Looking ahead to what nationals could hold.
September 30, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith take a deeper look at potential bracket matchups for the upcoming Club Championships. After the break they discuss EUCF!
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday October 1st at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Bracket Look-Ahead, EUCF Recap
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, where Charlie and Keith do a mock Nationals pool draft! Starting directly after the show.
Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Bracket Look-Ahead, EUCF Recap is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!