Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Bracket Look-Ahead, EUCF Recap

Looking ahead to what nationals could hold.

Charlie and Keith take a deeper look at potential bracket matchups for the upcoming Club Championships. After the break they discuss EUCF!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday October 1st at 12:00 PM Eastern!

