Ann Arbor Hybrid 2023 Roster

Hybrid exploded onto the national radar in 2021 with a run to the Club Championship final and followed it up with a strong 2022, only dropping games to the top seeds at Nationals.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Adam Stautberg

Aiden Rudy

Annie Meilink

Brit Wright

Charlotte Wilson

Chris Doehring

Cian Johnson

Dan Donovan

David Zoldan

Hayley Banas

James Hill

Kat McGuire

Laura Gerencser

Madalyn Simko

Maketa Mattimore

Mark Whitton

Maya Grumeretz

Michael Dagher-Margosian

Nathan Champoux

Nora Mertz

Riely Kuznicki

Ryan Radawiec

Sara Nitz

Theodore Shapinsky

Tobey Chang

Tracey Lo

Practice Players

Aiva Zoldan

Amy Turner

Calliope Cutchins

Celia Flory

Joe Besser

Joey Flynn

Lizzy Benedetto

Quinn Garner

Rebecca Zhang

Rees McDevitt

Sophie Harvey

Additions

Departures

Alex Kapiamba

Anna McClurkan

Axel Agami Contreras

Bailey Besser

Connor Lukas

Hannah Cheng

Jake Steslicki

James Highsmith

Justin Perticone

Michael Mansfield

Mya Hernandez

Owen O’Neil

Raymond Lu

Sean Clark

Zoe Engle