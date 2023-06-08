Ann Arbor Hybrid 2023 Roster

June 8, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Hybrid exploded onto the national radar in 2021 with a run to the Club Championship final and followed it up with a strong 2022, only dropping games to the top seeds at Nationals.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Adam Stautberg
Aiden Rudy
Annie Meilink
Brit Wright
Charlotte Wilson
Chris Doehring
Cian Johnson
Dan Donovan
David Zoldan
Hayley Banas
James Hill
Kat McGuire
Laura Gerencser
Madalyn Simko
Maketa Mattimore
Mark Whitton
Maya Grumeretz
Michael Dagher-Margosian
Nathan Champoux
Nora Mertz
Riely Kuznicki
Ryan Radawiec
Sara Nitz
Theodore Shapinsky
Tobey Chang
Tracey Lo
Practice Players
Aiva Zoldan
Amy Turner
Calliope Cutchins
Celia Flory
Joe Besser
Joey Flynn
Lizzy Benedetto
Quinn Garner
Rebecca Zhang
Rees McDevitt
Sophie Harvey
Additions
Departures
Alex Kapiamba
Anna McClurkan
Axel Agami Contreras
Bailey Besser
Connor Lukas
Hannah Cheng
Jake Steslicki
James Highsmith
Justin Perticone
Michael Mansfield
Mya Hernandez
Owen O’Neil
Raymond Lu
Sean Clark
Zoe Engle