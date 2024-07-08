Minneapolis Sub Zero 2024 Roster

After some extensive turnover in recent years, Sub Zero returns much of their 2023 roster with their eyes on returning to prominence at Nationals.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Aiden Lomen

Austin King

Blake Krapfl

Brandon Macho

Brandon Matis

Colin Berry

Drew Otterlei

Eddie Driver

Eric Crosby Lehmann

Gordon Larson

Ian Hahn

Jordan Taylor

Kristian Johnson

Leo Sovell-Fernandez

Levi Dohman

Matej Petrovic

Matthew Johnson

Mickey Walsh

Noah Hanson

Paul Krenik

Sebastian Brauer

Thomas Shope

Tristan Van de Moortele

Will Brandt

Will Casperson

Coaches

Greg Cousins

Matt Nelson

Raj Maitra

Adam Rothman

Additions

Brandon Matis

Eddie Driver

Thomas Shope

Departures

Austin Gin

Malachi Raymond

Mike Petersen

Saurav Dubey Helm

Practice Players

Caleb Griffiths

Cam Lacy

Daniel Hobday

Holden Fanhorst

Jonas Geere

Luke Bleers

Matt Kompelien

Micah Davis

Peter Mans

Sora Walker

Ryan DuSaire

George Lefkowicz