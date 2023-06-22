Seattle Mixtape 2023 Roster

Seattle Mixtape’s Zach Sabin takes to the air in a dramatic block attempt to their match against Madison NOISE during the 2022 USA Ultimate national championships. Photo: Jeff Bell — Ultiphotos.com

After winning another national title, Mixtape is moving forward without some of their key veterans, marking a new era for one of the most storied mixed division teams of the last decade.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Aimie Kawai
Alex Nelson
Alexa Romersa
Arianne Lozano
Bert Cherry
Billy Katz
Brandon Li
Cassie Wong
Cori Bigham
Denise Blohowiak
Dominic Cavalero
Emily Decker
Frances Gellert
Husayn Carnegie
Jack Brown
Jesse Bolton
Kahyee Fong
Khalif El-Salaam
Lexi Garrity
Marc Munoz
Mario O’Brien
Paige Kercher
Peter Lenz
Sadie Jezierski
Steph Lim
Zach Sabin
Charlie Eide (Regular season only)
Ciona Antolin (Regular season only)
Emmet Shipway (Regular season only)
Michael Buyco (Regular season only)

Practice Players

Cam Bailey
Jordan Smith
Kelly Johnson
Nikki Bruce
Rowan Lymp
Willie Saxen

Additions

Brandon Li
Cassie Wong
Cori Bigham
Emily Decker
Jack Brown
Mario O’Brien
Peter Lenz
Sadie Jezierski
Steph Lim

Departures

Brad Houser
Cam Bailey
Evan Klein
Gabe Ryan
Jen Cogburn
Kat Songer
Kelly Johnson
Kieran Kelly
Qxhna Titcomb

