Seattle Mixtape 2024 Roster

Mixtape has an outstanding track record, but their 2023 season didn’t live up to the standard they’ve set. A new group will tae on the task this year.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Aimie Kawai
Alexa Romersa
Ari Lozano
Berty Cherry
Billy Katz
Brandon Li
Cassie Wong
Ciona Antolin
Colin Bogar
Denise Blohowiak (Regular season only)
Dom Jacobs
Dominic Cavalero
Emmet Shipway
Gabrielle Burke Perl
Husayn Carnegie
Jesse Bolton
Khalif El-Salaam
Lexi Garrity
Lucy Tanner
Marc Munoz
Michael Buyco
Mo Tilmo
Paige Kercher
Rowan Lymp (Regular season only)
Sabina Hartnett
Zeppelin Raunig
Coach: Michael Caldwell
Practice Players
Ada Wright
Cam Bailey
Griffin Laliberte
Jordan Smith
Kahyee Fong
Megan Louie
Milo Friedman
Molly Wieringa
Reed Hendrickson
Sophia Palmer
Willie Saxen
Zach Sabin
Additions
Dom Jacobs
Gabrielle Burke Perl
Lucy Tanner
Mo Tilmo
Paige Kercher (Returning)
Sabina Hartnett
Zeppelin Raunig
Departures
Alex Nelson
Cassie Wong
Charlie Eide (Regular season only)
Cori Bigham
Emily Decker
Frances Gellert
Jack Brown
Kahyee Fong (to Practice Player)
Mario O’Brien
Peter Lenz
Sadie Jezierski
Steph Lim
Zach Sabin (to Practice Player)