Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Playoff Round 1

Advanced player data from every first round playoff matchup.

Welcome to Better Box Score Metrics, our analytics column focused primarily on semi-pro statistics and discovering new ways to use data to explore ultimate. It is anchored by EDGE, which we can summarize as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Each week during the semi-pro seasons, this column highlights top individual performances. It’s fun, intriguing, and almost entirely misleading in terms of why teams win. The UFA playoffs are a good time to find our bearings again and make the obvious point—a standout individual is much less important than depth, particularly as manifested through D-line production.

In the table below, we have listed the top 10 players from each game based on their E+ score (see legend below).1