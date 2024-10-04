Vancouver Traffic 2024 Roster

October 4, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
While a third place finish in the Northwest might not paint this year’s Traffic as a contender, don’t forget that they took sixth place at Nationals in 2023, and retained much of last year’s talent.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold
Alicia Brolly
Alicia Zhang
Andrea Moir
Avery Sims
Brianne Wager
Catherine Menzies
Claire Weng
Daisy Lin
Denise Su
Ella Bolan
Ericka Edgell
Grace Liu
Helena Tremblay
Jada Lim
Jessica Rockliff
Juli Ohsada
Laura Mason
Laurel Jay
Marie-Ève Beauchemin
Mijoo Lee
Monica Hsu
Nicola Parker
Sarah Norton
Selina Liang
Sophia Chan
Stephanie Siu
Coaches
Robbie Brennan
Derek Cheng
Michael Fung
Additions
Alicia Zhang
Avery Sims
Claire Weng
Ella Bolan
Ericka Edgell
Grace Liu
Laura Mason (returning)
Mijoo Lee
Departures
Amelia Keenan
Cate Akune
Danie Proby
Katherine Ortega
Julia Zhang
Madison Ong
Nancy Yang
Samantha Mew
Terri Whitehead