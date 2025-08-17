World Games 2025: Medal Round Box Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from the gold and bronze medal matches of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Here are box scores for each game from the gold and bronze medal matches of the World Games 2025. Following the event, we are hoping to capture the statistics from consolation play, as well. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).

Key

PP: Points Played

G: Goals

A: Assists

B: Blocks

T: Turnovers

Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards

Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards

Tot. Yards: Total Yards

OPP: Offensive Points Played

DPP: Defensive Points Played

OPS: Offensive Points Scored

DPS: Defensive Points Scored

Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored

Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.

EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents

EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

USA 13-12 Canada

USA Canada Score 13 12 Completions 93% (168/181) 93% (163/176) Hold % (Points) 69% (9/13) 67% (8/12) Break % (Possessions) 50% (4/8) 44% (4/9) Blocks 10 8 Turnovers 13 13

USA

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Claire Chastain 13 1 0 0 1 16 -1 77 76 8 5 6 2 0.26 0.00 0.26 Grant Lindsley 13 1 1 1 0 8 16 65 82 7 6 6 2 0.98 0.49 1.47 Marques Brownlee 13 1 0 1 1 16 97 44 142 8 5 6 2 0.74 0.49 1.23 Kami Groom 13 1 0 1 1 8 -48 96 48 6 7 3 2 0.05 0.49 0.54 Anna Thompson 13 0 2 0 1 27 143 46 190 8 5 6 2 1.28 0.00 1.28 Raphy Hayes 13 0 5 1 0 15 181 119 301 13 0 9 0 3.16 0.49 3.65 Chris Kocher 13 0 1 0 1 16 127 47 173 8 5 6 2 0.97 0.00 0.97 Claire Trop 13 3 0 1 1 8 16 163 178 8 5 6 2 1.39 0.49 1.88 Carolyn Finney 12 0 1 0 3 21 182 11 193 5 7 3 2 0.14 0.00 0.14 Dawn Culton 12 1 0 0 1 6 -9 104 95 5 7 3 2 0.40 0.00 0.40 Michael Ing 12 2 0 2 0 4 12 55 66 0 12 0 4 0.86 0.98 1.85 Henry Ing 12 2 0 2 1 12 19 185 205 5 7 3 2 1.39 0.98 2.37 Dylan Freechild 12 1 0 1 2 30 160 -21 139 5 7 3 2 0.23 0.49 0.72 Kaela Helton 11 0 3 0 0 7 154 58 212 5 6 3 2 2.13 0.00 2.13

Canada

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Mika Kurahashi 17 1 1 1 0 14 64 85 148 11 6 7 4 1.47 0.49 1.96 Malik Auger-Semmar 17 1 2 1 1 20 88 61 149 12 5 8 1 1.17 0.49 1.66 Anouchka Beaudry 16 0 1 0 1 10 40 57 97 9 7 7 1 0.41 0.00 0.41 Gagan Chatha 14 2 2 0 1 22 177 33 210 2 12 2 3 1.81 0.00 1.81 Molly Wedge 14 1 1 0 0 9 39 129 169 1 13 1 4 1.62 0.00 1.62 Sarah Jacobsohn 14 0 0 0 2 12 47 52 99 9 5 5 2 -0.25 0.00 -0.25 Malcolm Bryson 14 0 0 2 1 15 63 10 72 1 13 1 4 0.04 0.98 1.02 Marty Gallant 13 1 0 0 1 5 18 76 94 8 5 5 1 0.39 0.00 0.39 Florence Dionne 13 2 0 2 1 6 9 70 79 1 12 1 4 0.47 0.98 1.45 Lauren Kimura 13 1 2 0 2 23 115 97 212 11 2 7 0 1.14 0.00 1.14 Thomas Edmonds 13 1 2 1 2 42 252 101 353 12 1 8 1 2.19 0.49 2.68 Mark Lloyd 10 0 0 1 0 1 -3 9 5 0 10 0 3 0.04 0.49 0.53 Quinn Snider 7 2 0 0 1 8 -33 94 61 7 0 4 0 0.34 0.00 0.34

France 13-10 Germany

France Germany Score 13 10 Completions 96% (187/194) 91% (89/98) Hold % (Points) 82% (9/11) 67% (8/12) Break % (Possessions) 67% (4/6) 40% (2/5) Blocks 4 3 Turnovers 7 9

France

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Leo Stanguennec 18 2 1 1 0 17 65 126 191 8 10 6 4 1.99 0.59 2.58 Paul Benvegnen 15 2 2 1 1 37 200 31 231 11 4 9 1 1.88 0.59 2.47 Elliot Bonnet 14 1 2 0 2 24 40 199 239 10 4 8 0 1.17 0.00 1.17 Lison Bornot 12 1 0 0 0 12 17 95 112 10 2 9 1 1.03 0.00 1.03 Chloe Vallet 12 1 1 0 0 15 41 95 136 8 4 7 1 1.39 0.00 1.39 Camille Blanc 12 0 0 0 0 2 -4 29 25 0 12 0 4 0.19 0.00 0.19 Gael Ancelin 12 0 2 0 2 15 128 19 147 0 12 0 4 0.30 0.00 0.30 Chloe Ollivier 12 2 1 0 0 3 11 42 53 0 12 0 4 0.94 0.00 0.94 Salome Raulet 11 0 2 0 0 31 187 -15 172 11 0 9 0 1.66 0.00 1.66 Simon Ruelle 11 2 0 2 0 8 28 92 121 0 11 0 4 1.28 1.18 2.46 Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky 11 2 2 0 1 31 101 89 190 11 0 9 0 1.57 0.00 1.57 Zoe Forget 11 0 0 0 0 4 22 8 30 0 11 0 4 0.23 0.00 0.23 Tifaine Latchy 10 0 0 0 1 8 10 34 44 8 2 6 1 -0.26 0.00 -0.26

Germany

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Levke Walczak 18 0 1 0 2 7 26 51 77 10 8 6 2 -0.42 0.00 -0.42 Conrad Schloer 16 2 1 1 1 11 63 171 234 8 8 6 2 1.73 0.59 2.32 David Metzger 14 2 2 0 0 19 194 39 233 7 7 5 2 2.49 0.00 2.49 Charlotte Schall 13 0 0 0 0 6 40 46 86 9 4 6 1 0.66 0.00 0.66 Ava Mueller 12 0 2 0 1 15 94 21 116 7 5 4 1 0.65 0.00 0.65 Paul Herkens 12 2 0 1 0 5 -15 108 93 2 10 1 2 1.06 0.59 1.65 Lisa Schutz 11 1 0 0 0 5 27 40 67 10 1 7 0 0.69 0.00 0.69 Nico Muller 11 0 2 0 2 17 214 31 245 11 0 7 0 1.05 0.00 1.05 Jakob Dieckmann 10 3 1 1 1 10 58 158 215 10 0 7 0 1.76 0.59 2.35 Joana Erdmann 10 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0 2 -0.59 0.00 -0.59 Nis-Julius Sontag 9 0 1 0 0 7 49 8 58 1 8 0 1 0.62 0.00 0.62 Hartley Greenwald 9 0 0 0 1 4 -3 42 39 2 7 2 1 -0.30 0.00 -0.30 Nici Prien 9 0 0 0 0 1 -2 17 16 7 2 5 0 0.12 0.00 0.12 Verena Woloson 7 0 0 0 0 1 -1 15 14 0 7 0 0 0.11 0.00 0.11

Totals Through Medal Rounds

Players whose teams competed in the medal matches have updated stats. All other players have stats updated through day three. We hope to update the stats for Colombia, Australia, China, and Japan in the near future.