New York Blueprint 2024 Roster

Blueprint made Nationals for the first time in 2023 with a revenge win over Sprout in the backdoor bracket. Can they repeat the feat in 2024?
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Alex Roche
Andres Rodriguez
Andrew Edelman
Aron Szanto
Ben Elliott
Carter Wang
Cullen MacDowell
Daniel Meiland
Danny Klein
Evan Ma
Garrett Wibbelsman
Henry Phan
Hiroshi Yuasa
Isaac Kaplan
Jack Kern
Jack Slevin
Jacob Cowan
James Pardo
Jeff Voss
Jesse Gan
Leo Jordan
Leo Xiao
Lyle Berkley
Matt Johnson
Max Cohen
Nick Leitmann-Niimi
Noam Fisherman
Noel Sierra
Owen Marshall
Patrick Stegemoeller
Robert Breyer
Ruozhou Ye
Sam Alston
Sam Letcher
Sam Pollack
Sergio Alejandro
Walter Roosa
Coaches
John Raynolds
Ryan Thompson
Practice Players
Alex Roche
Aron Szanto
Ben Elliott
Cullen MacDowell
Danny Klein
Henry Phan
Jack Slevin
James Pardo
Johnny Frolichstein
Lyle Berkley
Nick Leitmann-Niimi
Sam Letcher
Sam Ross
Additions
Andres Rodriguez
Cullen MacDowell
Danny Klein
Hiroshi Yuasa
Isaac Kaplan
Jack Slevin
James Pardo
Leo Jordan
Lyle Berkley
Matt Johnson
Noel Sierra
Robert Breyer
Sam Letcher
Sergio Alejandro
Departures
Chris Bond
Dillon Cooke
Drew Schnaudigel
Gary Delia
Henry Groves
Jimi O’Connell
Jordan Richmond
Josh Imhoff
Julian Quintero
Ray Ye
Sam Lee