New York PoNY

1. #22 New York Blueprint

2. Colt

3. Shade

4. Magma Bears

5. Yew Nork Yew Nork

6. Sungho Moon

7. Spring Break ’93

8. Long Island Riff Raff

9. Havoc

North New England

1. #16 Montreal Mephisto

2. Red Tide

3. Sprout

4. Club M – Manic

5. Resurgam

6. Ascension

7. BANG

South New England

Bye: #3 Boston DiG

1. Scoop

2. Lantern

3. Skeleton Squad

4. Odyssey

5. BAG

6. Big Wrench

7. Riverside Riptide

8. Crossfire

9. MBTA

10. Pineapple

Upstate New York

1. #24 Ottawa Phoenix*

2. Dapper*

3. Alibi

4. Los Buds

5. Buffalo Frostbite

6. DAP LAB

7. Motive

8. Arcane Edge

Northwest

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

*Alaska

No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.

Big Sky

Bye: #24 Montana MOONDOG

1. Sego

2. Bozos

2. Sky-90

Note: The Montana-based teams, Bozos and Sky-90, forfeited first place rather than drive to Salt Lake City. They played a single game for the second and final bid to Northwest Regionals.

Oregon

1. Oregon Scorch

2 Hive

3. Porch Bears

4. Choco Ghost House

5. Drip

6. Igneous

7. Sky Lab

8. Nebula

Washington

Bye: #4 Seattle BFG, #21 Seattle Mixtape

1. Lights Out

2. Spoke

3. TT

4. Smack

5. Seattle Soft Serve

6. Grit City

7. Bullet Train

8. BOP

9. Squid, Inc.

10. Pegasus

11. UFO

12. Heat Wave

13. Mola Mola

14. Garbage

Women’s

Regionals size: 13 teams

Alaska

No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.

Big Sky

1. #17 Utah Dark Sky

2. Seven Devils

3. Swelly

4. Swell

*Oregon

Combined with Washington Sectionals

Washington

Bye: #2 Seattle Riot, #11 Portland Schwa, #12 Vancouver Traffic

1. Seattle END

2. Drift

3. Underground

4. Portland Rain Check

5. Seattle Soul

6. Dogfish

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Alaska

No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.

Big Sky

Bye: #17 Salt Lake Shrimp

1. Powderhogs

2. Cache Valley High Ground

3. Sawtooth

4. AFC Rumble

5. Wretched Refuse

6. X Wives

7. Lil Huckers

8. Real Hogs FC

9. Lake City Inversion

DNF – Zombie Tidal Wave

DNF – R&D

Oregon

Bye: #7 Portland Rhino Slam!

1. Dark Star

2. Tremor

3. Junco

Washington

Bye: #9 Seattle Sockeye, #14 Vancouver Furious George

1. Jen City Executives

2. SOUF

3. Surf

4. Switchback

5. Blackfish

6. Avenue

7. Seven Gills

8. Make it Rain

9. Heartbreak

10. COAST

11. Gravy Train

South Central

Mixed

Regionals size: 10 teams

Red River

1. Risky Business

2. Sugar High

3. solAR

Rocky Mountain

Bye: #8 Fort Collins shame.

1. Mile High Trash

2. Flight Club

3. Space Ghosts

4. Sin Nombre (Bid Declined)

5. Green Chiles

6. Cowpoke (Bid Declined)

7. All Jeeps, All Night

8. Yesterday’s Jam

9. The Strangers

South Texas

Bye: #2 Austin Disco Club

1. Zero Turn Lawnmower

2. Moontower

3. Goosebumps

4. Heat

Women’s

Regionals size: 14 teams

Red River

Red River Sectionals was combined with South Texas.

Rocky Mountain

Bye: #8 Denver Molly Brown

1. #14 Colorado Kelp

2. Colorado Small Batch

3. Colorado Cuthroat U-20 Girls

4. Trainwreck

5. Jackwagon

6. Cosmos

South Texas

1. #19 Dallas Dimes

2. Vengeance

3. San Antonio Problems

4. Crush City

5. Inferno

6. TWISTED

7. Firewheel

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Red River

1. Dreadnought

2. Brawl

3. Cowtown Cannons

4. Barnstorm

5. Sprawl

6. Rawhide

7. Dallas Delinquents

8. Supercell

9. Dreadnought: Battleship

Rocky Mountain

Bye: #5 Denver Johnny Bravo

1. Fungi

2. ISO Atmo

3. Colorado Cuthroat U-20 Boys

4. Red Lotus

5. (washed)

6. Tugboat

7. The Incline

8. Colorado College

9. Colorado Cuthroat U-20 Boys TWO

10. Carbon

South Texas

Bye: #19 Austin Doublewide

1. Gamble

2. Alamode

3. HIP

4. Riverside

5. Texas Tea

6. Texas Duffy

7. Bonzaiii!!!

8. Cozy Boys

9. Black Gold

10. Warhawks

11. Forge

12. Heatwave

13. A La Carte

Southeast

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

East Coast

Bye: #15 Nashville ‘Shine

1. Murmur

2. Roma Ultimate

3. Conspiracy

4. MoonPi

5. Tempo

6. Holler!

7. Verdant

8. Savannah Wild

DNF – Greenville Hypnotic

DNF – Surgemada

Florida

1. MCO

2. Rocket

3. Field Crabs

4: Flux

Gulf Coast

Bye: #10 Huntsville Space Force

1. Amber

2. Pyro

3. STAX

4. Bums

North Carolina

1. #3 Durham Toro

2. Asheville Parliament

3. FlyTrap

4. Brunch Club

5. Storm

6. Malice in Wonderland

7. Catalyst

8. WingDings 2

9. Carolina Reapers

10. Magnanimouse

11. Rampage

Women’s

Regionals size: 11 teams

East Coast

1. Ozone

2. CHAOS

3. Magma

Florida

1. Fiasco

2. Tabby Rosa

3. Calpyso

4. Spanglish

5. Roseate Spoonbill

Gulf Coast

No teams competed in Gulf Coast Sectionals.

North Carolina

Bye: #4 Raleigh Phoenix

1. Shiver

2. Juice Box

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

East Coast

East Coast Sectionals was split into subsections because it had more than 16 teams. The top finishing teams from each subsection played a sectional final.

Bye: #10 Atlanta Chain Lightning

1. Little Red Wagon (Subsection A 1)

2. Tanasi (Subsection B 1)

Subsection A

2. Elysium

3. Lost Boys

4. Two-Headed Goose

5. Charleston Heat Stroke

6. GVL Trout

7. Romulus

8. Hex Panthers

Subsection B

2. Atlanta Arson

3. WOMP

4. Hooch

5. Old & Nasti

6. Tennessee Folklore

7. Harvest Moon

8. Nocturnal

9. Atlanta Outlaws

Florida

1. Florida Untied

2. ELE

3. El Niño

4. Psychedelic

T5. Vicious Cycle

T5. Uproar

7. Players Into Serious Sports

8. Certified Scrubs

Gulf Coast

1. Alliance

2. Gang of Disc

3. Battleship

4. Ronin

5. Second Nature

6. Cookie Mon$terz

7. Alliance 2

8. Southern Hospitality

9. Barefoot

North Carolina

Bye: #6 Raleigh Ring of Fire, #11 Raleigh-Durham United

1. Triumph

2. BaNC

3. Queen City Kings

4. Cash Crop 2

5. PARLAY

6. NC Brickhouse

7. Hydra

8. Gambit

Southwest

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Hawaii

Hawaii combined with SoCal sectionals.

So Cal

Bye: #22 Arizona Lawless

1. Lotus

2. #16 San Diego California Burrito

3. Party Wave

4. Robot

5. Shipwreck

6. Octonauts

7. Spoiler Alert

8. Erosion

9. Karma

10. Phlagstaff Ultimate

11. Family Style

12. Birds of Paradise

13. Boiling Point

NorCal

1. #9 San Francisco Mischief

2. #13 Sacramento Tower

3. #18 San Francisco Polar Bears

4. Donuts

5. LIT

6. BW

7. Classy

8. ABBQ

9. VU

10. BOBA

11. Mango

12. Cutthroat

13. DR

14. TTT

15. Firefly

16. Moonlight

Women’s

Regionals size: 14 teams

Hawaii

No teams competed in Hawaii Sectionals.

NorCal

Bye: #1 San Francisco Fury

1. #15 San Francisco Nightlock

2. #25 Oakland LOL

3. FAB

4. Void Cat Rewind

5. Sacramento Delta

6. Tempo

7. Ultraviolet

So Cal

Bye: #7 San Diego Flipside

1. Wildfire

2. Rampage

3. Gila Monster

4. Haboob

5. Just Add Water

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Hawaii

No teams competed in Hawaii Sectionals.

NorCal

Bye: #1 San Francisco Revolver

1. OAT

2. Swordfish

3. Zyzzyva

4. Shadows

5. Scooby Coupy COUP

6. Bay Dog

7. BART

8. Sauce

9. Fresno Firefall

10. East Bay Earthworms

11. Float

12. Bobcats

So Cal

1. SoCal Condors

2. Hazard

3. Nighthawk

4. Skipjack

5. OC Crows

6. Drought

7. Unrestricted Free Agents

8) Sonoran Dog

9) PHX Sprout

10) Tempe Tantrum

11) Monsoon