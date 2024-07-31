Raleigh Ring of Fire 2024 Roster

Ring of Fire reached the semifinals again last year. With a very familiar roster, they could build on last season’s successes.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Anders Juengst

Andrew Li

Andrew McKelvey

Allan Laviolette

Alex Davis

Ben Dameron

Ben Snell

Cooper Williams

Christian Belus

Dylan Hawkins

Eric Taylor

Ethan Bloodworth

Henry Fisher

Jacob Fairfax

John McDonnell

Josh Singleton

Liam Searles-Bohs

Matt Gouchoe-Hanas

Rutledge Smith

Sol Yanuck

Suhas Madiraju

Trevor Lynch

Walker Matthews

Xander Wilcox

Coach: Michael Lee

Additions

Allan Laviolette (Returning)

Christian Belus

Henry Fisher (Returning)

Josh Singleton (from Practice Player)

Xander Wilcox (from Practice Player)

Departures

Ben Snell

Elijah Long

Kevin Pignone

Matt Rehder

Matt Tucker

Noah Saul

Sean Wiles

Suraj Madiraju

Practice Players

Grayson Trowbridge

Henri Lessard

Matt McKnight

Matt Tucker

Seth Fried

Seth Weaver