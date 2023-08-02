Durham Toro 2023 Roster

Durham Toro’s Heather Zimmerman at the 2022 USA Ultimate National Championships.. Photo: Brian Canniff — UltiPhotos.com

With a lot of turnover of big name players, but talented young additions, will Toro be stronger or weaker in 2023?

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Team leadership in bold.

Alex Hecht
Bailey Laberteaux
Carmen Tormey
Chris Nelson
Christine Bookhout
Claire Revere
Daniel Zhu
Eric Zhu
Georgia Tse
Hannah Boettcher
Heather Zimmerman
Jake McGoogan
Julia Zwierzynski
Kiron Allen
Lucien Noel
Matthew McKnight
Matt Wilson
Michael Lee
Maya Powell
Peyton Schafer
Player Pierce
Sam Brenz
Sarah Russek
Tania Proksch
Terrence Mitchell

Coaches: Hart Matthews

Additions

Departures

Brian Clark
Chris LaRocque
Elisabeth Parker
Ellie Cubrilovic
Grayson Sanner (Reserve)
Jacob Mouw (Reserve)
Michael Meilstrup
Suhas Madiraju
Tristan Green
Yusuf Abdullah (Reserve)

Reserve Roster

Alex Lerner
Aston King
Grayson Sanner
Jacob Mouw
Michelle Landis
Yusuf Abdullah

