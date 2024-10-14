Raleigh-Durham United 2024 Roster

RDU has proven they are no fluke with another run to Nationals. Can last year’s experience help them score some upsets this year?

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Andrew Vande Berg

Bailey Laberteaux

Brayden Morrison

Caleb Louie

Cam Bellando

Chris Nelson

Clint McSherry

Colin White

Daniel Ferriter

Dillon Bruer

Gavin Russell

Henri Lessard

Houston Parks

Jacob Louie

John Wellers

Luke Duan

Luke Huffman

Marc Rovner

Matthew Nightingale

Myles Grady

Nate Donaher

Noah Krumme

Sam Good

Terrence Mitchell

Ty Naquin

Will Coffin

Coaches: Augie Kreivenas

Additions

Bailey Laberteaux

Brayden Morrison (from Practice Player)

Chris Nelson

Colin White

Gavin Russell

Henri Lessard

Jacob Louie (from Practice Player)

John Wellers

Luke Huffman (from Practice Player)

Noah Krumme

Sam Good

Terrence Mitchell

Departures

Albert Yuan

Alex Cloud

Brett Matzuka

George Lampron

John Laney

Kamron Daftari

Michael Meilstrup

Ramzi Cope-Musleh

Sam Gabrielson

Tobias Brooks

Wilson Matthews

Xander Wilcox