World Games 2025: Staff Predictions and Picks

Our staff's medal picks and more for the 2025 World Games.

August 11, 2025
United States Kaela Helton at the 2022 World Games.
United States Kaela Helton at the 2022 World Games. Photo: Kevin Leclaire — Ultiphotos.com

The World Games is an unforgiving event, with eight teams sending 14-person rosters for the highest level of ultimate competition on the planet. And with two four-team pools each sending two teams directly to semifinals, short games (both in time and score cap, at 90 minutes and 13 points, respectively), teams can nary afford a streak of poor play. Edward Stephens’ tournament preview explores the hopes of each of the entrants.

Of course, predicting what will happen is fool’s errand! Guess who are some fools? Here’s our picks for the medal podium, as well as some surprise players and teams to watch for.

Staff Picks

NameGoldSilverBronze
Edward Stephens🇨🇴 COL🇦🇺 AUS🇺🇸 USA
Theresa Diffendal🇫🇷 FRA🇩🇪 GER🇺🇸 USA
Sean Colfer🇺🇸 USA🇨🇦 CAN🇨🇴 COL
Zack Davis🇺🇸 USA🇨🇴 COL🇯🇵 JPN
Kelsey Hayden🇺🇸 USA🇨🇴 COL🇫🇷 FRA
Patrick Stegemoeller🇺🇸 USA🇫🇷 FRA🇨🇴 COL
Anna Browne🇺🇸 USA🇫🇷 FRA🇨🇦 CAN
Liam Grant🇨🇴 COL🇺🇸 USA🇦🇺 AUS
Josh Katz🇺🇸 USA🇨🇴 COL🇨🇦 CAN
Graham Gerhart🇺🇸 USA🇦🇺 AUS🇨🇦 CAN
Keith Raynor🇺🇸 USA🇦🇺 AUS🇨🇴 COL

Scariest Matchup for USA

Colombia

Edward: The Colombian women, as well known as most of them are, have too much big play potential.

Sean: Canada are, I think, player for player stronger and France might be the second most athletic team at the tournament (or first?) but Colombia’s difference in style and the ability of the Cardenas sisters to take over makes them a tough one to read for the US.

Zack: FMP difference.

Kelsey: Possibly the best chemistry in the game, at least across the WMPs.

Liam: Because their women are arguably better. Their stingy small ball offense will a different challenge.

Josh: USA’s strength is in the strength and depth of their WMPs. Colombia are the only squad that has anywhere close to the same level of talent on the WMP side, with Yina Cartagena, Ximena Montaña, Laura Ospina, and the Cárdenas sisters.

France

Theresa: Athleticism, strong WMPs, youth.

Anna: Similar athleticism matchup

Keith: Australia and Colombia are probably going to more consistently push the USA, but if they bring their A+ game, I think France is well suited to topple the Americans. They have the throwers, the athletes, and the size to challenge the USA on both sides of the disc.

Australia

Graham: They have the size and athleticism to match Team USA.

Germany

Patrick: Loaded FMPs and no holes on the MMP side, play as greater than the sum of their parts

Biggest Surprise Player

Edward: Maria Paula Santos (COL).

Theresa: Grant Lindsley (USA), if only because it seems some are very low on his inclusion.

Sean: If people don’t know how good a defender Simon Ruelle (FRA) is yet, they will by the end of the tournament. He’s one of several young French players that I expect to show out, alongside Chloe Ollivier, Camille Blanc and Paul Benvegnen. Lisa Schutz (GER) might not be that well known either but she is a baller.

Zack: Marques Brownlee (USA).

Kelsey: They’re all amazing, but I think Marques Brownlee will be the stat leader for USA.

Patrick: Stanguennec from France. Gonna get an eye-opening block at some point.

Anna: Sarah Jacobsohn from Canada.

Liam: Kya Wiya (AUS).

Josh: Is it possible for a Team USA player to surprise people? If so, give me Dawn Culton, who I feel like has barely been mentioned when discussing Team USA. She’s already had numerous clutch plays in key moments in her career, and I expect her to add to that resume at some point during the World Games.

Graham: Salome Raulet (FRA).

Keith: Australia’s Kya Wiya, she’s got the ability to dominate in way that will really stand out. You basically could copy and paste for Camille Blanc (FRA).

Biggest Surprise Team

Edward: Japan.

Theresa: Australia, might take a step back from last cycle.

Sean: Germany is missing some players but I expect them in semis ahead of Japan, although Japan’s habit of turning up at big tournaments gives me pause. Germany has talent and the team’s ability to adjust pairs very well with an excellent coaching staff. They won’t be an easy out for anyone. Pool B is tough to pick a surprise from because literally any of them could top the pool and I wouldn’t be shocked.

Zack: Canada.

Kelsey: France.

Patrick: Australia.

Anna: Japan.

Liam: France, by not making it out of the group 🥲 I hope I’m wrong, though .

Graham: For those that haven’t been paying attention, France.

Keith: Japan. I feel like they are being considered outside of the middle tier, but they are going to prove to be a medal threat still.

