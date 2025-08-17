World Games 2025: Medal Round Box Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from the gold and bronze medal matches of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!
August 17, 2025
After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.
Here are box scores for each game from the gold and bronze medal matches of the World Games 2025. Following the event, we are hoping to capture the statistics from consolation play, as well. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).
Key
PP: Points Played
G: Goals
A: Assists
B: Blocks
T: Turnovers
Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards
Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards
Tot. Yards: Total Yards
OPP: Offensive Points Played
DPP: Defensive Points Played
OPS: Offensive Points Scored
DPS: Defensive Points Scored
Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored
Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored
EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.
EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents
EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents
USA 13-12 Canada
|USA
|Canada
|Score
|13
|12
|Completions
|93% (168/181)
|93% (163/176)
|Hold % (Points)
|69% (9/13)
|67% (8/12)
|Break % (Possessions)
|50% (4/8)
|44% (4/9)
|Blocks
|10
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|13
USA
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Claire Chastain
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|-1
|77
|76
|8
|5
|6
|2
|0.26
|0.00
|0.26
|Grant Lindsley
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|16
|65
|82
|7
|6
|6
|2
|0.98
|0.49
|1.47
|Marques Brownlee
|13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|16
|97
|44
|142
|8
|5
|6
|2
|0.74
|0.49
|1.23
|Kami Groom
|13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8
|-48
|96
|48
|6
|7
|3
|2
|0.05
|0.49
|0.54
|Anna Thompson
|13
|0
|2
|0
|1
|27
|143
|46
|190
|8
|5
|6
|2
|1.28
|0.00
|1.28
|Raphy Hayes
|13
|0
|5
|1
|0
|15
|181
|119
|301
|13
|0
|9
|0
|3.16
|0.49
|3.65
|Chris Kocher
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|127
|47
|173
|8
|5
|6
|2
|0.97
|0.00
|0.97
|Claire Trop
|13
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8
|16
|163
|178
|8
|5
|6
|2
|1.39
|0.49
|1.88
|Carolyn Finney
|12
|0
|1
|0
|3
|21
|182
|11
|193
|5
|7
|3
|2
|0.14
|0.00
|0.14
|Dawn Culton
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|-9
|104
|95
|5
|7
|3
|2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.40
|Michael Ing
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|12
|55
|66
|0
|12
|0
|4
|0.86
|0.98
|1.85
|Henry Ing
|12
|2
|0
|2
|1
|12
|19
|185
|205
|5
|7
|3
|2
|1.39
|0.98
|2.37
|Dylan Freechild
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|30
|160
|-21
|139
|5
|7
|3
|2
|0.23
|0.49
|0.72
|Kaela Helton
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|154
|58
|212
|5
|6
|3
|2
|2.13
|0.00
|2.13
Canada
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Mika Kurahashi
|17
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|64
|85
|148
|11
|6
|7
|4
|1.47
|0.49
|1.96
|Malik Auger-Semmar
|17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|20
|88
|61
|149
|12
|5
|8
|1
|1.17
|0.49
|1.66
|Anouchka Beaudry
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|40
|57
|97
|9
|7
|7
|1
|0.41
|0.00
|0.41
|Gagan Chatha
|14
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|177
|33
|210
|2
|12
|2
|3
|1.81
|0.00
|1.81
|Molly Wedge
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|39
|129
|169
|1
|13
|1
|4
|1.62
|0.00
|1.62
|Sarah Jacobsohn
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|47
|52
|99
|9
|5
|5
|2
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.25
|Malcolm Bryson
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|63
|10
|72
|1
|13
|1
|4
|0.04
|0.98
|1.02
|Marty Gallant
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|18
|76
|94
|8
|5
|5
|1
|0.39
|0.00
|0.39
|Florence Dionne
|13
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|9
|70
|79
|1
|12
|1
|4
|0.47
|0.98
|1.45
|Lauren Kimura
|13
|1
|2
|0
|2
|23
|115
|97
|212
|11
|2
|7
|0
|1.14
|0.00
|1.14
|Thomas Edmonds
|13
|1
|2
|1
|2
|42
|252
|101
|353
|12
|1
|8
|1
|2.19
|0.49
|2.68
|Mark Lloyd
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|9
|5
|0
|10
|0
|3
|0.04
|0.49
|0.53
|Quinn Snider
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|-33
|94
|61
|7
|0
|4
|0
|0.34
|0.00
|0.34
France 13-10 Germany
|France
|Germany
|Score
|13
|10
|Completions
|96% (187/194)
|91% (89/98)
|Hold % (Points)
|82% (9/11)
|67% (8/12)
|Break % (Possessions)
|67% (4/6)
|40% (2/5)
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|9
France
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Leo Stanguennec
|18
|2
|1
|1
|0
|17
|65
|126
|191
|8
|10
|6
|4
|1.99
|0.59
|2.58
|Paul Benvegnen
|15
|2
|2
|1
|1
|37
|200
|31
|231
|11
|4
|9
|1
|1.88
|0.59
|2.47
|Elliot Bonnet
|14
|1
|2
|0
|2
|24
|40
|199
|239
|10
|4
|8
|0
|1.17
|0.00
|1.17
|Lison Bornot
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|17
|95
|112
|10
|2
|9
|1
|1.03
|0.00
|1.03
|Chloe Vallet
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|41
|95
|136
|8
|4
|7
|1
|1.39
|0.00
|1.39
|Camille Blanc
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-4
|29
|25
|0
|12
|0
|4
|0.19
|0.00
|0.19
|Gael Ancelin
|12
|0
|2
|0
|2
|15
|128
|19
|147
|0
|12
|0
|4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.30
|Chloe Ollivier
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|11
|42
|53
|0
|12
|0
|4
|0.94
|0.00
|0.94
|Salome Raulet
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|31
|187
|-15
|172
|11
|0
|9
|0
|1.66
|0.00
|1.66
|Simon Ruelle
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|28
|92
|121
|0
|11
|0
|4
|1.28
|1.18
|2.46
|Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky
|11
|2
|2
|0
|1
|31
|101
|89
|190
|11
|0
|9
|0
|1.57
|0.00
|1.57
|Zoe Forget
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|8
|30
|0
|11
|0
|4
|0.23
|0.00
|0.23
|Tifaine Latchy
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|10
|34
|44
|8
|2
|6
|1
|-0.26
|0.00
|-0.26
Germany
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Levke Walczak
|18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|26
|51
|77
|10
|8
|6
|2
|-0.42
|0.00
|-0.42
|Conrad Schloer
|16
|2
|1
|1
|1
|11
|63
|171
|234
|8
|8
|6
|2
|1.73
|0.59
|2.32
|David Metzger
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|194
|39
|233
|7
|7
|5
|2
|2.49
|0.00
|2.49
|Charlotte Schall
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|40
|46
|86
|9
|4
|6
|1
|0.66
|0.00
|0.66
|Ava Mueller
|12
|0
|2
|0
|1
|15
|94
|21
|116
|7
|5
|4
|1
|0.65
|0.00
|0.65
|Paul Herkens
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-15
|108
|93
|2
|10
|1
|2
|1.06
|0.59
|1.65
|Lisa Schutz
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|27
|40
|67
|10
|1
|7
|0
|0.69
|0.00
|0.69
|Nico Muller
|11
|0
|2
|0
|2
|17
|214
|31
|245
|11
|0
|7
|0
|1.05
|0.00
|1.05
|Jakob Dieckmann
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|58
|158
|215
|10
|0
|7
|0
|1.76
|0.59
|2.35
|Joana Erdmann
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|2
|-0.59
|0.00
|-0.59
|Nis-Julius Sontag
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|49
|8
|58
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0.62
|0.00
|0.62
|Hartley Greenwald
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|-3
|42
|39
|2
|7
|2
|1
|-0.30
|0.00
|-0.30
|Nici Prien
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|17
|16
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0.12
|0.00
|0.12
|Verena Woloson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|15
|14
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.11
|0.00
|0.11
Totals Through Medal Rounds
Players whose teams competed in the medal matches have updated stats. All other players have stats updated through day three. We hope to update the stats for Colombia, Australia, China, and Japan in the near future.
|Name
|Team
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Thomas Edmonds
|CAN
|59
|6
|11
|2
|3
|155
|1323
|406
|1728
|51
|8
|45
|3
|13.42
|0.96
|14.38
|Paul Benvegnen
|FRA
|68
|8
|15
|3
|6
|197
|1156
|504
|1660
|56
|12
|40
|2
|11.8
|1.51
|13.31
|Conrad Schloer
|GER
|74
|7
|13
|4
|2
|58
|419
|710
|1129
|32
|42
|25
|14
|10.43
|2.46
|12.88
|Malik Auger-Semmar
|CAN
|63
|9
|10
|1
|1
|70
|501
|580
|1081
|42
|21
|36
|6
|10.37
|0.49
|10.86
|Elliot Bonnet
|FRA
|73
|9
|11
|1
|7
|128
|384
|1235
|1620
|49
|24
|35
|4
|10.21
|0.45
|10.66
|Raphy Hayes
|USA
|55
|5
|11
|3
|6
|72
|533
|696
|1230
|50
|5
|37
|4
|7.38
|1.75
|9.14
|Leo Stanguennec
|FRA
|77
|5
|7
|4
|4
|109
|512
|469
|980
|41
|36
|29
|12
|6.41
|2.16
|8.57
|David Metzger
|GER
|60
|6
|8
|2
|3
|102
|748
|205
|955
|38
|22
|29
|8
|7.43
|1.11
|8.52
|Henry Ing
|USA
|58
|10
|4
|2
|3
|71
|198
|739
|937
|25
|33
|20
|15
|7.09
|0.98
|8.07
|Kaela Helton
|USA
|56
|5
|7
|3
|1
|42
|306
|355
|660
|26
|30
|20
|15
|6.08
|1.96
|8.05
|Michael Ing
|USA
|57
|8
|3
|7
|4
|35
|302
|331
|633
|1
|56
|1
|23
|3.77
|4.12
|7.91
|Quinn Snider
|CAN
|49
|13
|2
|2
|3
|47
|32
|817
|848
|46
|3
|41
|0
|6.95
|0.94
|7.89
|Nico Muller
|GER
|53
|4
|11
|0
|5
|116
|956
|190
|1146
|53
|0
|38
|0
|7.8
|0
|7.8
|Marty Gallant
|CAN
|57
|9
|1
|0
|1
|69
|453
|481
|935
|37
|20
|33
|8
|7.72
|0
|7.72
|Paul Herkens
|GER
|57
|5
|3
|7
|1
|29
|159
|277
|437
|4
|53
|3
|14
|3.81
|3.74
|7.56
|Chris Kocher
|USA
|54
|1
|6
|2
|1
|65
|611
|147
|758
|25
|29
|18
|12
|5.99
|1.29
|7.28
|Grant Lindsley
|USA
|57
|3
|8
|1
|0
|57
|388
|321
|708
|26
|31
|20
|16
|6.77
|0.49
|7.26
|Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky
|FRA
|51
|9
|4
|2
|6
|140
|679
|299
|978
|50
|1
|36
|0
|5.54
|1.29
|6.83
|Anna Thompson
|USA
|57
|3
|7
|2
|3
|88
|473
|322
|796
|26
|31
|18
|13
|5.51
|1.27
|6.78
|Jiarong Guo
|CHN
|31
|4
|2
|3
|1
|40
|132
|375
|508
|22
|9
|12
|1
|4.56
|1.92
|6.48
|Yina Cartagena
|COL
|29
|2
|6
|0
|1
|85
|482
|391
|873
|29
|0
|21
|0
|6.38
|0
|6.38
|Jakob Dieckmann
|GER
|49
|10
|3
|1
|4
|42
|197
|561
|756
|45
|4
|33
|1
|5.28
|0.59
|5.87
|Lauren Kimura
|CAN
|57
|3
|4
|2
|3
|83
|453
|275
|729
|51
|6
|44
|0
|4.75
|1.08
|5.83
|Gagan Chatha
|CAN
|59
|4
|6
|2
|3
|72
|576
|51
|628
|3
|56
|2
|18
|4.59
|1.21
|5.8
|Lison Bornot
|FRA
|73
|7
|2
|2
|3
|64
|77
|593
|669
|49
|24
|38
|11
|4.6
|1.09
|5.69
|Dylan Freechild
|USA
|58
|2
|7
|3
|5
|144
|816
|-40
|777
|25
|33
|20
|15
|3.95
|1.74
|5.69
|Charlotte Schall
|GER
|60
|2
|3
|1
|2
|73
|378
|315
|695
|48
|12
|34
|2
|4.73
|0.62
|5.35
|Rob Andrews
|AUS
|37
|3
|4
|3
|3
|49
|266
|337
|603
|23
|14
|11
|4
|3.76
|1.52
|5.28
|Masashi Kurono
|JPN
|33
|5
|5
|1
|4
|53
|201
|592
|792
|31
|2
|20
|1
|4.58
|0.62
|5.2
|Claire Trop
|USA
|55
|10
|0
|2
|2
|33
|30
|466
|494
|25
|30
|19
|13
|4.07
|1.12
|5.18
|Carolyn Finney
|USA
|55
|2
|5
|1
|5
|87
|549
|331
|881
|25
|30
|20
|14
|4.56
|0.62
|5.18
|Cat Phillips
|AUS
|47
|1
|4
|2
|2
|31
|240
|379
|617
|30
|17
|17
|4
|4.11
|0.9
|5.01
|Mika Kurahashi
|CAN
|66
|2
|4
|2
|2
|48
|228
|338
|564
|36
|30
|30
|11
|3.94
|0.96
|4.9
|Andrés Ramirez
|COL
|35
|6
|4
|1
|1
|74
|102
|348
|450
|30
|5
|23
|2
|3.95
|0.74
|4.69
|Yuko Kashino
|JPN
|39
|2
|6
|0
|0
|21
|239
|213
|451
|32
|7
|20
|1
|4.49
|0
|4.49
|Shumpei Makiyama
|JPN
|30
|4
|4
|2
|2
|17
|216
|225
|442
|2
|28
|0
|9
|3.17
|1.26
|4.43
|Taino Arakawa
|JPN
|31
|9
|0
|1
|0
|26
|-37
|367
|330
|28
|3
|17
|0
|3.79
|0.62
|4.41
|Salome Raulet
|FRA
|48
|2
|2
|1
|2
|87
|464
|94
|559
|48
|0
|35
|0
|3.6
|0.62
|4.22
|Malcolm Bryson
|CAN
|57
|1
|3
|5
|4
|55
|275
|177
|450
|2
|55
|1
|18
|1.37
|2.81
|4.18
|Ivan Alba
|COL
|33
|4
|3
|2
|2
|55
|264
|188
|451
|30
|3
|22
|0
|2.88
|1.23
|4.1
|Chloe Vallet
|FRA
|66
|1
|5
|0
|2
|59
|256
|320
|576
|45
|21
|33
|8
|4.05
|0
|4.05
|Florence Dionne
|CAN
|57
|3
|0
|5
|1
|10
|16
|146
|162
|2
|55
|1
|17
|1.26
|2.78
|4.04
|Brittney Dos Santos
|CAN
|33
|3
|5
|0
|3
|36
|365
|210
|575
|27
|6
|25
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Kami Groom
|USA
|53
|6
|2
|1
|1
|26
|-33
|410
|379
|27
|26
|19
|10
|3.47
|0.49
|3.96
|Yu Zeng
|CHN
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|44
|268
|115
|382
|12
|18
|5
|3
|3.33
|0.62
|3.95
|Manuela Cárdenas
|COL
|39
|2
|3
|0
|1
|71
|419
|120
|539
|7
|32
|5
|8
|3.76
|0
|3.76
|Molly Wedge
|CAN
|60
|5
|2
|1
|1
|22
|57
|286
|344
|2
|58
|1
|18
|3.25
|0.47
|3.72
|Valeria Cárdenas
|COL
|32
|4
|3
|0
|4
|107
|371
|387
|757
|30
|2
|22
|0
|3.49
|0
|3.49
|Simon Ruelle
|FRA
|50
|4
|2
|2
|3
|28
|132
|260
|393
|1
|49
|0
|13
|2.25
|1.18
|3.43
|Chloe Ollivier
|FRA
|55
|7
|1
|1
|1
|19
|10
|264
|277
|2
|53
|1
|14
|2.58
|0.67
|3.24
|Sam McGuckin
|AUS
|39
|4
|3
|0
|2
|44
|110
|301
|410
|22
|17
|14
|2
|3.11
|0
|3.11
|Sarah Jacobsohn
|CAN
|58
|0
|8
|0
|6
|54
|197
|479
|676
|41
|17
|35
|5
|3.04
|0
|3.04
|Mayuka Takada
|JPN
|32
|3
|3
|0
|3
|54
|147
|419
|567
|32
|0
|20
|0
|3.04
|0
|3.04
|Mark Lloyd
|CAN
|52
|3
|1
|2
|1
|13
|108
|176
|284
|1
|51
|0
|15
|2.05
|0.96
|3.01
|Xin Li
|CHN
|31
|3
|2
|0
|3
|64
|314
|193
|507
|16
|15
|8
|3
|2.98
|0
|2.98
|Lisa Schutz
|GER
|56
|1
|2
|2
|2
|32
|193
|151
|345
|38
|18
|29
|6
|1.87
|1.1
|2.97
|Zoe Forget
|FRA
|48
|2
|0
|1
|0
|19
|118
|162
|280
|2
|46
|1
|12
|2.27
|0.67
|2.94
|Jonathan Keys
|AUS
|35
|2
|7
|0
|4
|58
|387
|196
|582
|21
|14
|12
|4
|2.94
|0
|2.94
|Dawn Culton
|USA
|57
|4
|2
|0
|2
|24
|70
|384
|456
|24
|33
|18
|15
|2.85
|0
|2.85
|Quan Mao
|CHN
|35
|0
|6
|2
|7
|70
|498
|69
|567
|25
|10
|14
|1
|1.64
|1.16
|2.8
|Nis-Julius Sontag
|GER
|53
|2
|3
|0
|1
|36
|251
|75
|329
|4
|49
|3
|14
|2.73
|0
|2.73
|Jorge Bulla
|COL
|35
|0
|5
|2
|3
|38
|250
|118
|368
|10
|25
|7
|8
|1.5
|1.23
|2.72
|Bill Foreman
|AUS
|36
|2
|1
|1
|1
|27
|190
|113
|303
|28
|8
|15
|2
|2.23
|0.45
|2.68
|Ximena Montaña
|COL
|32
|3
|1
|1
|0
|18
|31
|141
|172
|0
|32
|0
|8
|1.82
|0.74
|2.56
|Marques Brownlee
|USA
|54
|5
|2
|2
|7
|78
|486
|145
|631
|26
|28
|18
|12
|1.44
|1.11
|2.55
|Ava Mueller
|GER
|57
|3
|3
|1
|3
|48
|309
|53
|363
|23
|34
|15
|10
|1.92
|0.63
|2.54
|Levke Walczak
|GER
|79
|12
|4
|1
|11
|58
|178
|620
|798
|45
|34
|33
|6
|1.9
|0.62
|2.52
|Akifumi Muraoka
|JPN
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|167
|48
|215
|2
|31
|1
|9
|1.83
|0.68
|2.51
|Riyu Shimizu
|JPN
|31
|0
|3
|0
|3
|45
|418
|118
|536
|30
|1
|18
|0
|2.34
|0
|2.34
|Kya Wiya
|AUS
|35
|4
|2
|0
|2
|24
|41
|250
|292
|26
|9
|14
|1
|2.2
|0
|2.2
|Anouchka Beaudry
|CAN
|64
|3
|5
|0
|5
|36
|170
|333
|504
|23
|41
|21
|13
|2.14
|0
|2.14
|Angela Pidgeon
|AUS
|26
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|19
|91
|111
|12
|14
|8
|3
|1.5
|0.62
|2.12
|Maria Forero
|COL
|28
|2
|1
|1
|0
|17
|19
|133
|151
|1
|27
|1
|7
|1.47
|0.62
|2.09
|Nici Prien
|GER
|49
|2
|2
|1
|3
|28
|34
|300
|337
|42
|7
|30
|2
|1.46
|0.62
|2.08
|Hartley Greenwald
|GER
|47
|2
|2
|1
|3
|29
|115
|211
|327
|17
|30
|12
|9
|1.42
|0.62
|2.04
|Ryota Suzuki
|JPN
|34
|1
|2
|0
|3
|54
|515
|-33
|483
|28
|6
|19
|2
|1.96
|0
|1.96
|Laura Ospina
|COL
|29
|2
|2
|0
|1
|31
|128
|147
|275
|25
|4
|19
|1
|1.9
|0
|1.9
|Alex Prentice
|AUS
|33
|1
|0
|0
|3
|50
|324
|137
|460
|30
|3
|14
|1
|1.77
|0
|1.77
|Kamari Imanishi
|JPN
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|19
|110
|110
|220
|14
|11
|12
|6
|1.06
|0.62
|1.68
|Alex Ladomatos
|AUS
|30
|0
|2
|0
|2
|48
|204
|103
|305
|14
|16
|9
|2
|1.65
|0
|1.65
|Maria Paula Santos
|COL
|32
|3
|1
|0
|1
|46
|127
|115
|241
|17
|15
|14
|4
|1.64
|0
|1.64
|Yingyi Xu
|CHN
|31
|4
|2
|0
|3
|15
|24
|301
|325
|16
|15
|7
|2
|1.61
|0
|1.61
|Tifaine Latchy
|FRA
|44
|0
|3
|1
|3
|46
|175
|183
|357
|40
|4
|27
|1
|1.08
|0.47
|1.55
|Bo Liu
|CHN
|30
|3
|1
|0
|4
|59
|287
|119
|405
|24
|6
|13
|1
|1.54
|0
|1.54
|Manuel Candamil
|COL
|27
|2
|1
|0
|1
|50
|80
|120
|198
|24
|3
|18
|0
|1.21
|0
|1.21
|Sho Okajima
|JPN
|31
|3
|4
|0
|4
|20
|162
|198
|360
|1
|30
|1
|9
|1.12
|0
|1.12
|Gael Ancelin
|FRA
|56
|1
|4
|3
|10
|82
|537
|8
|543
|4
|52
|2
|17
|-0.82
|1.91
|1.08
|Simón Ramirez
|COL
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|28
|35
|96
|130
|11
|20
|7
|4
|0.4
|0.62
|1.02
|Lu Zhang
|CHN
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2
|157
|159
|20
|10
|10
|2
|0.98
|0
|0.98
|Camille Blanc
|FRA
|61
|1
|0
|2
|2
|13
|16
|131
|148
|8
|53
|7
|16
|0.05
|0.92
|0.97
|Sullivan Roblet
|FRA
|22
|2
|2
|1
|3
|24
|87
|70
|156
|0
|22
|0
|8
|0.51
|0.45
|0.96
|Simei Wei
|CHN
|38
|0
|3
|0
|4
|42
|175
|144
|320
|30
|8
|14
|2
|0.89
|0
|0.89
|Claire Chastain
|USA
|55
|1
|1
|1
|4
|58
|96
|230
|326
|26
|29
|18
|12
|0.19
|0.62
|0.81
|Sayako Nemoto
|JPN
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-31
|45
|14
|0
|31
|0
|9
|0.11
|0.68
|0.78
|Zhaoje Zhou
|CHN
|26
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|71
|62
|133
|13
|13
|6
|3
|0.68
|0
|0.68
|Georgia Egan-Griffiths
|AUS
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|32
|36
|68
|3
|24
|3
|3
|0.65
|0
|0.65
|Anqi Zhou
|CHN
|30
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|-30
|117
|87
|21
|9
|12
|0
|0.59
|0
|0.59
|Masahiro Matsuno
|JPN
|26
|0
|2
|0
|4
|36
|311
|89
|400
|22
|4
|10
|0
|0.57
|0
|0.57
|Miwa Tajima
|JPN
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|29
|35
|3
|24
|3
|7
|0.42
|0
|0.42
|Xiaoyun Gao
|CHN
|29
|2
|0
|0
|4
|18
|31
|227
|256
|12
|17
|6
|4
|0.36
|0
|0.36
|Lyra Meehan
|AUS
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|9
|23
|1
|18
|0
|2
|0.35
|0
|0.35
|Olivia Carr
|AUS
|37
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|58
|58
|26
|11
|15
|2
|0.32
|0
|0.32
|James Bray
|AUS
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|20
|37
|0
|21
|0
|4
|0.26
|0
|0.26
|Jonathan Cantor
|COL
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|30
|-16
|15
|1
|25
|0
|6
|0.24
|0
|0.24
|Xuanxuan Wang
|CHN
|38
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|13
|100
|113
|19
|19
|8
|3
|-0.28
|0.48
|0.2
|Juan Manuel Cortes Amariles
|COL
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|31
|81
|112
|2
|31
|2
|8
|0.11
|0
|0.11
|Verena Woloson
|GER
|44
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|-12
|84
|73
|0
|44
|0
|11
|0.09
|0
|0.09
|Hikari Miyashi
|JPN
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Ying Zhang
|CHN
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|68
|-65
|4
|4
|13
|2
|2
|-0.01
|0
|-0.01
|Joana Erdmann
|GER
|53
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|-37
|144
|108
|3
|50
|3
|15
|-0.58
|0.48
|-0.11
|Alex Gan
|AUS
|26
|1
|0
|0
|7
|53
|296
|111
|405
|16
|10
|8
|1
|-0.37
|0
|-0.37
|Xue Li
|CHN
|31
|1
|0
|0
|3
|27
|86
|27
|112
|18
|13
|9
|1
|-0.84
|0
|-0.84