Vancouver Furious George 2024 Roster

A return to Nationals was the reward for a fairly strong showing in 2023 for Vancouver Furious George. With decent turnover, can they build on last year in what has proven to be a competitive Northwest?

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Alex Bedard

Alex Hermansson

Ari Nitikman

Ben Jiang

Braedan Robinson

Dave Neilson

Duncan Armstrong

Jay Boychuk

Jordan McGregor

Justin Pettenuzzo

Kevin Underhill

Landon Lavoie

Makalu Green

Maclolm Bryson

Max Pettenuzzo

Mikael Zappetti

Miles Wong

Morgan Hibbert

Nicholas Sanchez

Nyle Lebbell

Quinn Snider

Ricky McLeod

Ricky Tran

Rumi Tejpar

Ryan Loui-Ying

Sam But

Simon Ramirez Ortiz

Tadhg Deevy

Tim Tsang

Tyler Gunasekera

Vincent Bulloch

Coaches

Matt Berezan

Alex Davis

Additions

Departures

Ben Burelle

Dan LaFrance

Devon Bringeland-Powell

Devon Thomson

Jacky Hau

Jakob Brissette

Mauricio Martinez

Patrick Church

Robbie Brennan

Scott Graham

Toly Vasilyev

Yu Chi Lin