World Games 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge Results

Who bested Charlie and who got the prizes?

The World Games 2025 Beat Charlie Challenge is presented by Spin Ultimate

The World Games gave us a fun chance to all come together to watch many of the world’s best players duke it out, and to show off how much we know about what’s what. For those willing to test their prognostications against boss Charlie Eisenhood, prizes were on the line. With all the totals tabulated, let’s see what picks were right, what calls were wrong, and of course, who beat Charlie and who won the prizes.

Reviewing The Picks

Almost the entire pool of players was on USA to win the gold medal, so if you decided to stake out a unique position against them, you were punished for it (although you came so close!) once the finish scores were tallied. But after that, predictions began to vary more. Canada outperformed the market’s already-strong predictions for them. Australia and Colombia, who joined Canada as the biggest favorites to make it onto the medal podium, turned out to be empty choices. France and Germany were both pretty even in their pick percentages for the last two spots, with only a few entrants distracted by Japan.

The Most Popular Picks

Gold Medalists USA (92%) Colombia (2%) France (1%) Canada (1%) Australia (1%)

Silver Medalists Colombia (36%) Australia (20%) Canada (16%) France (13%) Germany (8%) USA (5%)

Bronze Medalists Canada (27%) Australia (18%) Colombia (16%) Germany (11%) France (10%) Japan (6%) USA (3%)

Fourth place Germany (25%) Australia (19%) Colombia (16%) Japan (16%) Canada (12%) France (11%)



Fantasy

Women's Div. Goals Leaders Goals Women's Div. Assist Leaders Assists Men's Div. Goals Leaders Goals Men's Div. Assist Leaders Assists Levke Walczak 12 Kya Wiya 11 Taiyo Arakawa 16 Paul Benvegnen 15 Kya Wiya 9 Yina Cartagena 11 Quinn Snider 13 Conrad Schloer 13 Claire Trop 9 Sarah Jacobsohn 8 Andres Flipe Ramirez Pelaez 10 Elliot Bonnet 12 Valeria Cardenas 9 Kaela Helton 7 Masashi Kurono 10 Raphy Hayes 12 Cat Phillips 7 Anna Thompson 7 Henry Ing 10 Thomas Edmonds 11 Lison Bornot 7 Yuki Kashino 7 Jakob Diekmann 10 Jonathan Keyes 11 Chloe Ollivier 7 Simei Wei 7 Elliot Bonnet 9 Malik Auger-Semmar 10 Kami Groom 5 Valeria Cardenas 6 Malik Auger-Semmar 9 Nico Mueller 10 Angela Pidgeon 5 Cat Phillips 5 Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky 9 Sho Okajima 9 Kaela Helton 5 Anouchka Beaudry 5 Shumpei Maikyama 9 Quan Mao 9 Molly Wedge 5 Brittney Dos Santos 5 Marty Gallant 9 Olivia Carr 5 Mayuka Takada 5 Carolyn Finney 5 Chloe Vallet 5

The group averaged 2.5 fantasy points across the four categories.

Valeria Cárdenas was the most popular choice to lead in assists, and while she scored more goals (9) than assists (6), she did manage to get three assists in consolation to land her among the top 10. That made this the highest scoring Fantasy category for the group. Only one person picked Sarah Jacobsohn, who landed in the top 3, while a few landed on Yina Cartagena (but why not more?) and nobody had Kya Wiya.

The three Wiya supporters (myself included) expected her to get buckets and she did that, too. She finished tied with popular pick Claire Trop for second, behind Levke Walczak, the second most common selection behind Manuela Cárdenas, who did not make the top 10 at all.

Many also got the male-matching top 10 goal scorer right, mostly on the back of Elliot Bonnet, by far the most popular choice in this category (and a top three in assists finisher). Henry Ing and Taiyo Arakawa were other common winning choices, each landing in the top three, though Sam McGuckin, Raphy Hayes, and Rob Andrews selectors were left wanting.

The most popular pick for match-matching assist leader was Nico Müller, who did deliver a top 10 finish. Thomas Edmonds and Elliot Bonnet also brought folks some points. McGuckin, and an American trio of Marques Brownlee, Chris Kocher, and Dylan Freechild, did not pay off.

The Winners

Our top scorer was a tie between Yannik Rincker and Adam Vinson, who both scored 16 total points. Adam won the random coin toss and wins a free month of All-Access subscription and a $50 Spin Gift Card.

Our two random draw prize winners from the pool of players who beat Charlie are Desmond Staples and Scott Graham.

A Note on Fantasy Ultimate

We had our first ever Fantasy Ultimate leagues, which was a ton of fun. Our Discord discussion around fantasy was lively, too. While there’s no formal winner or prizes for fantasy, your fantasy league spreadsheet includes the scores of all players on the Player List tab.

Feedback Welcome!

Did you play? Did you not play? Why or why not? What rules would be fun to play with? What tweaks can be made?

We want the Beat Charlie Challenge to be fun and have different strategies be viable without being too complicated for lots of people to enter. You can contact me by emailing [email protected].