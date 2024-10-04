Vancouver Traffic 2024 Roster

October 4, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Vancouver Traffic’s Laurel Jay at the 2024 Northwest Club Regional Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

While a third place finish in the Northwest might not paint this year’s Traffic as a contender, don’t forget that they took sixth place at Nationals in 2023, and retained much of last year’s talent.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold

Alicia Brolly
Alicia Zhang
Andrea Moir
Avery Sims
Brianne Wager
Catherine Menzies
Claire Weng
Daisy Lin
Denise Su
Ella Bolan
Ericka Edgell
Grace Liu
Helena Tremblay
Jada Lim
Jessica Rockliff
Juli Ohsada
Laura Mason
Laurel Jay
Marie-Ève Beauchemin
Mijoo Lee
Monica Hsu
Nicola Parker
Sarah Norton
Selina Liang
Sophia Chan
Stephanie Siu

Coaches

Robbie Brennan
Derek Cheng
Michael Fung

Additions

Alicia Zhang
Avery Sims
Claire Weng
Ella Bolan
Ericka Edgell
Grace Liu
Laura Mason (returning)
Mijoo Lee

Departures

Amelia Keenan
Cate Akune
Danie Proby
Katherine Ortega
Julia Zhang
Madison Ong
Nancy Yang
Samantha Mew
Terri Whitehead

