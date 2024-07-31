Raleigh Ring of Fire 2024 Roster

July 31, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Ring of Fire reached the semifinals again last year. With a very familiar roster, they could build on last season’s successes.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Anders Juengst
Andrew Li
Andrew McKelvey
Allan Laviolette
Alex Davis
Ben Dameron
Ben Snell
Cooper Williams
Christian Belus
Dylan Hawkins
Eric Taylor
Ethan Bloodworth
Henry Fisher
Jacob Fairfax
John McDonnell
Josh Singleton
Liam Searles-Bohs
Matt Gouchoe-Hanas
Rutledge Smith
Sol Yanuck
Suhas Madiraju
Trevor Lynch
Walker Matthews
Xander Wilcox
Coach: Michael Lee
Additions
Allan Laviolette (Returning)
Christian Belus
Henry Fisher (Returning)
Josh Singleton (from Practice Player)
Xander Wilcox (from Practice Player)
Departures
Ben Snell
Elijah Long
Kevin Pignone
Matt Rehder
Matt Tucker
Noah Saul
Sean Wiles
Suraj Madiraju
Practice Players
Grayson Trowbridge
Henri Lessard
Matt McKnight
Matt Tucker
Seth Fried
Seth Weaver