Seattle Mixtape 2024 Roster

Mixtape has an outstanding track record, but their 2023 season didn’t live up to the standard they’ve set. A new group will tae on the task this year.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Aimie Kawai

Alexa Romersa

Ari Lozano

Berty Cherry

Billy Katz

Brandon Li

Cassie Wong

Ciona Antolin

Colin Bogar

Denise Blohowiak (Regular season only)

Dom Jacobs

Dominic Cavalero

Emmet Shipway

Gabrielle Burke Perl

Husayn Carnegie

Jesse Bolton

Khalif El-Salaam

Lexi Garrity

Lucy Tanner

Marc Munoz

Michael Buyco

Mo Tilmo

Paige Kercher

Rowan Lymp (Regular season only)

Sabina Hartnett

Zeppelin Raunig

Coach: Michael Caldwell

Practice Players

Ada Wright

Cam Bailey

Griffin Laliberte

Jordan Smith

Kahyee Fong

Megan Louie

Milo Friedman

Molly Wieringa

Reed Hendrickson

Sophia Palmer

Willie Saxen

Zach Sabin

Additions

Dom Jacobs

Gabrielle Burke Perl

Lucy Tanner

Mo Tilmo

Paige Kercher (Returning)

Sabina Hartnett

Zeppelin Raunig

Departures

Alex Nelson

Cassie Wong

Charlie Eide (Regular season only)

Cori Bigham

Emily Decker

Frances Gellert

Jack Brown

Kahyee Fong (to Practice Player)

Mario O’Brien

Peter Lenz

Sadie Jezierski

Steph Lim

Zach Sabin (to Practice Player)