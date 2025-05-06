High School Power Rankings: Post-Amherst Invite & Spaghetti Western Edition [5/6/25]

Which teams are the early favorites for HSNI bids?

Welcome to the fifth edition of the 2025 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

The rankings are used to determine invitations to the 2025 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 19th as the final rankings before the last bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email [email protected]. Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

Congratulations to Strath Haven and Albany, the winners of the Amherst Invite and Spaghetti Western, respectively, for claiming HSNI autobids! They both move up in the rankings, and it opens up questions about Arlington, who may need a win at the Pioneer Valley Invitational to qualify.

#9 Masterman drops after a shaky showing at Spring Fling, where they were missing a number of key starters on Saturday and then never found a rhythm.

#16 East Chapel Hill split games with #17 Chapel Hill at a Carolina tournament, continuing a big back-and-forth all season. Chapel Hill won the tournament, but ECH still holds the biggest prize: an NC state title from the fall.

#6 RECA, adding back a key handler, dominated Independence at Tennessee States and jumped back in front of them in the top 25.

#19 Lexington finished third at Amherst Invite and could snag an HSNI bid with a win at PVI.

Lone Peak, despite a tough loss to Mason earlier this season, is back in the top 25, along with Brooklyn Tech, who had a nice showing at Amherst Invite.

Notes

#2 Summit now has a couple of wins this season over #3 South Eugene as they took down their in-state rival to reach the final of Spaghetti Western, where they went on to defeat a strong #4 El Cerrito team that jumped 16 spots in this week’s rankings. Summit already had a strength bid to HSNI; El Cerrito grabbed one of their own with a great weekend. #10 Oakland Tech, who has a win over El Cerrito this season, also played great at SW and nabbed an HSNI bid.

#9 Lincoln moves up a couple of spots after defeating #5 Garfield in league play. Can they do it again in the playoffs coming up?

Alexandria flies up the board after a strong Spring Fling and lands an HSNI bid.

Congratulations to Amherst for taking down their home tournament to grab the autobid to HSNI! Amherst hadn’t won their own tournament in years.

Spingfield? Yea. They have played very close and even beaten #17 Strath Haven this season, even though they haven’t made it out to any big tournaments. How good could they be in the PA states race?

Fairview, undefeated in Colorado, showed up with a nice performance out at SW to make their top 25 debut.

Looking Ahead

Neuqua Knockout is this coming weekend to potentially decide an auto-qualifier for HSNI — unless the top-ranked team at the tournament, Open World Learning, takes it down. Even if they do, a battle for second place could help decide a strength bid, especially for a team like Middleton that’s sitting on the bubble.

Many more state championships are right around the corner, with California, Colorado, Utah, Maryland, and Pennsylvania on deck this coming weekend.

Then, in two weeks, we’ve got the last HSNI qualifier of the season, the massive Pioneer Valley Invitational, which is set to decide the final bids to HSNI.

HSNI Bids Accepted So Far

Boys

Green Canyon (UT) [2024 Champions]

Edina (MN) [2024 Finalists]

Roosevelt (WA) [Seattle Invite Champions]

Garfield (WA) [State Champions]

Jackson-Reed (DC) [YULA Champions]

RECA (TN) [RCC Champions]

Lakeside (GA) [Strength Bid]

JR Masterman (PA) [Strength Bid]

Independence (TN) [Strength Bid]

Open World Learning (MN) [Strength Bid]

Wissahickon (PA) [Strength Bid]

Strath Haven (PA) [Amherst Invite Champions]

Albany (CA) [Spaghetti Western Champion]

Girls

South Eugene (OR) [2024 Champions]

Roosevelt (WA) [2024 Finalists]

Strath Haven (PA) [YULA Champions]

Garfield (WA) [Strength Bid]

Nathan Hale (WA) [Strength Bid]

Lincoln (WA) [Strength Bid]

Holy Family Catholic (OH) [RCC Champions]

Jordan (NC) [Strength Bid]

Summit (OR) [Strength Bid]

Washburn (MN) [Strength Bid]

El Cerrito (CA) [Strength Bid]

HSNI Invites Pending

Boys

None

Girls