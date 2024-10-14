Minneapolis Mallard 2024 Roster

October 14, 2024 by in Livewire, News with 0 comments
The buzz for Mallard began with the addition of star Ryan Osgar, but their player has backed it up this year, culminating in a first-time Nationals qualification.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Abe Boardman
Akos Konkoly
Alex Tsvetkov
Anthony Jirele
Austin Gin
Becker Mathie
Blake Trantina
Cash Barber
Connor Anderson
Drew Bonnabeau
Eli Schaberg
Elliot Chartock
Ellis Newhouse
Erik Aadalen
Evan Ellis
Finn Dougherty
Gabriel Jagt
lan Tsai
Joe Bosshardt
John Helgeson
Jordan Wright
Josh Kautz
Josh Klane
Josh Yira
Kenji Her
Mark Roos
Matthew Gunter
Max Dehlin
Michael Kovash
Nick Simonelli
Owen Cloutier
Owen Gin
Ryan Osgar
Trevor Graham
Wallace Jirele
Will Johnson
Additions
Departures
Adam Meckstroth
Alex Perez
Connor Lund
Jasper Priest
Jasper Skinner-Sloan
Jonah Engelmann
Luis Caballero
Marco Dregni
Matt Zumbrum
Raheem Ishaque
Ryan Welch
Simon Mulrooney
Teddy McGowan
Thomas Donohue
Tom Duret
Tyler Smith