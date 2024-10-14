Raleigh-Durham United 2024 Roster

October 14, 2024 by in Livewire, News with 0 comments
RDU has proven they are no fluke with another run to Nationals. Can last year’s experience help them score some upsets this year?
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Andrew Vande Berg
Bailey Laberteaux
Brayden Morrison
Caleb Louie
Cam Bellando
Chris Nelson
Clint McSherry
Colin White
Daniel Ferriter
Dillon Bruer
Gavin Russell
Henri Lessard
Houston Parks
Jacob Louie
John Wellers
Luke Duan
Luke Huffman
Marc Rovner
Matthew Nightingale
Myles Grady
Nate Donaher
Noah Krumme
Sam Good
Terrence Mitchell
Ty Naquin
Will Coffin
Coaches: Augie Kreivenas
Additions
Bailey Laberteaux
Brayden Morrison (from Practice Player)
Chris Nelson
Colin White
Gavin Russell
Henri Lessard
Jacob Louie (from Practice Player)
John Wellers
Luke Huffman (from Practice Player)
Noah Krumme
Sam Good
Terrence Mitchell
Departures
Albert Yuan
Alex Cloud
Brett Matzuka
George Lampron
John Laney
Kamron Daftari
Michael Meilstrup
Ramzi Cope-Musleh
Sam Gabrielson
Tobias Brooks
Wilson Matthews
Xander Wilcox