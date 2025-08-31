Pro Championships 2025: Saturday Stockwatch (Men’s Div. Day One Recap)

Buy now on Ring, sell your active warm up stock, and hold on to the most recent two champs despite Saturday struggles.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Saturday at Pro Champs lived up to the hype. Defenses were complex, deep cuts were en vogue, and results were unpredictable. New stars emerged. A few old ones stayed out as bright as ever. Before we sweep the fallen pins and reset the lane to do it all over again for the bracket — because every team here makes the bracket — let’s take a minute to go over the Day One winners and losers in a stock watch.

BUY

Ring of Fire

Be honest, what did you think was going to happen when #12 Raleigh Ring of Fire stepped onto the field for the first time since June to take on three of the consensus best teams in the country? Considering their three losses at PEC East earlier this summer included one each to #15 Toronto GOAT and unranked Virginia Vault, you could be forgiven for predicting they’d have a rough go of it. But then again, that wouldn’t have been very much like the Ring program. Year in and year out — and for the last 20 seasons consecutively — they lean on their best-in-division store of self-belief to remain like a bright orange stain at the forefront of the division. There isn’t anything in memory that has made Ring of Fire give up on a season. The fact that they couldn’t put together a real playing roster in 2025 until Labor Day weekend was never going to dampen their drive or dim their hopes.