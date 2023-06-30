DC Rally 2023 Roster

June 30, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Rally rallies around Emma Colavincenzo at the 2022 Mid Atlantic Regionals. Photo: Derek Frazer – UltiPhotos.com

After a strong 4-1 showing at early season tournament FROGS, notching wins over ‘Shine, Wild Card, and Sprocket, there’s some buzz Rally might earn another bid for the Mid Atlantic Region.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Alan Kolick
Alex Piper
Anthony McLean
Ben Sadis
Claire Lee
Ellen Mueller
Emma Colavincenzo
Eva Turner
Gave Webster
Genevieve Leo
Graham Turner
Jake Kovalic
Jimmy Clarke
Jin-Mi Matsunaga
Jonathan McRae
Katina Russell
Kristin Franke
Liv Monroe
Maggie Pendleton
Noah Newberger
Rebecca Driver
Sami Smalling
Steph Piperno
Summer Ahrens
Xavier Maxstadt
Zach Norrbom

Coaches

David Maniloff
Geoff Horsfield
Jackie Feil

Additions

Alan Kolick
Caden Markle
Claire Lee
Ethan Ruh
Gabe Webster
Hunter Lang
Jimmy Clarke
Jin-Mi Matsunaga
Kath Ratcliff
Kristin Franke
Liv Monroe
Shane Jones
Steph Piperno
Taylor Coursey
Zach Norrbom

Departures

Sarah Badawi
Sam Brecker
Sam Dinning
Lily Eisner
Yiding Hou
Michiko Magnant
David Maniloff
Steve Ng
Jess Oh
Lia Schwartz
Blaise Sevier
Cody Smith
Emma Smith
Strat Stratton
Brittany Taylor
Will Yetvin

Practice Players

Caden Markle
Chris Zaino
Ethan Ruh
Hunter Lang
Kath Ratcliff
Lucas Reichert
Margot Nissen
Scott Campbell
Shane Jones
Taylor Coursey
Tsuki Hoshijima

  1. Theresa Diffendal
    Theresa Diffendal

    Theresa began playing frisbee in 2014 at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. Having lived all over Pennsylvania, she’s settled at the moment in Harrisburg with her partner and plays with the mixed club team Farm Show. She received her BA from Bryn Mawr in Comparative Literature where she played with the Sneetches and her Master’s from the University of Maryland.

TAGGED: , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "DC Rally 2023 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • EuroZone: London Invite Recap and WU24 Preview!
    podcast with bonus segment
  • EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: Benjy Rees on Commentary
    Subscriber podcast
  • P.S. Zone: Laying It Out’s All Star Roster
    Subscriber podcast
  • Laying it Out: The Good, The Bad, and The Funny
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now