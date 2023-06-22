Seattle Mixtape 2023 Roster

June 22, 2023 by in Livewire, News with 0 comments
After winning another national title, Mixtape is moving forward without some of their key veterans, marking a new era for one of the most storied mixed division teams of the last decade.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Aimie Kawai
Alex Nelson
Alexa Romersa
Arianne Lozano
Bert Cherry
Billy Katz
Brandon Li
Cassie Wong
Cori Bigham
Denise Blohowiak
Dominic Cavalero
Emily Decker
Frances Gellert
Husayn Carnegie
Jack Brown
Jesse Bolton
Kahyee Fong
Khalif El-Salaam
Lexi Garrity
Marc Munoz
Mario O’Brien
Paige Kercher
Peter Lenz
Sadie Jezierski
Steph Lim
Zach Sabin
Charlie Eide (Regular season only)
Ciona Antolin (Regular season only)
Emmet Shipway (Regular season only)
Michael Buyco (Regular season only)
Practice Players
Cam Bailey
Jordan Smith
Kelly Johnson
Nikki Bruce
Rowan Lymp
Willie Saxen
Additions
Departures
Brad Houser
Cam Bailey
Evan Klein
Gabe Ryan
Jen Cogburn
Kat Songer
Kelly Johnson
Kieran Kelly
Qxhna Titcomb