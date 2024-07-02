Portland Rhino Slam! 2024 Roster

Rhino couldn’t add to their streak of semifinals berth, but an infusion of youth and size could help them plant firmly in the division’s elite tier.

Aaron Kaplan

Adam McNichols

Ben Liu-May

Ben Thoennes

Chander Boyd-Fliegel

Chris Strub

Daniel Lee

David Sealand

Dylan Freechild

Eli Friedman

Felix Moren

Henry Ing

Jack Hatchett

Joe Marmerstein

Josh Moore

Matt Rehder

Mica Glass

Nate Knutson

Owen Murphy

Raphy Hayes

Sam Franer

Spencer Latarski

Trevor Smith

Vinh Bui

Will Lohre

Practice Players

Antonio Rueda

Gabe Nobis

Henry Wayte

Jon Lee

Max Massey

Additions

Josh Moore (from Practice Player)

Departures

Dan Young

Daniel Ritthaler

Ian Sweeney

Itay Chang

Kuochuan Ponzio

Kyle Hancock

Leandro Marx

Will Beck