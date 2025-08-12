World Games 2025: China’s Debut Performance

An effective use of space and a blend of offensive styles kept Team China competitive in an opening loss to Team Germany

Ultiworld’s World Games 2025 coverage is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

On day one of ultimate action at the 2025 World Games, the wider world got its first real look at host country China’s prowess as they faced off against Team Germany in both teams’ opening game in Pool A play. Although the hometown heroes couldn’t pull off an upset against a steadfast German team — falling short by a 13-8 margin after the Germans reeled off four straight points to close out the game — they nonetheless impressed in their tournament opener. Read on below for my initial impressions on Team China’s offensive system and execution in their World Games debut.

Isolation Cutting is the Name of the Game

China’s offensive approach started to crystallize as early as their second goal of the game, after Ying Zhang came streaming into the backfield to receive a centering pass from Xin Li. Alongside a small complement of teammates, Zhang went nearly every other over the course of a dozen or so passes as the hosts eased into a pseudo-dominator handler set.

Throughout this sequence, there were only rare moments when four or more players were within 15 yards of the disc. And even when there were a plurality of players in the vicinity, it was following long and wide underneath cuts coming from the players downfield. If the disc weren’t sitting comfortably behind the half-field mark, you might have mistaken it for a classic isolation endzone set, with continuation cutters coming from the front of a vertical stack. Unlike most endzone offensive sets, though, this point ended with a gorgeously weighted huck from Yu Zeng to Xiaoyun Gao as China evened the score with Germany 2-2.

Working With Width