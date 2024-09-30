Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Bracket Look-Ahead, EUCF Recap

Looking ahead to what nationals could hold.

September 30, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith take a deeper look at potential bracket matchups for the upcoming Club Championships. After the break they discuss EUCF!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday October 1st at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Bracket Look-Ahead, EUCF Recap

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, where Charlie and Keith do a mock Nationals pool draft! Starting directly after the show.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

Comments on "Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Bracket Look-Ahead, EUCF Recap"

