Minneapolis Mallard 2024 Roster

The buzz for Mallard began with the addition of star Ryan Osgar, but their player has backed it up this year, culminating in a first-time Nationals qualification.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Abe Boardman

Akos Konkoly

Alex Tsvetkov

Anthony Jirele

Austin Gin

Becker Mathie

Blake Trantina

Cash Barber

Connor Anderson

Drew Bonnabeau

Eli Schaberg

Elliot Chartock

Ellis Newhouse

Erik Aadalen

Evan Ellis

Finn Dougherty

Gabriel Jagt

lan Tsai

Joe Bosshardt

John Helgeson

Jordan Wright

Josh Kautz

Josh Klane

Josh Yira

Kenji Her

Mark Roos

Matthew Gunter

Max Dehlin

Michael Kovash

Nick Simonelli

Owen Cloutier

Owen Gin

Ryan Osgar

Trevor Graham

Wallace Jirele

Will Johnson

Additions

Departures

Adam Meckstroth

Alex Perez

Connor Lund

Jasper Priest

Jasper Skinner-Sloan

Jonah Engelmann

Luis Caballero

Marco Dregni

Matt Zumbrum

Raheem Ishaque

Ryan Welch

Simon Mulrooney

Teddy McGowan

Thomas Donohue

Tom Duret

Tyler Smith