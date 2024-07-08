Minneapolis Sub Zero 2024 Roster

July 8, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
After some extensive turnover in recent years, Sub Zero returns much of their 2023 roster with their eyes on returning to prominence at Nationals.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Aiden Lomen
Austin King
Blake Krapfl
Brandon Macho
Brandon Matis
Colin Berry
Drew Otterlei
Eddie Driver
Eric Crosby Lehmann
Gordon Larson
Ian Hahn
Jordan Taylor
Kristian Johnson
Leo Sovell-Fernandez
Levi Dohman
Matej Petrovic
Matthew Johnson
Mickey Walsh
Noah Hanson
Paul Krenik
Sebastian Brauer
Thomas Shope
Tristan Van de Moortele
Will Brandt
Will Casperson
Coaches
Greg Cousins
Matt Nelson
Raj Maitra
Adam Rothman
Additions
Brandon Matis
Eddie Driver
Thomas Shope
Departures
Austin Gin
Malachi Raymond
Mike Petersen
Saurav Dubey Helm
Practice Players
Caleb Griffiths
Cam Lacy
Daniel Hobday
Holden Fanhorst
Jonas Geere
Luke Bleers
Matt Kompelien
Micah Davis
Peter Mans
Sora Walker
Ryan DuSaire
George Lefkowicz