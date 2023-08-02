Durham Toro 2023 Roster

With a lot of turnover of big name players, but talented young additions, will Toro be stronger or weaker in 2023?

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Team leadership in bold.

Alex Hecht

Bailey Laberteaux

Carmen Tormey

Chris Nelson

Christine Bookhout

Claire Revere

Daniel Zhu

Eric Zhu

Georgia Tse

Hannah Boettcher

Heather Zimmerman

Jake McGoogan

Julia Zwierzynski

Kiron Allen

Lucien Noel

Matthew McKnight

Matt Wilson

Michael Lee

Maya Powell

Peyton Schafer

Player Pierce

Sam Brenz

Sarah Russek

Tania Proksch

Terrence Mitchell

Coaches: Hart Matthews

Additions

Departures

Brian Clark

Chris LaRocque

Elisabeth Parker

Ellie Cubrilovic

Grayson Sanner (Reserve)

Jacob Mouw (Reserve)

Michael Meilstrup

Suhas Madiraju

Tristan Green

Yusuf Abdullah (Reserve)

Reserve Roster

Alex Lerner

Aston King

Grayson Sanner

Jacob Mouw

Michelle Landis

Yusuf Abdullah