World Games 2025: Medal Round Box Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from the gold and bronze medal matches of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!

August 17, 2025 by in Analysis

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Here are box scores for each game from the gold and bronze medal matches of the World Games 2025. Following the event, we are hoping to capture the statistics from consolation play, as well. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).

Key

PP: Points Played
G: Goals
A: Assists
B: Blocks
T: Turnovers
Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards
Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards
Tot. Yards: Total Yards
OPP: Offensive Points Played
DPP: Defensive Points Played
OPS: Offensive Points Scored
DPS: Defensive Points Scored

Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored
Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.
EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents
EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

USA 13-12 Canada

USACanada
Score1312
Completions93% (168/181)93% (163/176)
Hold % (Points)69% (9/13)67% (8/12)
Break % (Possessions)50% (4/8)44% (4/9)
Blocks108
Turnovers1313

USA

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Claire Chastain13100116-1777685620.260.000.26
Grant Lindsley131110816658276620.980.491.47
Marques Brownlee13101116974414285620.740.491.23
Kami Groom1310118-48964867320.050.490.54
Anna Thompson130201271434619085621.280.001.28
Raphy Hayes13051015181119301130903.160.493.65
Chris Kocher130101161274717385620.970.000.97
Claire Trop13301181616317885621.390.491.88
Carolyn Finney120103211821119357320.140.000.14
Dawn Culton1210016-91049557320.400.000.40
Michael Ing1220204125566012040.860.981.85
Henry Ing122021121918520557321.390.982.37
Dylan Freechild12101230160-2113957320.230.490.72
Kaela Helton11030071545821256322.130.002.13

Canada

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Mika Kurahashi171110146485148116741.470.491.96
Malik Auger-Semmar171211208861149125811.170.491.66
Anouchka Beaudry1601011040579797710.410.000.41
Gagan Chatha1422012217733210212231.810.001.81
Molly Wedge141100939129169113141.620.001.62
Sarah Jacobsohn140002124752999552-0.250.00-0.25
Malcolm Bryson14002115631072113140.040.981.02
Marty Gallant131001518769485510.390.000.39
Florence Dionne132021697079112140.470.981.45
Lauren Kimura1312022311597212112701.140.001.14
Thomas Edmonds13121242252101353121812.190.492.68
Mark Lloyd1000101-395010030.040.490.53
Quinn Snider720018-33946170400.340.000.34

France 13-10 Germany

FranceGermany
Score1310
Completions96% (187/194)91% (89/98)
Hold % (Points)82% (9/11)67% (8/12)
Break % (Possessions)67% (4/6)40% (2/5)
Blocks43
Turnovers79

France

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Leo Stanguennec1821101765126191810641.990.592.58
Paul Benvegnen1522113720031231114911.880.592.47
Elliot Bonnet1412022440199239104801.170.001.17
Lison Bornot121000121795112102911.030.001.03
Chloe Vallet12110015419513684711.390.001.39
Camille Blanc1200002-42925012040.190.000.19
Gael Ancelin1202021512819147012040.300.000.30
Chloe Ollivier1221003114253012040.940.000.94
Salome Raulet11020031187-15172110901.660.001.66
Simon Ruelle11202082892121011041.281.182.46
Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky1122013110189190110901.570.001.57
Zoe Forget110000422830011040.230.000.23
Tifaine Latchy10000181034448261-0.260.00-0.26

Germany

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Levke Walczak180102726517710862-0.420.00-0.42
Conrad Schloer162111116317123488621.730.592.32
David Metzger142200191943923377522.490.002.49
Charlotte Schall130000640468694610.660.000.66
Ava Mueller12020115942111675410.650.000.65
Paul Herkens1220105-1510893210121.060.591.65
Lisa Schutz1110005274067101700.690.000.69
Nico Muller1102021721431245110701.050.001.05
Jakob Dieckmann1031111058158215100701.760.592.35
Joana Erdmann100001000001002-0.590.00-0.59
Nis-Julius Sontag9010074985818010.620.000.62
Hartley Greenwald900014-342392721-0.300.00-0.30
Nici Prien900001-2171672500.120.000.12
Verena Woloson700001-1151407000.110.000.11

 

Totals Through Medal Rounds

Players whose teams competed in the medal matches have updated stats. All other players have stats updated through day three. We hope to update the stats for Colombia, Australia, China, and Japan in the near future.

NameTeamPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Thomas EdmondsCAN59611231551323406172851845313.420.9614.38
Paul BenvegnenFRA688153619711565041660561240211.81.5113.31
Conrad SchloerGER74713425841971011293242251410.432.4612.88
Malik Auger-SemmarCAN6391011705015801081422136610.370.4910.86
Elliot BonnetFRA739111712838412351620492435410.210.4510.66
Raphy HayesUSA55511367253369612305053747.381.759.14
Leo StanguennecFRA775744109512469980413629126.412.168.57
David MetzgerGER60682310274820595538222987.431.118.52
Henry IngUSA581042371198739937253320157.090.988.07
Kaela HeltonUSA56573142306355660263020156.081.968.05
Michael IngUSA578374353023316331561233.774.127.91
Quinn SniderCAN491322347328178484634106.950.947.89
Nico MullerGER534110511695619011465303807.807.8
Marty GallantCAN5791016945348193537203387.7207.72
Paul HerkensGER575371291592774374533143.813.747.56
Chris KocherUSA54162165611147758252918125.991.297.28
Grant LindsleyUSA57381057388321708263120166.770.497.26
Sacha Poitte-SokolskyFRA5194261406792999785013605.541.296.83
Anna ThompsonUSA57372388473322796263118135.511.276.78
Jiarong GuoCHN314231401323755082291214.561.926.48
Yina CartagenaCOL292601854823918732902106.3806.38
Jakob DieckmannGER4910314421975617564543315.280.595.87
Lauren KimuraCAN573423834532757295164404.751.085.83
Gagan ChathaCAN59462372576516283562184.591.215.8
Lison BornotFRA7372236477593669492438114.61.095.69
Dylan FreechildUSA582735144816-40777253320153.951.745.69
Charlotte SchallGER6023127337831569548123424.730.625.35
Rob AndrewsAUS3734334926633760323141143.761.525.28
Masashi KuronoJPN335514532015927923122014.580.625.2
Claire TropUSA55100223330466494253019134.071.125.18
Carolyn FinneyUSA55251587549331881253020144.560.625.18
Cat PhillipsAUS4714223124037961730171744.110.95.01
Mika KurahashiCAN66242248228338564363030113.940.964.9
Andrés RamirezCOL356411741023484503052323.950.744.69
Yuko KashinoJPN392600212392134513272014.4904.49
Shumpei MakiyamaJPN30442217216225442228093.171.264.43
Taino ArakawaJPN31901026-373673302831703.790.624.41
Salome RauletFRA48221287464945594803503.60.624.22
Malcolm BrysonCAN571354552751774502551181.372.814.18
Ivan AlbaCOL334322552641884513032202.881.234.1
Chloe ValletFRA6615025925632057645213384.0504.05
Florence DionneCAN57305110161461622551171.262.784.04
Brittney Dos SantosCAN33350336365210575276251404
Kami GroomUSA53621126-33410379272619103.470.493.96
Yu ZengCHN301311442681153821218533.330.623.95
Manuela CárdenasCOL39230171419120539732583.7603.76
Molly WedgeCAN60521122572863442581183.250.473.72
Valeria CárdenasCOL3243041073713877573022203.4903.49
Simon RuelleFRA504223281322603931490132.251.183.43
Chloe OllivierFRA55711119102642772531142.580.673.24
Sam McGuckinAUS3943024411030141022171423.1103.11
Sarah JacobsohnCAN5808065419747967641173553.0403.04
Mayuka TakadaJPN323303541474195673202003.0403.04
Mark LloydCAN523121131081762841510152.050.963.01
Xin LiCHN313203643141935071615832.9802.98
Lisa SchutzGER5612223219315134538182961.871.12.97
Zoe ForgetFRA482010191181622802461122.270.672.94
Jonathan KeysAUS3527045838719658221141242.9402.94
Dawn CultonUSA5742022470384456243318152.8502.85
Quan MaoCHN350627704986956725101411.641.162.8
Nis-Julius SontagGER53230136251753294493142.7302.73
Jorge BullaCOL350523382501183681025781.51.232.72
Bill ForemanAUS362111271901133032881522.230.452.68
Ximena MontañaCOL3231101831141172032081.820.742.56
Marques BrownleeUSA54522778486145631262818121.441.112.55
Ava MuellerGER5733134830953363233415101.920.632.54
Levke WalczakGER791241115817862079845343361.90.622.52
Akifumi MuraokaJPN3311101616748215231191.830.682.51
Riyu ShimizuJPN310303454181185363011802.3402.34
Kya WiyaAUS35420224412502922691412.202.2
Anouchka BeaudryCAN64350536170333504234121132.1402.14
Angela PidgeonAUS263110419911111214831.50.622.12
Maria ForeroCOL2821101719133151127171.470.622.09
Nici PrienGER49221328343003374273021.460.622.08
Hartley GreenwaldGER4722132911521132717301291.420.622.04
Ryota SuzukiJPN34120354515-334832861921.9601.96
Laura OspinaCOL292201311281472752541911.901.9
Alex PrenticeAUS331003503241374603031411.7701.77
Kamari ImanishiJPN2510111911011022014111261.060.621.68
Alex LadomatosAUS300202482041033051416921.6501.65
Maria Paula SantosCOL3231014612711524117151441.6401.64
Yingyi XuCHN31420315243013251615721.6101.61
Tifaine LatchyFRA440313461751833574042711.080.471.55
Bo LiuCHN303104592871194052461311.5401.54
Manuel CandamilCOL27210150801201982431801.2101.21
Sho OkajimaJPN31340420162198360130191.1201.12
Gael AncelinFRA5614310825378543452217-0.821.911.08
Simón RamirezCOL3110112835961301120740.40.621.02
Lu ZhangCHN30010120215715920101020.9800.98
Camille BlancFRA61102213161311488537160.050.920.97
Sullivan RobletFRA222213248770156022080.510.450.96
Simei WeiCHN380304421751443203081420.8900.89
Claire ChastainUSA5511145896230326262918120.190.620.81
Sayako NemotoJPN3100104-314514031090.110.680.78
Zhaoje ZhouCHN2611011671621331313630.6800.68
Georgia Egan-GriffithsAUS2710008323668324330.6500.65
Anqi ZhouCHN30200110-30117872191200.5900.59
Masahiro MatsunoJPN26020436311894002241000.5700.57
Miwa TajimaJPN271000262935324370.4200.42
Xiaoyun GaoCHN29200418312272561217640.3600.36
Lyra MeehanAUS190100115923118020.3500.35
Olivia CarrAUS37300140585826111520.3200.32
James BrayAUS2100002182037021040.2600.26
Jonathan CantorCOL2601003230-1615125060.2400.24
Xuanxuan WangCHN3811131813100113191983-0.280.480.2
Juan Manuel Cortes AmarilesCOL330001143181112231280.1100.11
Verena WolosonGER4400017-1284730440110.0900.09
Hikari MiyashiJPN250000000002509000
Ying ZhangCHN1700002168-65441322-0.010-0.01
Joana ErdmannGER5310139-37144108350315-0.580.48-0.11
Alex GanAUS26100753296111405161081-0.370-0.37
Xue LiCHN311003278627112181391-0.840-0.84
