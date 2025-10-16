Mailbag: Nationals Odds, Power Pools, Separate Mixed Season, Streaming Viewership

The drama has already started.

Q: What’s more likely:



the highest seed in the weakest pool takes a loss in pool play?

or the lowest seed in the most competitive pool gets a win in pool play?

– Sean

Alright, let’s take a look at each division’s contenders for your categories.

Men’s Division

I think it’s pretty clear that Pool C is the weakest pool (PoNY, Pacmen, Chain, and Condors) and PoNY has an extremely straightforward path to a pool win. They have the weakest Pot 2 and Pot 3 teams in their pool. I think PoNY is -350 to go undefeated in pool play.