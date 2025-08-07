World Games 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge

Make your World Games picks and win free prizes!

The World Games 2025 Beat Charlie Challenge is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Ever wanted the opportunity to take Editor-in-Chief Charlie Eisenhood down a peg? To prove you can outsmart the big boss of Ultiworld? Enter the Beat Charlie Challenge and test your 2025 World Games predictive abilities. Take on Charlie Eisenhood himself, and if you win, you’ll have a great shot at taking home some free prizes.

Pick who you think will finish on the podium and at the top of the table. Then make your Pick ‘Em and fantasy picks, choosing the top goal-scorers and assist-throwers and answering a few questions for bonus points.

Best the big guy and you’ll be entered to win prizes from Ultiworld and Spin Ultimate.

You can click here or fill out the form below to enter.

Enter the Beat Charlie Challenge World Games 2025!

Rules

Pick the following, each worth 3 points Gold Medalist Silver Medalist Bronze Medalist 4th Place Finisher

Make your Pick’ Em choices to earn bonus points

Make your Fantasy picks to score more points Select an WMP and MMP to score the most goals Select an WMP and MMP to throw the most assists in each division If your player is top 10, you earn 1 pt If your player is top 3, you earn an additional 1 pt

Prizes Top scorer: Free month of All-Access subscription and a $50 Spin Gift Card Two other winners: Free month of Standard subscription and a $25 Spin Gift Card Ties broken by random draw

Entries must be received by Monday, August 11 at 9 PM ET.

Must provide valid email address in order to be prize-eligible.

Limit one entry per person.

Want to hear Ultiworld’s picks? Charlie and Keith will be previewing the 2025 World Games on Deep Look, live at noon ET on Monday on YouTube.