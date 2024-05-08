Spring Hill’s Cameron Copeland for Donovan 2024

May 8, 2024

Spring Hill is nominating Cameron Copeland for the 2024 Donovan Award. Here’s their video:

Spring Hill Cameron Copeland for Donovan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2024 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to [email protected].

    Theresa began playing frisbee in 2014 at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. Having lived all over Pennsylvania, she’s settled at the moment in Harrisburg with her partner and plays with the mixed club team Farm Show. She received her BA from Bryn Mawr where she played with the Sneetches and her Master’s from the University of Maryland.

Comments on "Spring Hill’s Cameron Copeland for Donovan 2024"

