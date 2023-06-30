DC Rally 2023 Roster

June 30, 2023 by Theresa Diffendal in Livewire with 0 comments
After a strong 4-1 showing at early season tournament FROGS, notching wins over ‘Shine, Wild Card, and Sprocket, there’s some buzz Rally might earn another bid for the Mid Atlantic Region.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Alan Kolick
Alex Piper
Anthony McLean
Ben Sadis
Claire Lee
Ellen Mueller
Emma Colavincenzo
Eva Turner
Gave Webster
Genevieve Leo
Graham Turner
Jake Kovalic
Jimmy Clarke
Jin-Mi Matsunaga
Jonathan McRae
Katina Russell
Kristin Franke
Liv Monroe
Maggie Pendleton
Noah Newberger
Rebecca Driver
Sami Smalling
Steph Piperno
Summer Ahrens
Xavier Maxstadt
Zach Norrbom
Coaches
David Maniloff
Geoff Horsfield
Jackie Feil
Additions
Alan Kolick
Caden Markle
Claire Lee
Ethan Ruh
Gabe Webster
Hunter Lang
Jimmy Clarke
Jin-Mi Matsunaga
Kath Ratcliff
Kristin Franke
Liv Monroe
Shane Jones
Steph Piperno
Taylor Coursey
Zach Norrbom
Departures
Sarah Badawi
Sam Brecker
Sam Dinning
Lily Eisner
Yiding Hou
Michiko Magnant
David Maniloff
Steve Ng
Jess Oh
Lia Schwartz
Blaise Sevier
Cody Smith
Emma Smith
Strat Stratton
Brittany Taylor
Will Yetvin
Practice Players
Caden Markle
Chris Zaino
Ethan Ruh
Hunter Lang
Kath Ratcliff
Lucas Reichert
Margot Nissen
Scott Campbell
Shane Jones
Taylor Coursey
Tsuki Hoshijima