New York Blueprint 2024 Roster

Blueprint made Nationals for the first time in 2023 with a revenge win over Sprout in the backdoor bracket. Can they repeat the feat in 2024?

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Alex Roche

Andres Rodriguez

Andrew Edelman

Aron Szanto

Ben Elliott

Carter Wang

Cullen MacDowell

Daniel Meiland

Danny Klein

Evan Ma

Garrett Wibbelsman

Henry Phan

Hiroshi Yuasa

Isaac Kaplan

Jack Kern

Jack Slevin

Jacob Cowan

James Pardo

Jeff Voss

Jesse Gan

Leo Jordan

Leo Xiao

Lyle Berkley

Matt Johnson

Max Cohen

Nick Leitmann-Niimi

Noam Fisherman

Noel Sierra

Owen Marshall

Patrick Stegemoeller

Robert Breyer

Ruozhou Ye

Sam Alston

Sam Letcher

Sam Pollack

Sergio Alejandro

Walter Roosa

Coaches

John Raynolds

Ryan Thompson

Practice Players

Johnny Frolichstein

Sam Ross

Additions

Andres Rodriguez

Cullen MacDowell

Danny Klein

Hiroshi Yuasa

Isaac Kaplan

Jack Slevin

James Pardo

Leo Jordan

Lyle Berkley

Matt Johnson

Noel Sierra

Robert Breyer

Sam Letcher

Sergio Alejandro

Departures

Chris Bond

Dillon Cooke

Drew Schnaudigel

Gary Delia

Henry Groves

Jimi O’Connell

Jordan Richmond

Josh Imhoff

Julian Quintero

Ray Ye

Sam Lee