Seattle Mixtape 2023 Roster

After winning another national title, Mixtape is moving forward without some of their key veterans, marking a new era for one of the most storied mixed division teams of the last decade.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Aimie Kawai

Alex Nelson

Alexa Romersa

Arianne Lozano

Bert Cherry

Billy Katz

Brandon Li

Cassie Wong

Cori Bigham

Denise Blohowiak

Dominic Cavalero

Emily Decker

Frances Gellert

Husayn Carnegie

Jack Brown

Jesse Bolton

Kahyee Fong

Khalif El-Salaam

Lexi Garrity

Marc Munoz

Mario O’Brien

Paige Kercher

Peter Lenz

Sadie Jezierski

Steph Lim

Zach Sabin

Charlie Eide (Regular season only)

Ciona Antolin (Regular season only)

Emmet Shipway (Regular season only)

Michael Buyco (Regular season only)

Practice Players

Cam Bailey

Jordan Smith

Kelly Johnson

Nikki Bruce

Rowan Lymp

Willie Saxen

Additions

Brandon Li

Cassie Wong

Cori Bigham

Emily Decker

Jack Brown

Mario O’Brien

Peter Lenz

Sadie Jezierski

Steph Lim

Departures

Brad Houser

Cam Bailey

Evan Klein

Gabe Ryan

Jen Cogburn

Kat Songer

Kelly Johnson

Kieran Kelly

Qxhna Titcomb