Portland Rhino Slam! 2024 Roster

Rhino couldn’t add to their streak of semifinals berth, but an infusion of youth and size could help them plant firmly in the division’s elite tier.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Aaron Kaplan
Adam McNichols
Ben Liu-May
Ben Thoennes
Chander Boyd-Fliegel
Chris Strub
Daniel Lee
David Sealand
Dylan Freechild
Eli Friedman
Felix Moren
Henry Ing
Jack Hatchett
Joe Marmerstein
Josh Moore
Matt Rehder
Mica Glass
Nate Knutson
Owen Murphy
Raphy Hayes
Sam Franer
Spencer Latarski
Trevor Smith
Vinh Bui
Will Lohre
Practice Players
Antonio Rueda
Gabe Nobis
Henry Wayte
Jon Lee
Max Massey
Additions
Aaron Kaplan
Adam McNichols
Chander Boyd-Fliegel
Henry Ing
Josh Moore (from Practice Player)
Matt Rehder
Nate Knutson
Departures
Dan Young
Daniel Ritthaler
Ian Sweeney
Itay Chang
Kuochuan Ponzio
Kyle Hancock
Leandro Marx
Will Beck