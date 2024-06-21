Vancouver Furious George 2024 Roster

June 21, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
A return to Nationals was the reward for a fairly strong showing in 2023 for Vancouver Furious George. With decent turnover, can they build on last year in what has proven to be a competitive Northwest?
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Alex Bedard
Alex Hermansson
Ari Nitikman
Ben Jiang
Braedan Robinson
Dave Neilson
Duncan Armstrong
Jay Boychuk
Jordan McGregor
Justin Pettenuzzo
Kevin Underhill
Landon Lavoie
Makalu Green
Maclolm Bryson
Max Pettenuzzo
Mikael Zappetti
Miles Wong
Morgan Hibbert
Nicholas Sanchez
Nyle Lebbell
Quinn Snider
Ricky McLeod
Ricky Tran
Rumi Tejpar
Ryan Loui-Ying
Sam But
Simon Ramirez Ortiz
Tadhg Deevy
Tim Tsang
Tyler Gunasekera
Vincent Bulloch
Coaches
Matt Berezan
Alex Davis
Additions
Alex Bedard
Alex Hermansson
Ben Jiang
Makalu Green
Max Pettenuzzo
Mikael Zappetti
Miles Wong
Nyle Lebbell
Quinn Snider
Ryan Loui-Ying
Simon Ramirez Ortiz
Tyler Gunasekera
Departures
Ben Burelle
Dan LaFrance
Devon Bringeland-Powell
Devon Thomson
Jacky Hau
Jakob Brissette
Mauricio Martinez
Patrick Church
Robbie Brennan
Scott Graham
Toly Vasilyev
Yu Chi Lin