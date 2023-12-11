Australia Announce 2024 WUC Rosters

December 11, 2023
Ultimate Australia released the Australian national team rosters for the 2024 WFDF World Ultimate Championships, which will be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on August 31- September 7, 2024.

Mixed Team (Barramundis)

NameState
Alice SiSA
Ash McInnesQLD
Ashley EvansVIC
Ben PowlaySA
Bex PalmerNSW
Chris StoddardNSW
Clare BarchamQLD
Dennis TranNSW
Dorothy LiVIC
Ferdy RahmadhanSA
Fisher DayNSW
Holly ReeveNSW
John McNaughtonVIC
Kaede YoshidaVIC
Kevin DangNSW
Madeleine OwensNSW
Max HaldenVIC
Michaela DunmallSA
Michelle PhillipsVIC
Peter EleyVIC
Ryan DaveyNSW
Sarah BreretonWA
Shannon BubbNSW
Timocles CoplandVIC
Ynez RuizNSW
Zac ChodosQLD

 

Open Team (Dingoes)

NameState
Alex ShepherdNSW
Alex GanNSW
Alex LadomatosNSW
Bill ForemanVIC
Coby RyanNSW
David AndrewsNSW
Dylan BennettNSW
James BrayNSW
Jaxon BotjeWA
Jonathan KeyesNSW
Kyal OhWA
Liam GrimmondQLD
Lucien NoëlNSW
Mark McLeayNSW
Mark WeeNSW
Michael TruongVIC
Nicholas LelliNSW
Oliver LoughnanVIC
Peter BlakeleyNSW
Robert AndrewsVIC
Sam McGuckinVIC
Scott PerryQLD
Thomas VoQLD
Tom RogackiVIC
Tom TulettVIC
Tony CastrignanoVIC

 

Women’s Team (Firetails)

NameState
Alexandra PatersonVIC
Alexandra PrenticeNT
Angela PidgeonNSW
Anna RoeslerSA
Brittany McCarthyNSW
Caitlin GrangeACT
Caroline MaVIC
Catherine PhillipsVIC
Dani AlexanderNSW
Eunice CheungNSW
Eva WeatherallVIC
Georgia Egan-GriffithsVIC
Hannah SheersTAS
Jess ParkesVIC
Kathryn SmithQLD
Lucy DellerVIC
Lyra MeehanVIC
May Lee Rickards-TangNSW
Natalie OttenNSW
Olivia CarrVIC
Pania Peluso-PrestonVIC
Rosa WangACT
Rosie NichollsNSW
Sally YuVIC
Simar DhaliwalVIC
