Australia Announce 2024 WUC Rosters

Ultimate Australia released the Australian national team rosters for the 2024 WFDF World Ultimate Championships, which will be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on August 31- September 7, 2024.
Mixed Team (Barramundis)
|Name
|State
|Alice Si
|SA
|Ash McInnes
|QLD
|Ashley Evans
|VIC
|Ben Powlay
|SA
|Bex Palmer
|NSW
|Chris Stoddard
|NSW
|Clare Barcham
|QLD
|Dennis Tran
|NSW
|Dorothy Li
|VIC
|Ferdy Rahmadhan
|SA
|Fisher Day
|NSW
|Holly Reeve
|NSW
|John McNaughton
|VIC
|Kaede Yoshida
|VIC
|Kevin Dang
|NSW
|Madeleine Owens
|NSW
|Max Halden
|VIC
|Michaela Dunmall
|SA
|Michelle Phillips
|VIC
|Peter Eley
|VIC
|Ryan Davey
|NSW
|Sarah Brereton
|WA
|Shannon Bubb
|NSW
|Timocles Copland
|VIC
|Ynez Ruiz
|NSW
|Zac Chodos
|QLD
Open Team (Dingoes)
|Name
|State
|Alex Shepherd
|NSW
|Alex Gan
|NSW
|Alex Ladomatos
|NSW
|Bill Foreman
|VIC
|Coby Ryan
|NSW
|David Andrews
|NSW
|Dylan Bennett
|NSW
|James Bray
|NSW
|Jaxon Botje
|WA
|Jonathan Keyes
|NSW
|Kyal Oh
|WA
|Liam Grimmond
|QLD
|Lucien Noël
|NSW
|Mark McLeay
|NSW
|Mark Wee
|NSW
|Michael Truong
|VIC
|Nicholas Lelli
|NSW
|Oliver Loughnan
|VIC
|Peter Blakeley
|NSW
|Robert Andrews
|VIC
|Sam McGuckin
|VIC
|Scott Perry
|QLD
|Thomas Vo
|QLD
|Tom Rogacki
|VIC
|Tom Tulett
|VIC
|Tony Castrignano
|VIC
Women’s Team (Firetails)
|Name
|State
|Alexandra Paterson
|VIC
|Alexandra Prentice
|NT
|Angela Pidgeon
|NSW
|Anna Roesler
|SA
|Brittany McCarthy
|NSW
|Caitlin Grange
|ACT
|Caroline Ma
|VIC
|Catherine Phillips
|VIC
|Dani Alexander
|NSW
|Eunice Cheung
|NSW
|Eva Weatherall
|VIC
|Georgia Egan-Griffiths
|VIC
|Hannah Sheers
|TAS
|Jess Parkes
|VIC
|Kathryn Smith
|QLD
|Lucy Deller
|VIC
|Lyra Meehan
|VIC
|May Lee Rickards-Tang
|NSW
|Natalie Otten
|NSW
|Olivia Carr
|VIC
|Pania Peluso-Preston
|VIC
|Rosa Wang
|ACT
|Rosie Nicholls
|NSW
|Sally Yu
|VIC
|Simar Dhaliwal
|VIC