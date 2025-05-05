UC San Diego’s Abbi Shilts for Callahan 2025

May 5, 2025 by in Livewire, Video

UC San Diego is nominating Abbi Shilts for the 2025 Callahan Award. Here’s their video:

UC San Diego’s Abbi Shilts for Callahan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2025 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to [email protected].

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , , , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "UC San Diego’s Abbi Shilts for Callahan 2025"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. College Championships 2025 Qualifying Thread
  2. 2025 All-Region Discussion Threads
  3. Buzzer Beater: Weathered Results [UFA Week 2, 2025]
  4. Colorado’s Emma Williamson for Callahan 2025
  5. North Carolina’s Kailyn Lowder for Callahan 2025
  6. Penn State’s Zander Lutz for Callahan 2025
  7. Washington University’s Cam Freeman for Callahan 2025

Recent Videos

  1. Northwest Women’s Round 3: Western Washington vs. Victoria (5th Place Final Game to Go)

    May 4, 2025 in

  2. Northwest Men’s Round 3: British Columbia vs. Victoria (5th Place Final Game to Go)

    May 4, 2025 in

  3. Northwest Women’s Round 2: British Columbia vs. Washington (Women’s Final)

    May 4, 2025 in

  4. Northwest Men’s Round 2: Washington vs. Victoria/British Columbia vs. Utah Valley (5th Place Semifinal)

    May 4, 2025 in

  5. New England Men’s Round 3: Tufts vs. Vermont (3rd Place Final)

    May 4, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 College Regionals
    Apr 27 - May 4 | |
  2. 2025 USA Goaltimate National Championships
    Apr 12 - Apr 13 | |
  3. 2025 Easterns
    Mar 29 - Mar 30 | |
  4. 2025 Northwest Challenge
    Mar 22 - Mar 23 | |
  5. 2025 Stanford Invite (Men’s)
    Mar 8 - Mar 9 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: Top 25 Player Rankings, Nationals Qualifiers
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: Champions Cup Final Round Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Northwest Women’s Round 3: Western Washington vs. Victoria (5th Place Final Game to Go)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Northwest Men’s Round 3: British Columbia vs. Victoria (5th Place Final Game to Go)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now