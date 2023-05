Harvard’s Franky Fernandez for Callahan 2023

This video includes something you probably have never seen before, plus some anime references. Oh, and Franky Fernandez is a pretty nice two-way player. Watch:

Harvard’s Frank Fernandez for Callahan

