Club Championships 2024: More Than Meets The Eye (Women’s Div.)

How to look past the pure results of pool play to see the beauty of the day

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 Club Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

On paper, this was as straightforward a day one at Nationals as there’s been of late in the women’s division. A single upset by seed (9th seed #10 Portland Schwa beating 8th seed #7 New York BENT 13-12), all of the top four seeds winning their pools and claiming byes to quarters, and all of the bottom seeded teams going 0-3 and having their runs unceremoniously ended. Then again, what if I told you this was the most exciting day one of Nationals in the women’s division in at least the last decade? Because there’s a real case if we look just a little ways past the top-line results.

Let’s start with the sheer number of universe point games: seven in all, with two in both Pool B and Pool D, and an incredible three in Pool C. Sure, that means there were none in Pool A, but there was always going to be an outlier and of course Fury’s was the “no fun” pool. Seven universe point games is as many as all the previous San Diego Nationals (2018-2023) combined, with 2023 and 2019 each having none at all on their day ones, which should give some sense of how exceptional the drama was today. And that’s not even getting into why there were so many universe point games to begin with, which starts with a series of incredible first-half performances.