Vancouver Traffic 2024 Roster

While a third place finish in the Northwest might not paint this year’s Traffic as a contender, don’t forget that they took sixth place at Nationals in 2023, and retained much of last year’s talent.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold

Alicia Brolly

Alicia Zhang

Andrea Moir

Avery Sims

Brianne Wager

Catherine Menzies

Claire Weng

Daisy Lin

Denise Su

Ella Bolan

Ericka Edgell

Grace Liu

Helena Tremblay

Jada Lim

Jessica Rockliff

Juli Ohsada

Laura Mason

Laurel Jay

Marie-Ève Beauchemin

Mijoo Lee

Monica Hsu

Nicola Parker

Sarah Norton

Selina Liang

Sophia Chan

Stephanie Siu

Coaches

Robbie Brennan

Derek Cheng

Michael Fung

Additions

Alicia Zhang

Avery Sims

Claire Weng

Ella Bolan

Ericka Edgell

Grace Liu

Laura Mason (returning)

Mijoo Lee

Departures



Amelia Keenan

Cate Akune

Danie Proby

Katherine Ortega

Julia Zhang

Madison Ong

Nancy Yang

Samantha Mew

Terri Whitehead