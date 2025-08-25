World Games 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge Results

Who bested Charlie and who got the prizes?

August 25, 2025 by in Fantasy

The World Games 2025 Beat Charlie Challenge is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The World Games gave us a fun chance to all come together to watch many of the world’s best players duke it out, and to show off how much we know about what’s what. For those willing to test their prognostications against boss Charlie Eisenhood, prizes were on the line. With all the totals tabulated, let’s see what picks were right, what calls were wrong, and of course, who beat Charlie and who won the prizes.

For the rules and other details, check out our signup post.

Full Leaderboard

Reviewing The Picks

Almost the entire pool of players was on USA to win the gold medal, so if you decided to stake out a unique position against them, you were punished for it (although you came so close!) once the finish scores were tallied. But after that, predictions began to vary more. Canada outperformed the market’s already-strong predictions for them. Australia and Colombia, who joined Canada as the biggest favorites to make it onto the medal podium, turned out to be empty choices. France and Germany were both pretty even in their pick percentages for the last two spots, with only a few entrants distracted by Japan.

The Most Popular Picks

  • Gold Medalists
    1. USA (92%)
    2. Colombia (2%)
    3. France (1%)
    4. Canada (1%)
    5. Australia (1%)
  • Silver Medalists
    1. Colombia (36%)
    2. Australia (20%)
    3. Canada (16%)
    4. France (13%)
    5. Germany (8%)
    6. USA (5%)
  • Bronze Medalists
    1. Canada (27%)
    2. Australia (18%)
    3. Colombia (16%)
    4. Germany (11%)
    5. France (10%)
    6. Japan (6%)
    7. USA (3%)
  • Fourth place
    1. Germany (25%)
    2. Australia (19%)
    3. Colombia (16%)
    4. Japan (16%)
    5. Canada (12%)
    6. France (11%)

Fantasy

Women's Div. Goals LeadersGoalsWomen's Div. Assist LeadersAssistsMen's Div. Goals LeadersGoalsMen's Div. Assist LeadersAssists
Levke Walczak12Kya Wiya11Taiyo Arakawa16Paul Benvegnen15
Kya Wiya9Yina Cartagena11Quinn Snider13Conrad Schloer13
Claire Trop9Sarah Jacobsohn8Andres Flipe Ramirez Pelaez10Elliot Bonnet12
Valeria Cardenas9Kaela Helton7Masashi Kurono10Raphy Hayes12
Cat Phillips7Anna Thompson7Henry Ing10Thomas Edmonds11
Lison Bornot7Yuki Kashino7Jakob Diekmann10Jonathan Keyes11
Chloe Ollivier7Simei Wei7Elliot Bonnet9Malik Auger-Semmar10
Kami Groom5Valeria Cardenas6Malik Auger-Semmar9Nico Mueller10
Angela Pidgeon5Cat Phillips5Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky9Sho Okajima9
Kaela Helton5Anouchka Beaudry5Shumpei Maikyama9Quan Mao9
Molly Wedge5Brittney Dos Santos5Marty Gallant9
Olivia Carr5Mayuka Takada5
Carolyn Finney5
Chloe Vallet5

The group averaged 2.5 fantasy points across the four categories.

Valeria Cárdenas was the most popular choice to lead in assists, and while she scored more goals (9) than assists (6), she did manage to get three assists in consolation to land her among the top 10. That made this the highest scoring Fantasy category for the group. Only one person picked Sarah Jacobsohn, who landed in the top 3, while a few landed on Yina Cartagena (but why not more?) and nobody had Kya Wiya.

The three Wiya supporters (myself included) expected her to get buckets and she did that, too. She finished tied with popular pick Claire Trop for second, behind Levke Walczak, the second most common selection behind Manuela Cárdenas, who did not make the top 10 at all.

Many also got the male-matching top 10 goal scorer right, mostly on the back of Elliot Bonnet, by far the most popular choice in this category (and a top three in assists finisher). Henry Ing and Taiyo Arakawa were other common winning choices, each landing in the top three, though Sam McGuckin, Raphy Hayes, and Rob Andrews selectors were left wanting.

The most popular pick for match-matching assist leader was Nico Müller, who did deliver a top 10 finish. Thomas Edmonds and Elliot Bonnet also brought folks some points. McGuckin, and an American trio of Marques Brownlee, Chris Kocher, and Dylan Freechild, did not pay off.

The Winners

Our top scorer was a tie between Yannik Rincker and Adam Vinson, who both scored 16 total points. Adam won the random coin toss and wins a free month of All-Access subscription and a $50 Spin Gift Card.

Our two random draw prize winners from the pool of players who beat Charlie are Desmond Staples and Scott Graham.

A Note on Fantasy Ultimate

We had our first ever Fantasy Ultimate leagues, which was a ton of fun. Our Discord discussion around fantasy was lively, too. While there’s no formal winner or prizes for fantasy, your fantasy league spreadsheet includes the scores of all players on the Player List tab.

 

Feedback Welcome!

Did you play? Did you not play? Why or why not? What rules would be fun to play with? What tweaks can be made?

We want the Beat Charlie Challenge to be fun and have different strategies be viable without being too complicated for lots of people to enter. You can contact me by emailing [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "World Games 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge Results"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. World Games 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge Results
  2. Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Pro Champs Preview
  3. Canadian Ultimate Championships 2025: Tournament Recap
  4. Huckin’ Eh: World Games, CUC Jr and Sr Recaps, CUC GM Preview
  5. Club Power Rankings [8/21/25]

Recent Videos

  1. Women’s Final

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  2. Women’s 3rd Place Final

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  3. Men’s Final

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  4. Toro vs. Disco Club (Mixed Final)

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  5. Sockeye vs. Sub Zero (Men’s Semifinal)

    Aug 17, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  2. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  3. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  4. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |
  5. 2025 Masters Championships
    Jul 18 - Jul 21 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Pro Champs Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: Idlewild Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Club Power Rankings [8/21/25]
    article with bonus content
  • Out the Back: World Games Top Fantasy Picks
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now