Sacramento Tower 2024 Roster

A breakout 2023 didn’t get Tower to this Club Championships, but in 2024, they made the leap with some experienced new additions.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Aaron Adamson

Adam Egemo

Anders Eckburg

April Lu

Brent Moore

Colin Smith

Connor Levesque

Dani Jimenez

Dom Leggio

Jackie Welsch

Jules Madigan

Katrina Rowsey

Kris Weyenberg

Krista Takayama

Lucy Campbell

Maria “CC” Pascale

Morgan Greenwood

Nicholas Alexander

Rae Clarkson

Ray Lopez

Robyn Fennig

Ryan Takayama

Sean Tracey

Sonny Zaccaro

Tom Doi

Tyler Bacon

Coaches: Tanner Kinckaid, Megan Schoellhamer, Ryan Watson

Additions

Colin Smith (from practice player)

Katelyn Mann

Kris Weyenberg (from practice player)

Lili Gu

Robyn Fennig (from practice player)

Samantha Burns

Departures

Annie Mills

Danielle Murray

James Nguyen

Kevin Cocks

Larissa Wohl

Megan Schoellhamer (to coach)

Molly Hallweaver

Morgan Morris

Nick Shepard

Patrick Morgan

Zack Thompson

Practice Players

Amanda Hesterman

Jon Martindill

Katelyn Mann

Lili Gu

Logan Hanagan

Sam Burns