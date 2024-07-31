Seattle Mixtape 2024 Roster

July 31, 2024 by in Livewire, News with 0 comments
Seattle Mixtape’s Khalif El-Salaam celebrates a score at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos

Mixtape has an outstanding track record, but their 2023 season didn’t live up to the standard they’ve set. A new group will tae on the task this year.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Aimie Kawai
Alexa Romersa
Ari Lozano
Berty Cherry
Billy Katz
Brandon Li
Cassie Wong
Ciona Antolin
Colin Bogar
Denise Blohowiak (Regular season only)
Dom Jacobs
Dominic Cavalero
Emmet Shipway
Gabrielle Burke Perl
Husayn Carnegie
Jesse Bolton
Khalif El-Salaam
Lexi Garrity
Lucy Tanner
Marc Munoz
Michael Buyco
Mo Tilmo
Paige Kercher
Rowan Lymp (Regular season only)
Sabina Hartnett
Zeppelin Raunig

Coach: Michael Caldwell

Practice Players

Ada Wright
Cam Bailey
Griffin Laliberte
Jordan Smith
Kahyee Fong
Megan Louie
Milo Friedman
Molly Wieringa
Reed Hendrickson
Sophia Palmer
Willie Saxen
Zach Sabin

Additions

Dom Jacobs
Gabrielle Burke Perl
Lucy Tanner
Mo Tilmo
Paige Kercher (Returning)
Sabina Hartnett
Zeppelin Raunig

Departures

Alex Nelson
Cassie Wong
Charlie Eide (Regular season only)
Cori Bigham
Emily Decker
Frances Gellert
Jack Brown
Kahyee Fong (to Practice Player)
Mario O’Brien
Peter Lenz
Sadie Jezierski
Steph Lim
Zach Sabin (to Practice Player)

TAGGED: , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Seattle Mixtape 2024 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: 2nd Strongest Ultimate Country
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: France over USA, Boston over New York; US Open Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: European Disc Golf Festival Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Wicked vs. Vengeance (Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now