Mailbag: Nationals Odds, Power Pools, Separate Mixed Season, Streaming Viewership

The drama has already started.

October 16, 2025 by in Opinion
The crowd on hand watching the last National final played in Sarasota in 2012. Photo: Christina Schmidt — UltiPhotos.com

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

Q: What’s more likely:

  • the highest seed in the weakest pool takes a loss in pool play?
  • or the lowest seed in the most competitive pool gets a win in pool play?

– Sean

Alright, let’s take a look at each division’s contenders for your categories.

Men’s Division

I think it’s pretty clear that Pool C is the weakest pool (PoNY, Pacmen, Chain, and Condors) and PoNY has an extremely straightforward path to a pool win. They have the weakest Pot 2 and Pot 3 teams in their pool. I think PoNY is -350 to go undefeated in pool play.

Mailbag: Nationals Odds, Power Pools, Separate Mixed Season, Streaming Viewership is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED:

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Mailbag: Nationals Odds, Power Pools, Separate Mixed Season, Streaming Viewership"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. 2025 USAU Club National Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch
  2. Mailbag: Nationals Odds, Power Pools, Separate Mixed Season, Streaming Viewership
  3. Club Championships 2025: Pool Mega Preview (Women’s Division)
  4. Club Championships 2025: Pool Mega Preview (Men’s Division)
  5. Club Championships 2025: Pool Mega Preview (Mixed Division)
  6. Huckin’ Eh: USAU Club Nationals Mini-Preview, CUUC Preview

Recent Videos

  1. California Burrito vs. Lawless (Southwest Mixed 2nd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  2. Grit vs Flight (Mid-Atlantic Women’s 3rd Place Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  3. Rally vs. AMP (Mid-Atlantic Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  4. Phoenix vs. Red Tide (Northeast Men’s 3rd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  5. Tower vs. California Burrito (Southwest Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Club Regionals
    Sep 21 @ 9:00 AM | |
  2. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  3. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  4. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  5. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Mailbag: Nationals Odds, Power Pools, Separate Mixed Season, Streaming Viewership
    Subscriber article
  • Out the Back: Club Nationals #TheGame Picks
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: USDGC & TP Round 4 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now