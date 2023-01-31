Valeria Cardenas Wins World Games Athlete of the Year Award

Colombia’s Valeria Cardenas was named the World Games Athlete of the Year after a nailbiting fan voting competition. Cardenas beat out Slovakia’s Monika Chochlikova, a Muay Thai fighter, by 346 votes, less than 1% of Cardenas’ 35,769 votes.

World Games Tweet

“I’m really proud, not just for me but for all of ultimate, because it shows how ultimate is continuing to grow not just in Colombia but around the world,” said Cardenas in a video posted on Twitter. “Thank you so much to everyone who supported me in this contest.”

Cardenas led Team Colombia in both throwing yards and assists at the World Games and finished #1 in EDGE, an overall performance statistic, among female players at the tournament. She was the driving force behind Colombia’s top-ranked offense.

